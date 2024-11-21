The Best Late Fall Trips for Last-Minute Travelers

As November chugs along, the air starts to feel crisp, the stalls at the farmer’s market overflow with crates of gloriously crunchy apples and you still might see the occasional pumpkin or witch peering out of windows in the neighborhood. While many people see the swapping out of Halloween decorations for Christmas ornaments and twinkling lights as a sign that fall is quickly coming to an end, that’s not the case. We still have plenty of glorious sweater-weather days ahead before Jack Frost jumps into action.

Sure, the foliage may have already peaked in many parts of the country, but if you venture down south or out west, the colors are in full swing well into November. Late fall is fabulous for sipping Cabernet Sauvignon in Napa Valley, jetting to Paris for a more local experience, kicking off ski season in snowy spots or catching some rays in the Caribbean.

If you’re angling to escape somewhere great before the winter, there’s still time to book a last-minute trip to one of these destinations that shine in late fall.

Savannah, Georgia Getty Images

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is an excellent place just to wander. Picture-perfect weather in late fall makes it all the more pleasurable to take in the charm of the old mansions, Spanish moss-draped trees and stone-paved squares. For a more structured stroll, book a guided walking tour. A boat ride along the river ranks among the best ways to enjoy the outdoors and learn about the city’s history. Kessler Charters operates private excursions that depart from the Plant Riverside District. Before or after seeing the sights by sea, clock some steps along the Savannah Riverwalk. In the afternoon, block off some time to chill out in Forsyth Park. Then head to Peregrin, the rooftop at the Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel for sundowners and the best views in the city before capping off the night with coastal Italian cuisine at Saint Bibiana.

Where to stay: It’s rare to find a resort in the heart of a city. That’s exactly the setup at Hotel Bardo, a 149-key property across from Forsyth Park with vacation-making amenities like a blissful spa, cooking school and on-site Pilates, plus a pretty-in-pink pool area that’s the ideal spot to soak up late-season sunshine while sipping Margaritas.

St. Barts Getty Images

St. Barts

Most of St. Barts shuts down in August. However, the glamorous French-speaking Caribbean playground is back in action come mid-October. The weeks before peak season kicks into high gear are something of a best-kept secret among locals and holiday-goers who flock to this sun-kissed utopia regularly (some even have second homes on the island). The weather is brilliant for sipping perfectly chilled rosé at the trendy beach clubs (bonjour, Gyp Sea Beach Club) or spreading out a towel on a quiet stretch of sand and swimming in the turquoise water. It’s also a bit easier to snag table reservations at the buzzy gourmet restaurants. Of course, you’ll still notice plenty of mega yachts moored in the harbor and designer frocks at the shops. Plus, the five-star resorts are excited to welcome guests with open arms and next-level service yet again.

Where to stay: Hotel Manapany epitomizes eco-luxury. Cottage-style digs shrouded by lush foliage give guests ample privacy and a tropical rainforest sort of vibe — although it’s impossible to forget that the pristine beach sits just steps away. It’s a sustainably minded refuge with a chic, elevated approach to hospitality.

Paris, France Getty Images

Paris, France

People often say “Paris is always a good idea.” And while that’s entirely true, from late October through November has a sort of best-kept-secret appeal that makes it ideal for out-of-towners get a glimpse of more local life in France’s capital. The moody, gray sky casts a spell over the city as chic Parisians don khaki trench coats. The chill in the air inspires a coziness and evokes an even greater sense of romance. La Ville Lumière is home to some of the most renowned landmarks in the world — among them the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Basilique du Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre. In terms of museums, it’s unmatched as well. No one, most importantly locals, would dare argue that a few less entrants to the Louvre and Musée de l’Orangerie aren’t a welcome departure from the mobbed summer months.

Where to stay: One of the best hotels in Paris, Hôtel Lutetia stands unrivaled on the Left Bank. Having an excellent brasserie and bar on-site doesn’t inspire much of a desire to explore beyond the hallowed halls, though you’d be wise to remember some of the most storied sidewalk cafés in Saint-Germain-des-Prés are just steps.

Napa Valley, California Getty Images

Napa Valley, California

While late October tends to be thought of as the end of the harvest season, the “crush” period extends into November in certain parts of the region. This point in which the droves of sippers return home coincides with the onset of cooler temperatures and the leaves changing from green to crimson, gold and orange. The energy subdues as things begin to quiet down. Don’t get us wrong, there’s still a buzz but it’s more mellow and manageable. It’s a photogenic time to wander the vineyards and sip Cabernet Sauvignon at renowned wineries like Frog’s Leap Winery, Tres Sabores and AXR Napa Valley, savor seasonal Californian cuisine at The Charter Oak, hike the Redwood Trail at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and ride the Napa Valley Wine Train for scenic views.

Where to stay: Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection reflects the down-to-earth spirit of Napa while introducing posh perks that make the latest Auberge outpost to put down roots in the area unmistakably five-star. Spend your days tasting wine, relishing restorative rituals at the spa and savoring gourmet cuisine.

Breckenridge, Colorado Getty Images

Breckenridge, Colorado

If you’re someone who just can’t wait for winter to begin, get a jump start on the snowy season in Breckenridge. Breckenridge Ski Resort opens early to mid-November. Travelers visiting during those first few weeks can expect excellent conditions for skiing and snowboarding without the throngs of powder chasers. The sunny skies and chill in the air calls for cozy sweaters, fire pit action and après ski on the patio. Throughout the month, there are also kick-off parties, live music and trivia nights. From a last-minute planning perspective, Breckenridge benefits from its convenient location. It’s just 90 minutes from Denver, making it easy to land in the morning and be on the mountain by midday.

Where to stay: Located at the base of Peak 9, Gravity Haus Breckenridge is the ideal ski-in/ski-out springboard for folks who want to be the first up the mountain in the morning. This modern mountain lodge also features amenities such as a sauna and hot tubs to unwind after a day swooshing down the slopes and cool bunk rooms.

Athens, Greece Getty Images

Athens, Greece

Vacationers jetting off on Cyclades island-hopping holidays often overlook Athens, or do it as a quick overnight at the end of a trip. Both are mistakes. Greece’s capital is hands-down one of the most interesting cities in Europe. It’s well worth spending at least a few days, although you won’t regret bucketing a week. And it’s absolutely glorious in late fall. The weather feels like a breath of fresh air in contrast to sweltering summers and the crowds at famous tourist sites like the Acropolis diminish. Of course, the cradle of Western civilization has more to offer than just ancient ruins. Spend some time wandering around the narrow alleys of Plaka, soak in the sunset views from Philopappos Hill, explore Monastiraki, peep street art, get your fix of Greek salad and grilled halloumi at a local taverna and grab a cocktail or glass of Assyrtiko at some of the lively bars.

Where to stay: The Dolli captures the mix of ancient and modern that makes Athens so unique. Tucked inside an Andreas Kriezis-designed building dating to 1925, the property evokes timeless luxury with bespoke furnishings, 18th-century antiques, centuries-old ceramics and contemporary art. There’s a rooftop restaurant for Greek gastronomy and sweeping views.