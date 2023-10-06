Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart.

CUUP Treat her to CUUP’s modern, minimalist lingerie that’s designed to accentuate her natural shape. Ranging from sizes A-H, the brand’s unlined silhouettes feature a lightweight, high-performance fabric, making these bras a laid-back yet sexy everyday option. Shop the Sale Here

Brooks Hyperion Tempo Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay? Buy Here : $150 $79

Todd Snyder Italian Recycled Cashmere Crew This Todd Snyder crewneck isn’t just something you might spy at a private social club — it’s also made from 95% recycled cashmere, making it both an ethical and sensible purchase for a person such as yourself. After all, you’re saving over $200. Buy Here : $398 $194

L.L.Bean Men's Katahdin Performance Flannel Shirt There’s nothing quite like L.L. Bean’s Overland flannel. It’s soft, it’s warm and it looks very good in fall photos. The wool-polyester blend’s moisture-wicking, warmth-giving properties also make it perfect on the go when adventures span from the backyard to the backcountry. Buy Here : $89 $70

Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT Pants Since it’s fall and you’re now looking for long-legged options, we’ll let you in on a little secret: some of the coziest joints you can buy come from Nike’s yoga division. The drawstring waist sweats are quilted, ultra-flexible and can withstand a stain or two. Just saying. Buy Here : $95 $56

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test Winter is coming. As are myriad airborne diseases, including COVID-19. Stay safe and get test results in just 15 minutes with the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. This pack includes two easy-to-use at-home tests and is currently 34% off at Amazon. Buy Here : $24 $16

Garmin Instinct Sure, the Garmin Instinct is a high-end piece of GPS tech, but for all intents and purposes, you might as well have strapped a tank to your wrist. Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the devices is currently 32% off at Amazon. Buy Here : $250 $169 Brooks Brothers Almost everything on the Brooks Brothers website is 30% off for the next few days. This includes button-downs, sweaters, chinos, blazers and more. The sale ends Oct. 17. Shop the Sale Here

Belstaff Scape Cotton-Ripstop Overshirt Belstaff is drenched in history. Their latest overshirt pays homage to classic moto styles in serious on-trend fashion. Tailored from cotton-ripstop and sporting chest flap pockets, it’ll look killer with your finest cords. Doesn’t hurt that it’s 30% off, either. Buy Here : $195 $137

Ninja CI101 Foodi Power Mixer System Ninja’a Foodi Power Mixer system features an immersion blender and hand mixer with a whisk, beaters and a three-cup blending vessel. This versatile kitchen must-have is currently 20% off at Amazon. Buy Here : $100 $80