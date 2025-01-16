Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Rhone’s Winter Sale Is Perfectly Curated for Your 9-to-5 Commute

Calling all finance bros

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 16, 2025 8:25 am
Rhone sale
The Rhone sale has tons of winter commute styles.
Rhone

Since Rhone launched in 2014, oodles of gym bros have glommed onto the brand’s workout-ready styles, flocking to their wave-making technical apparel like ravenous bodybuilders to a David protein bar. But it’s not just the athleisure giant’s gym gear that’s earned a cult following in recent years — against all odds, Rhone has also slowly invaded the working man’s wardrobe, too. 

Built with the same performance smarts as their workout gear and a streamlined, modern aesthetic, Rhone’s business-casual officewear — specifically their best-selling Commuter line, which prioritizes stretch and long-haul comfort — has fully won over finance bros and C-suite titans (and even some InsideHook editors).

Rhone Winter Sale

Those same folks, and anyone who hasn’t had the pleasure of trying out the brand’s deceptively comfortable apparel, should be thrilled to hear that Rhone is currently throwing a massive winter sale, with up to 60% off hundreds of styles that include both performance and office apparel. Discounts on best-sellers — including the coveted Commuter Pant and State of Mind Shirt — abound. Shop the best of the Rhone sale below.

Rhone Coldspell Commuter Pant Slim
Rhone Coldspell Commuter Pant Slim
Buy Here: $158 $95

Rhone’s best-selling Commuter Pants, now infused with fleece-lined Coldspell tech.

Rhone 6″ Base Training Short – Unlined
Rhone 6″ Base Training Short – Unlined
Buy Here : $64 $45
Rhone Emerson Cashmere Blend Scarf
Rhone Emerson Cashmere Blend Scarf
Buy Here : $78 $55
Rhone State of Mind Shirt – Slim Fit
Rhone State of Mind Shirt – Slim Fit
Buy Here : $118 $59

We don’t know what’s better — the fit on this Rhone shirt, or the fact that it feels like a cotton tee.

Rhone Fleece Shacket
Rhone Fleece Shacket
Buy Here : $168 $118
Rhone Commuter Pant Classic
Rhone Commuter Pant Classic
Buy Here: $138 $69
Rhone Commuter Topcoat
Rhone Commuter Topcoat
Buy Here : $498 $349

A proper topcoat, albeit from an unlikely source.

Rhone Beacon Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater
Rhone Beacon Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $218 $109
Rhone Commuter Pro Tokyo Trouser
Rhone Commuter Pro Tokyo Trouser
Buy Here : $148 $74
Rhone Elevation Compression Tight
Rhone Elevation Compression Tight
Buy Here : $118 $83

Perfect for winter runs (and stunting at your local Equinox).

Rhone Reign Long Sleeve Tee
Rhone Reign Long Sleeve Tee
Buy Here : $78 $39
Rhone Copenhagen Raincoat
Rhone Copenhagen Raincoat
Buy Here : $298 $119
Rhone Heritage Midweight Hoodie
Rhone Heritage Midweight Hoodie
Buy Here : $118 $83

A home hoodie? A home hoodie!

Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Rhone Courtside 1/4 Zip
Buy Here : $108 $54
Rhone Summit Ear Warmer
Rhone Summit Ear Warmer
Buy Here : $38 $27
Rhone Dubliner Crew Neck Sweater
Rhone Dubliner Crew Neck Sweater
Buy Here : $118 $59

Never utter the word chilly again.

Rhone Extra Mile Fleece Pullover
Rhone Extra Mile Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $118 $83
Rhone WFH Polo
Rhone WFH Polo
Buy Here : $78 $39

