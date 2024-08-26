This Gorgeous New Bong Is Completely Concealed Inside a Vase

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For a limited time only, use the exclusive password INSIDEHOOK to enter the Mantelpiece site.

“Where is the Mantelpiece?” The question was directed to a small table of guests on a recent Sunday evening, as my husband was looking to take another hit from the brand new bong we were testing. We all looked at each other with surprise and delight because, lo and behold, the Mantelpiece was right there in front of him, hiding in plain sight. Because you see, Mantelpiece isn’t just a beautiful bong — it’s also a vase, designed so the smoking apparatus is cleverly hidden within.

“I wanted to be able to totally disguise the bong, so the shape needed to be a little bit wider,” Elisabeth Chambry, founder and designer of Mantelpiece (and also an InsideHook employee!), tells me. “It gives the illusion of a regular-sized vase, and it makes a bouquet look super full, even if you don’t arrange that many stems in there.”

Like many great ideas and new companies, Chambry started Mantelpiece because she saw a whitespace in the meeting of cannabis accessories and decor. “I was looking for something and I couldn’t find it, so I decided to make it myself,” she says. “I knew I wanted to make a bong that was concealed by the vase, and that was the starting point.”

While you’ll likely see a bong or ashtray on some visible surface in my home, not everyone is so candid with their cannabis use. And I get it. I have family members who grew up at a time when smoking was very illegal and very much looked down upon — they had to hide it then, and old habits die hard. One even told me they would “never want certain friends to see their bowl out in the open because they might be judgmental.” And while it might be easy for some to brush that off as silly, it’s a very real concern, and one that Mantelpiece addresses with perfection.

“A bong needs a little help blending into your decor, especially after you smoke it because it’s gonna be a little yellow no matter what,” Chambry says. Sure enough, even after smoking out of the Mantelpiece, even with that bit of residue that comes with taking a hit, the bong is invisible underneath the vase topper. “I wanted to start with clear glass to show how strong the illusion is,” she adds. “The top part takes away the immediate assumption that it’s a bong, and once we have colors, it’ll create an even better illusion.”

Shop Mantelpiece now Max Schwartz

And the illusion of Mantelpiece works perfectly. But obviously it needs to smoke well to appeal to the seasoned cannabis user. And I’m happy to say that it’s very user friendly. The bong itself is petite with a flatter bottom, so it’s easy to hold and feels secure in your hand. It offers a nice size hit without delivering too much smoke all at once. And the smoke comes through super smooth.

As states across the country rapidly legalize and decriminalize cannabis, the demand for design-focused accessories is at an all-time high. Chambry shares the space with brands like Seth Rogan’s Houseplant, Session Goods, Honest, Edie Parker and Sackville & Co., who she follows closely because “they all have a different take on making decor out of cannabis accessories or making things that are extra functional and design-forward.” And while many of these brands lean into whimsical, handmade and even ultra-modern design, Chambry looked to the past for inspiration.

“I really wanted it to look like an old fashioned piece that I would come across at a thrift store,” she says. “It’s definitely ‘70s-inspired, but it can also fit into most decor styles because it’s a pretty neutral shape. It’s supposed to be for everyone’s style, which is maybe not a great marketing tactic, but I think people will feel encouraged to style it their own way.”

Shop Mantelpiece now Max Schwartz

My Mantelpiece is currently front and center in my dining room, holding bright yellow daisies, its bong concealed perfectly within. I can’t wait to unveil it from its hiding place at my next dinner soiree when I ask if anyone would like to smoke before dessert. That, my friends, is the ultimate party trick.

If you are ready to buy this stunning piece of work, we’ve linked it for you down below.