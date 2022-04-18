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Wellness

Elevate Your High With These 22 Essential Weed Accessories

The most stylish and useful products for a better high

By Amanda Gabriele and Cam Vigliotta
Updated April 17, 2026 2:58 pm EDT
a split photo with yew yew wavy ashtrays on one side and a cowboy-shaped pipe on the other
The best weed accessories to elevate your 4/20.
Yew Yew/Friends NYC

The Gist

As cannabis legalization expands and interest grows, the modern consumer seeks sophisticated, authentic ways to incorporate it into daily life. This curated collection showcases 20 essential accessories, from innovative edible machines to elegant ashtrays and discreet vapes, all designed to elevate the cannabis experience.

Key Takeaways

  • A diverse selection of cannabis accessories now allows for a more refined and personalized consumption experience.
  • Products span innovative preparation tools, stylish decor and discreet consumption devices.
  • The offerings reflect a contemporary trend toward integrating cannabis into daily life with sophistication and efficiency.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

4/20 is upon us, and we’re celebrating the best way we know how — by taking a hit, enjoying an edible and filling our homes with the best cannabis accessories on the market. Whether you’re new to a smoking ritual or have been partaking for years, you deserve top-of-the-line pipes, ashtrays, vapes and extras to keep the good times rolling. Below, 22 of our favorite weed accessories right now.

Levo II
Levo II
Buy Here : $429 $329

Stoners have long channeled their inner TV chef when preparing edibles in the kitchen, stirring a pot of simmering butter or throwing ingredients in a crockpot at random. But the Levo II assumes the role of head chef on your behalf by heating up raw cannabis flower to activate THC before infusing it with oils, butter, honey or glycerin. Easy to use and clean, the setup comes with an app that provides instructions and tips to help you get started, and every component is dishwasher-safe. It also looks like a coffee machine, which is perfect when you don’t feel like telling your nosey parents that you’re making edibles on the reg.

Houseplant Ashtray 3.0 by Seth
Houseplant Ashtray 3.0 by Seth
Buy Here: $95

We’re big fans of Houseplant’s ashtrays, and when it comes to their tabletop collection, this design is the best one yet. Fashioned with a deep well for catching ashes and a joint-holding notch, it’s as functional as it is beautiful.

Pax Mini 2
Pax Mini 2
Buy Here : $150

If you smoke weed, a Pax vape is an essential tool for your arsenal, period. The brand’s Mini vape is ideal for lighter, more casual smokers.

Kannastör Gr8tr Jar Body Grinder
Kannastör Gr8tr Jar Body Grinder
Ryot: $64

This grinder’s micro teeth grind weed perfectly, and the user can adjust how fine or coarse they want it to be. The mesh screen catches that precious keef, and it even has a storage compartment to save some for later.

Honest Doob Tube & Refillable Lighter
Honest Doob Tube & Refillable Lighter
Honest: $30

Introducing StashLight, perfect for someone who’s ride-or-die for on-the-go tokes. This unbreakable doob tube, ready for a keychain, boasts waterproof, smell-proof armor and a wind-resistant refillable lighter. Going beyond a mere stash holder, it turns into an airtight vault to keep your joints fresh.

Puffco Pivot
Puffco Pivot
Buy Here : $130 $117

Puffco always delivers a seamless smoking experience, and their new Pivot mobile vape is slim and discreet. Simply load it with your favorite concentrate, and the visual dab timer and haptic feedback will tell you when it’s hot and ready to go.

The Vase by Mantelpiece
The Vase by Mantelpiece
Buy Here: $300 $250

InsideHook’s very own Elisabeth Chambry designed this stunning bong vase, which hits like a dream and is our favorite way for displaying a seasonal bouquet. And yes, the bong is completely concealed inside the vase, which makes it a perfect gift for the more subtle smoker on your list.

Terra-Tory Soursop 430 Candle
Terra-Tory Soursop 430 Candle
Buy Here: $40

We snagged this candle at Mary Fest, and it’s one of the best-smelling candles we’ve ever burned. House in a chic stainless steel vessel, notes of balsam pine, cedar leaf and juniper berries will help you de-stress (and cover up the scent of other de-stressors).

