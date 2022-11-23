All of Mejuri’s Elegant Jewelry Is 20% Off

Dainty, high-quality pieces that are surprisingly affordable are Mejuri’s bread and butter. The female-founded brand had its first drop in 2015 and has since become the place to go for enduring, fine jewelry you can wear every single day.

Mejuri works with expert jewelers who use ethically sourced materials, like recycled and responsibly mined gold, to create stunning daily staples without the 10x markup (though, if you’re looking to splurge the brand also offers high-priced luxury pieces that are sure to impress.)

All of this is to say Mejuri’s jewelry makes for a very thoughtful gift. And if you’re in the market, we’d suggest picking up one or two pieces now because their only sale of the year is on. From today until 11/28, you can take 20% off everything with a minimum spend of $150.

You can browse all of the brand’s gorgeous offerings here, or scroll on down for some of our top Mejuri Black Friday sale picks.

Mejuri Round Topaz Necklace Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil and set with an exquisite round-cut topaz gemstone, this necklace strikes the perfect balance between simple and striking. Buy Here : $98

Mejuri Lotus Bracelet Simple and elegant, Mejuri’s Lotus Bracelet is fixed with AAA-quality white sapphires on a petite gold vermeil chain. Buy Here : $78