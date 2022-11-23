All of Mejuri’s Elegant Jewelry Is 20% Off
Dainty, high-quality pieces that are surprisingly affordable are Mejuri’s bread and butter. The female-founded brand had its first drop in 2015 and has since become the place to go for enduring, fine jewelry you can wear every single day.
Mejuri works with expert jewelers who use ethically sourced materials, like recycled and responsibly mined gold, to create stunning daily staples without the 10x markup (though, if you’re looking to splurge the brand also offers high-priced luxury pieces that are sure to impress.)
All of this is to say Mejuri’s jewelry makes for a very thoughtful gift. And if you’re in the market, we’d suggest picking up one or two pieces now because their only sale of the year is on. From today until 11/28, you can take 20% off everything with a minimum spend of $150.
You can browse all of the brand’s gorgeous offerings here, or scroll on down for some of our top Mejuri Black Friday sale picks.
Mejuri Editor Hoops
The hoops she’ll be wearing every. single. day.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet
This slim 14k solid gold signet is sure to make a dazzling statement (but in, like, a tasteful, nonchalant way.)
Mejuri Round Diamond Studs
A timeless pair of diamond studs? Always a reliable gift idea.
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
14k solid gold and adorned with a string of 23 ethically sourced diamonds.
Mejuri Round Topaz Necklace
Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil and set with an exquisite round-cut topaz gemstone, this necklace strikes the perfect balance between simple and striking.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Gorgeous gorgeous girls love croissant-style earrings.
Mejuri Wishbone Stacker Set
Gotta stack ’em all!
Mejuri Lotus Bracelet
Simple and elegant, Mejuri’s Lotus Bracelet is fixed with AAA-quality white sapphires on a petite gold vermeil chain.
Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoops
The bigger the hoop…the bigger the discount!
Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Perfect for any occasion.
Mejuri Marquise Topaz Earrings
Handcrafted in18k gold vermeil, these elegant stud earrings are set with super-pretty marquise-cut white topaz.
