The 18 Products I Swear by as an NYC Pilates Instructor

A seasoned Pilates instructor enthusiastically unveils her essential arsenal of workout equipment and recovery tools, sharing personal favorites that seamlessly blend functionality with style for an optimal at-home fitness and wellness routine.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Being a Pilates instructor in New York City can feel a bit antithetical at times, because you’re supposed to be calm and grounded in a city high on cortisol. I often find it difficult to pour into others as an instructor if I don’t pour into myself first, as they say.

Between this and my role here at InsideHook, I discover and test all manner of workout and recovery products, and I have begun building an arsenal at home of tools that can be turned to in a jiffy for support, rest, exercise — you name it. Below, I’ve gathered all of the beloved products that I absolutely swear by on a daily basis.

For Workouts:

When it comes to workout equipment at home, an entire home gym system feels overwhelming, but it’s nice to have some pieces of the right equipment around for an un-intrusive workout on inside days, or when I want a quick session.

The Perfect Set of Dumbbells: Nüobell S 5100

Why We Love It: If workout equipment is gonna sit out in my apartment, it’s gotta look good. The Nüobell dumbbells are the only truly high-quality set I’ve found that’s both gorgeous and functional. And each dumbbell adjusts up to 100 pounds, so you’ve got your work cut out for you.

Light Props: YourReformer Prop Starter Kit

Why We Love It: Whether I’m doing a mat Pilates session at home or am just showing someone a few exercises, I’m always grateful to have these nearby. I also turn to the Pilates ring (or the “magic circle”) a lot for stretching legs.

Added Weight: Lekfit Ankle Weight Set

Why We Love It: I like this Ankle Weight Set because it comes with both three-pound and six-pound options, and they’re easier to take on and off than other brands. Also, more affordable! Fitness props do not have to break the bank.

Added Resistance: YourReformer Bands

Why We Love It: Bands are my absolute favorite for any at-home workout. They’re so versatile, and they make a 10-minute routine feel much richer. I most frequently do the medium or heavy band around the thighs or forearms.

An Extra Boost: Megelin EMS Toning Shorts

Why We Love It: I like using these shorts as a top-off to a workout or or to put on on a rest day. They deliver deep contractions to your muscles that equate to 3,000 squats in 15 minutes, based on different intensity levels you can choose from. In my experience, I’m most likely to notice a difference when I use them every day. I have gotten up to Level 9 at this point, so that must count for something.

A Smart Watch: Whoop

Why We Love It: There are a lot of smart watches out there these days, but I like Whoop best for its simplicity. There’s no screen, so you’re not counting down the minutes in a group fitness class (and it doesn’t take over your wrist), and it captures all of the same data (or more) than its competitors. It also syncs with your Strava account, if you’re into that sort of thing.

A Big Ole Water Bottle: Brümate Rise

Why We Love It: My current go-to water bottle is this one from Brümate, which I like because it has an easy-to-carry handle and does not leak at all. It’s also dishwasher safe.

A Solid Pair of Running Shoes: Nike Vomero 18

Why We Love It: The haters may say these particular Nike sneakers feel like moon shoes, but I love the Vomero 18’s thick cushioning for walks and my (extremely occasional) runs. They also come in many fun colorways.

Electrolytes: LMNT

Why We Love It: I have tried many electrolyte packets in my life, and can attest these are my favorites. No added sugar, simple flavors (or none at all) and unlike a lot of other electrolyte packet brands, they blend well into water.

Hydration: Path Alkaline Water

Why We Love It: Water! Classic. If I’m not using my travel bottle for whatever reason, I like this water brand because of its added electrolytes and reusable aluminum bottles.

For Recovery:

Equally as important to working out, these recovery products have helped me feel my best after long teaching shifts, difficult workouts or just everyday life. And if investing in recovery tools feels too daunting for you right now, just remember to stretch.

Recharge: HigherDose Full Body Red Light Mat

Why We Love It: I am obsessed with this mat. When my body hurts (which is often!), it feels like the perfect cure before bedtime. And I always pass out under its healing warmth, whether I’m trying to read or not. You can choose from 20, 40 or 60-minute sessions depending on your needs.

Restart: Shakti Acupressure Mat

Why We Love It: I have this bundle in Level 2, and I think it’s a great way to alleviate soreness when you don’t have days off in between tough workouts. I played in a state tennis tournament last year and I was whipping this out every day before matches. Fair warning: It does hurt at first, but it’s worth it.

Circulate: Hyperice Normatec Elite Hips + Legs

Why We Love It: I brought these home for Christmas last year, and my family used them just as much as I did. Great for blood circulation and faster recovery, this is the first hip-forward recovery product I’ve personally come across (except for those Psoas Release Tools). You can choose from two focus zones, hips or thighs, and set your intensity level and session duration. Since they feel so relaxing, I typically do 40-minute sessions and hang around level 5.

Why We Love It: Ironically, most recovery tools hurt. These, however, feel incredibly luxurious. They simply ooze wellness. I put them on while watching TV or writing, and often choose from the different focus zones (knee, upper and lower thigh are my favorites) throughout my session, which I keep around Level 5. If I had to choose, I prefer the experience of these Compression Boots to the Elite Hips (which sometimes hurt — likely a sign I need them all the more), but since each target different areas, they both hold a special place in my routine.

Repair: Novaalab Red Light Pad

Why We Love It: I love this small wrap for its portability and ease-of-use. Knee being weird? Elbow hurting? Bruised your shin? Just slap this wrap around you, and you’re good to go. I consider this daytime red light therapy, whereas the aforementioned larger mat would be more of an evening use case.

Massage: Hyperice Hypervolt 3 Pro

Why We Love It: As with all things, there are a lot of massage guns out there, too. I prefer this one because it has a heated attachment.

Soothe: FlyBird Vibration Plate

Why We Love It: I had only seen vibration plates in influencer reels before I tried one for myself. My initial reaction was, “This is what I’ve been missing all my life.” They feel great, are incredible for lymphatic drainage and can easily be incorporated into a workout. I don’t know if my downstairs neighbor loves me using it… but I do.

Rest: Salt Lab Magnesium Muscle Repair Cream

Why We Love It: Big fan of magnesium in all its forms, and Salt Lab is one of my favorite brands for it. I like using this Cream before bed, and their Magnesium Reset Bath Salts are great as well.

How We Made These Picks

We’ve selected the above products based on a variety of factors: their general popularity, as defined by public intrigue, market impact and cultural relevance, as well as our own personal experience with the products. As experts in the field, we’ve (collectively) spent years testing hundreds of wellness and recovery tools across all manner of brands, materials and fits and generally immersed ourselves in the world of style, which informed our top picks for products we swear by.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »