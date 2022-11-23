InsideHook
Style | November 23, 2022 8:56 am

All of Mejuri’s Elegant Jewelry Is 20% Off

Now is the time, fellas, to buy her something gold and sparkly

The Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops, on a pink glittery background
The Croissant Dôme Hoops.
Mejuri
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Dainty, high-quality pieces that are surprisingly affordable are Mejuri’s bread and butter. The female-founded brand had its first drop in 2015 and has since become the place to go for enduring, fine jewelry you can wear every single day.

Mejuri works with expert jewelers who use ethically sourced materials, like recycled and responsibly mined gold, to create stunning daily staples without the 10x markup (though, if you’re looking to splurge the brand also offers high-priced luxury pieces that are sure to impress.)

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022

Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and tons more

All of this is to say Mejuri’s jewelry makes for a very thoughtful gift. And if you’re in the market, we’d suggest picking up one or two pieces now because their only sale of the year is on. From today until 11/28, you can take 20% off everything with a minimum spend of $150.

You can browse all of the brand’s gorgeous offerings here, or scroll on down for some of our top Mejuri Black Friday sale picks.

Mejuri Editor Hoops
Mejuri Editor Hoops

The hoops she’ll be wearing every. single. day.

Buy Here : $78
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet

This slim 14k solid gold signet is sure to make a dazzling statement (but in, like, a tasteful, nonchalant way.)

Buy Here : $400$320
Mejuri Round Diamond Studs
Mejuri Round Diamond Studs

A timeless pair of diamond studs? Always a reliable gift idea.

Mejuri : $550$440
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet

14k solid gold and adorned with a string of 23 ethically sourced diamonds.

Buy Here : $495$396
Mejuri Round Topaz Necklace
Mejuri Round Topaz Necklace

Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil and set with an exquisite round-cut topaz gemstone, this necklace strikes the perfect balance between simple and striking.

Buy Here : $98
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Gorgeous gorgeous girls love croissant-style earrings.

Buy Here : $78
Mejuri Wishbone Stacker Set
Mejuri Wishbone Stacker Set

Gotta stack ’em all!

Mejuri : $400$320
Mejuri Lotus Bracelet
Mejuri Lotus Bracelet

Simple and elegant, Mejuri’s Lotus Bracelet is fixed with AAA-quality white sapphires on a petite gold vermeil chain.

Buy Here : $78
Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoops
Mejuri Oversized Thin Hoops

The bigger the hoop…the bigger the discount!

Buy Here : $350$280
Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace

Perfect for any occasion.

Buy Here : $198$158
Mejuri Marquise Topaz Earrings
Mejuri Marquise Topaz Earrings

Handcrafted in18k gold vermeil, these elegant stud earrings are set with super-pretty marquise-cut white topaz.

Buy Here : $85

More Like This

a black friday women's deals banner
The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Shirts and flannels from UNTUCKit, now on sale

From Our Partner

UNTUCKit Is Currently Taking 25% Off Sitewide
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

$330$150

Ninja’s Extremely Versatile Foodi XL Is Now 55% Off
HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Shoe

$90$67

Add Recovery Footwear to Your Routine With This Hoka Shoe
Porter Commuter Bundle

$85$70

W&P’s Commuter Bundle Is Perfect for Make-and-Take Food and Drink
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Keep Reading

The five bottles from this year's Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

The Five New Bottles in the 2022 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked
Ross Edgley swimming around the island of Great Britain.

How I Swam Around the Entire Island of Great Britain
A white Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC driving during the day with mountains in the background

Review: The Mercedes-Benz EQS Is a Major Electric Gamble
a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background

The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
a collage of items from the L.L. bean Black Friday sale on a flannel background

The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Rare Chance to Snag Time-Tested Staples at a Discount
The Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops, on a pink glittery background

All of Mejuri’s Elegant Jewelry Is 20% Off
Outdoor Voices Black Friday sale

The 14 Best Deals From the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale
Kiva's THC-infused turkey gravy pack with a can of Cann's THC-infused Cranberry Sage tonic

Review: Can a THC Gravy Save Thanksgiving?

Trending

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”