Rogue Paq Poppy Party Ashtray
Rogue Paq Poppy Party Ashtray
Buy Here : $210

Party ashtrays were definitely a thing back in the day, usually composed of small crystal dishes stacked inside a brass holder. Rogue Paq is bringing back the fun with this vintage-inspired design. Each petal acts as a personal ashtray, and the stamens can be used to pack joints or clear bowls.

Cannatrol Cool Cure C2
Cannatrol Cool Cure C2
Buy Here : $1499

This splurge-worthy gift is on every home grower’s list this year, and the high price tag is worth every penny. Not only does it perfectly dry and cure cannabis flowers after harvest, but it acts as a humidor of sorts after the fact, providing the perfect temperature and humidity to keep buds in tip-top condition.

Yew Yew Wavy Ashtray
Yew Yew Wavy Ashtray
Yew Yew: $55 $28

These stunning stackable ashtrays come in a variety of colors and are perfect for resting joints or holding a few matchbooks. If you can’t decide on a hue, snag multiple for an extra cool look.

Hemper Ducky Puffco Peak Top
Hemper Ducky Puffco Peak Top
Buy Here: $80

One of our favorite things about the Puffco Peak is that you can change the glass top, and it doesn’t get more adorable than this yellow rubber ducky version.

Cha Cha Chainz Periwinkle Stellaz
Cha Cha Chainz Periwinkle Stellaz
Buy Here: $30

Charlene Foster, aka Cha Cha Chainz, has been working with glass for decades, and her hand-blown Stellaz are the most beautiful joint holders we’ve ever seen. They come in an array of colors to match any personality.

Puffco Peak Pro
Puffco Peak Pro
Puffco: $420 $378

This is the gold standard for concentrate consumption. The new and improved Peak Pro is designed with laser-cut perc slots for advanced water filtration, extended battery life and a customizable experience via the Puffco Connect app.

Dogwalkers Mini Pre-Rolls
Dogwalkers Mini Pre-Rolls
Shop Now

We can’t think of a better stocking stuffer than these tiny joints. They come in a discreetly handsome tin that can easily slip into a bag or pocket.

Hi-Snaps Drink Boosters
Hi-Snaps Drink Boosters
Buy Here : $35-$130

Whether you want to spice up a cup of tea or take a cocktail to the next level, Hi-Snaps Drink Boosters are the portable THC packets we’ve always dreamed of. We suggest snagging the starter pack — you’ll go through these fast.

Friends NYC Cowboy Hat Pipe
Friends NYC Cowboy Hat Pipe
Buy Here : $17

Yeehaw! Unleash your inner ranch hand with a cowboy hat pipe that deserves a place on every coffee table.

1906 Sleep
1906 Sleep
Buy Here: $40

While we love an edible, sometimes we don’t want the sugar before bed. These easy-to-swallow pills get the job done with a hard-working mix of THC, CBD and CBN.

Grav Spherical Pocket Bubbler
Grav Spherical Pocket Bubbler
Buy Here : $45

This small-but-mighty bubbler is designed to produce the perfect hit. It’s probably the piece we use the most when smoking at home.

Mary & Jane Sunny Melts
Mary & Jane Sunny Melts
Buy Here : $35 $30

If edibles freak you out, these super low-dose melts are as easy as it gets. Formulated with just 1 mg of THC each, they offer a little lift that you might not even notice.

Edie Parker Glass Tabletop Lighter
Edie Parker Glass Tabletop Lighter
Edie Parker : $195 $137

Edie Parker has become known for table lighters, and this super chic version was designed to look good almost anywhere. We love that you can nest the two pieces together or use the bottom portion separately as an ashtray.

Last Prisoner Project Donation

For the social justice-minded who have all the smoking accessories they need, make a donation in their name to the Last Prisoner Project, which helps fund programs to make prisoners “fully free,” clear records and help with society reentry after incarceration.

Meet your guides

Cam Vigliotta

Cam Vigliotta

Cam Vigliotta was InsideHook’s Commerce Editor. A nature-lover at heart, his work has been featured by Backpacker, GearJunkie, Backcountry and REI Co-op Journal. He enjoys spontaneous road trips, rolling in the dirt and swimming naked in alpine lakes.
More from Cam Vigliotta »
Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

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