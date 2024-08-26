Wellness

This Gorgeous New Bong Is Completely Concealed Inside a Vase

Mantelpiece is a design-centric cannabis brand that will change the way you display your pipes

By Amanda Gabriele
August 26, 2024 9:56 am
This stunning bong doubles as a vase
This stunning bong doubles as a vase
Max Schwartz

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For a limited time only, use the exclusive password INSIDEHOOK to enter the Mantelpiece site.

“Where is the Mantelpiece?” The question was directed to a small table of guests on a recent Sunday evening, as my husband was looking to take another hit from the brand new bong we were testing. We all looked at each other with surprise and delight because, lo and behold, the Mantelpiece was right there in front of him, hiding in plain sight. Because you see, Mantelpiece isn’t just a beautiful bong — it’s also a vase, designed so the smoking apparatus is cleverly hidden within.

The Best High-End Dispensaries in San Francisco
The Best High-End Dispensaries in San Francisco
 The city has perfected the art of selling cannabis

“I wanted to be able to totally disguise the bong, so the shape needed to be a little bit wider,” Elisabeth Chambry, founder and designer of Mantelpiece (and also an InsideHook employee!), tells me. “It gives the illusion of a regular-sized vase, and it makes a bouquet look super full, even if you don’t arrange that many stems in there.”

Like many great ideas and new companies, Chambry started Mantelpiece because she saw a whitespace in the meeting of cannabis accessories and decor. “I was looking for something and I couldn’t find it, so I decided to make it myself,” she says. “I knew I wanted to make a bong that was concealed by the vase, and that was the starting point.”

While you’ll likely see a bong or ashtray on some visible surface in my home, not everyone is so candid with their cannabis use. And I get it. I have family members who grew up at a time when smoking was very illegal and very much looked down upon — they had to hide it then, and old habits die hard. One even told me they would “never want certain friends to see their bowl out in the open because they might be judgmental.” And while it might be easy for some to brush that off as silly, it’s a very real concern, and one that Mantelpiece addresses with perfection. 

“A bong needs a little help blending into your decor, especially after you smoke it because it’s gonna be a little yellow no matter what,” Chambry says. Sure enough, even after smoking out of the Mantelpiece, even with that bit of residue that comes with taking a hit, the bong is invisible underneath the vase topper. “I wanted to start with clear glass to show how strong the illusion is,” she adds. “The top part takes away the immediate assumption that it’s a bong, and once we have colors, it’ll create an even better illusion.”

This stunning bong doubles as a vase
Shop Mantelpiece now
Max Schwartz

And the illusion of Mantelpiece works perfectly. But obviously it needs to smoke well to appeal to the seasoned cannabis user. And I’m happy to say that it’s very user friendly. The bong itself is petite with a flatter bottom, so it’s easy to hold and feels secure in your hand. It offers a nice size hit without delivering too much smoke all at once. And the smoke comes through super smooth. 

As states across the country rapidly legalize and decriminalize cannabis, the demand for design-focused accessories is at an all-time high. Chambry shares the space with brands like Seth Rogan’s Houseplant, Session Goods, Honest, Edie Parker and Sackville & Co., who she follows closely because “they all have a different take on making decor out of cannabis accessories or making things that are extra functional and design-forward.” And while many of these brands lean into whimsical, handmade and even ultra-modern design, Chambry looked to the past for inspiration.

“I really wanted it to look like an old fashioned piece that I would come across at a thrift store,” she says. “It’s definitely ‘70s-inspired, but it can also fit into most decor styles because it’s a pretty neutral shape. It’s supposed to be for everyone’s style, which is maybe not a great marketing tactic, but I think people will feel encouraged to style it their own way.”

Shop Mantelpiece now
Shop Mantelpiece now
Max Schwartz

My Mantelpiece is currently front and center in my dining room, holding bright yellow daisies, its bong concealed perfectly within. I can’t wait to unveil it from its hiding place at my next dinner soiree when I ask if anyone would like to smoke before dessert. That, my friends, is the ultimate party trick.

If you are ready to buy this stunning piece of work, we’ve linked it for you down below.

Mantelpiece The Vase Bong
Mantelpiece The Vase Bong

For a limited time, shop the bong exclusively here. Use code INSIDEHOOK for early access.

Pre-order here : $300

More Like This

The Vapor Room is decked out in warm woods and open shelving that’s stocked with a little bit of everything
The Best High-End Dispensaries in San Francisco
Weed jar
Being an Early Adopter of Legal Weed Can Have Its Pitfalls
Gossamer's co-founder Verena von Pfetten with her favorite products
Gossamer’s Co-Founder Verena von Pfetten on Her Favorite Products
All the Best Deals on Weed Gear You Should Be Shopping This 420
All the Best Deals on Weed Gear for 4/20

Wellness

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Roborock Qrevo Pro
The Ideal Robot Vacuum Is Now $200 Off

$1,000$800

Bose QuietComfort
Save $100 on These Bose Headphones

$349$249

Take an Extra 40% Off This Already Discounted Trucker Jacket
Take an Extra 40% Off This Already Discounted Trucker Jacket

$148$54

This 5-Star Drying Rack Is Now Just $36
This 5-Star Drying Rack Is Now Just $36

$45$36

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Three of the best watches under $500, including pieces from Shinola, Autodromo and Timex
The Best Watches Under $500
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Iván Saldaña of Casa Lumbre inspecting a glass near a still
Meet the Spirits Whisperer
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall
From loafers to headphones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Headphones, Griddles and Kith Loafers
Time to pay homage to the OG 1000m certified dive watch
The First Dive Watch Certified to 1,000 Meters Is Back

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

This stunning bong doubles as a vase

This Gorgeous New Bong Is Completely Concealed Inside a Vase

Bacteria

Scientists Are Working to Reverse Bacteria's Immunity to Medication

Fork and spoon on plate

Study Suggests Fasting's Benefits Might Come From When It Stops

A canoe trip through the deep Canadian wilderness on the South Nahanni River, which is known as the "Grand Canyon of the North"

A Father-Son Canoe Trip Through the Grand Canyon of Canada

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago