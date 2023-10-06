From Cashmere Sweaters to Pizza Ovens: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A slew of seasonally appropriate gear is on sale
Busy people like yourself might not have all day to online shop…which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From powerful portables to ‘fit-god favorites, these are the best deals we’ve found on the internet this week for you to add to your cart.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4
30% off might not seem like the biggest markdown, but it puts Nike’s top-of-the-line trail runner, the Pegasus Trail 4, under $100, despite offering the latest in swoosh tech with Nike React and a redesigned outsole.
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Corduroy Chore Jacket
Chore coats! Put on your chore coats! Oh, you don’t have one? What are you still doing here? You should be at J.Crew’s website, adding in-house label Wallace & Barnes’ handsome corduroy jacket — currently 30% off and ready to smolder it’s way through fall — to cart.
CUUP
Treat her to CUUP’s modern, minimalist lingerie that’s designed to accentuate her natural shape. Ranging from sizes A-H, the brand’s unlined silhouettes feature a lightweight, high-performance fabric, making these bras a laid-back yet sexy everyday option.
East Oak Fire Pit
Now $40 off at Amazon, this 17″ fire pit from East Oak is portable, good-looking and features a circle-turned-square design with double walls, so heat is evenly distributed for widespread warmth.
Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days holiday is coming up (Oct. 10-11) but the shopping giant is dropping a ton of sales early, including 30% off the semi-in-ear Echo Buds that were just recently released. Available in two colors, these are now just $35.
Brooks Hyperion Tempo
Sometimes, despite all our good efforts to bring you fresh and revolutionary content daily, we feel like something of a broken record. After all, we can’t count the number of times we’ve harked at you to grab Outerknown’s bestselling Blanket Shirt, the coziest thing you’ll ever wear. So just do it already, okay?
Men's Daily Stride Comfort Crew Sock
The rumors are true — lululemon gear is really as good as it’s made out to be…which is probably why we don’t mind paying full price for their slate of athletic apparel and athleisure. That being said, we’ll still take deals when we see them, and 50% off the particularly excellent Daily Sock is a total steal.
Proof Passport Shirt
On the move? You might want to consider Huckberry in-house label Proof and their lineup of travel-designed performancewear. Right now, you can grab their adventurous Passport Shirt, complete with a DWR coating and about one zillion pockets, for well over 50% off.
Todd Snyder Italian Recycled Cashmere Crew
This Todd Snyder crewneck isn’t just something you might spy at a private social club — it’s also made from 95% recycled cashmere, making it both an ethical and sensible purchase for a person such as yourself. After all, you’re saving over $200.
Breville Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven
You can make OK pizza in your normal oven. But with Breville’s Smart Oven Pizzaiolo — currently $200 off — you can make wood-fired-style pizza in a countertop appliance that reaches up to a blistering 750 degrees. Oh, and it makes frozen pizza, too.
Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Perfect for couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches, this limited-edition advent calendar (worth over $500) features 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories, anal toys and more.
L.L.Bean Men's Katahdin Performance Flannel Shirt
There’s nothing quite like L.L. Bean’s Overland flannel. It’s soft, it’s warm and it looks very good in fall photos. The wool-polyester blend’s moisture-wicking, warmth-giving properties also make it perfect on the go when adventures span from the backyard to the backcountry.
Rumpl NFL Blankets
Featuring a heavy-duty, 100% post-consumer recycled polyester shell, water-repellent finish and toasty synthetic insulation, Rumpl’s best-selling, trail-tested Down Puffy Blanket is now discounted in your favorite NFL team’s colors. Perfect for those impending cold-weather tailgates.
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel – 55L
You sir! Yes, you — you look like you could use 55 liters of pure packing power. Considered Patagonia’s Black Hole duffle? You should, because the aptly-named duffle is the last travel bag you’ll ever need. Grab yours at a rare discount at REI while you still can.
Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Since it’s fall and you’re now looking for long-legged options, we’ll let you in on a little secret: some of the coziest joints you can buy come from Nike’s yoga division. The drawstring waist sweats are quilted, ultra-flexible and can withstand a stain or two. Just saying.
Madewell The Rush Hour Tote
Madewel’s Rush Hour Tote is a nonchalant black bag made from durable ripstop fabric that can haul your tablet, computer and other daily essentials. It’s now on sale for $56 when you use EXTRA20 at checkout.
The Rush Hour Tote
Great fit, immersive sound, unparalleled noise cancellation — we’re big fans of Jabra’s new Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds, and they’re getting their first discount via Amazon (save $25).
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
Winter is coming. As are myriad airborne diseases, including COVID-19. Stay safe and get test results in just 15 minutes with the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. This pack includes two easy-to-use at-home tests and is currently 34% off at Amazon.
Garmin Instinct
Sure, the Garmin Instinct is a high-end piece of GPS tech, but for all intents and purposes, you might as well have strapped a tank to your wrist. Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the devices is currently 32% off at Amazon.
Brooks Brothers
Almost everything on the Brooks Brothers website is 30% off for the next few days. This includes button-downs, sweaters, chinos, blazers and more. The sale ends Oct. 17.
Belstaff Scape Cotton-Ripstop Overshirt
Belstaff is drenched in history. Their latest overshirt pays homage to classic moto styles in serious on-trend fashion. Tailored from cotton-ripstop and sporting chest flap pockets, it’ll look killer with your finest cords. Doesn’t hurt that it’s 30% off, either.
Rowing Blazers x Target 7oz 1-Wick Glass Jar Candle Tobacco and Leather
The Rowing Blazers x Target collection only recently dropped, but a piece from the collab is already on sale. Take 20% off this 7-ounce candle housed in a striped rugby shirt-inspired glass jar and features notes of tobacco, orange and mint.
Keen Voyageur
Fall is one of the best seasons to get out there, but make sure you have the right gear first. This autumn, we’re recommending anything from outdoor label Keen, but we’re especially encouraging a pair of sturdy (and discounted) hikers like the Voyageur.
Ninja CI101 Foodi Power Mixer System
Ninja’a Foodi Power Mixer system features an immersion blender and hand mixer with a whisk, beaters and a three-cup blending vessel. This versatile kitchen must-have is currently 20% off at Amazon.
Staub Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Now just $30 at Amazon, Staub’s 0.75-qt ceramic pumpkin baking dish is a delight. But it’s not just a pretty face — the highly versatile cocotte is primed for making and serving your favorite cold-weather soups, game-ready dips and even delicious desserts.
Sony WH-1000XM5/L Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
If you go refurbished — and eBay’s certified refurb program is excellent — you can save a lot of money on electronics. To wit: Right now you can grab Sony’s excellent over-ear WH-1000XM5 headphones for $170 off.
