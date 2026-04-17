Products of the Week: Flamingo Estate, Sneakers and Ray-Ban Sunnies

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Ray-Ban releases new sunglasses in collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana, Flamingo Estate drops a seasonal subscription box and Vacation delivers an exfoliating buffing bar ahead of the sweaty summer months.
Flamingo Estate Spring 2026 Seasonal Box
Flamingo Estate’s spring 2026 subscription box is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. This year, the products are all inspired by the Goat Shed, a former shepherd’s hut where the team experiments with fruit, herbs and other botanicals from around the property. The box comes packed with nine limited-edition products that capture the best of spring at Flamingo Estate, including a Yuzu Magnesium Bath Soak and Petrichor and Sage Terrazzo Soap Brick.
SeaVees x Quoddy Landing Boat Shoe
We love a good boat shoe, and we love SeaVees. The California footwear company has been crafting legitimate classics for some time now, and they just released the new, super limited-edition Landing Boat Shoe — perfect timing as we approach the season of dock days and beach trips. Just 300 pairs were hand-sewn in the Quoddy factory in Maine, crafted out of Horween leather with a custom two-piece upper pattern. We know what we’ll be wearing from now through September.
Chandon Spritz Collection
LVMH’s sparkling wine house, Chandon, just released a Spritz Collection that features two limited-edition flavors (Spritz Lemon and Spritz Berries) along with their beloved Chandon Spritz Orange. The former two are just 6% ABV (compared to the Orange expression, which clocks in at 11.5% ABV), making them the perfect for sipping on summer afternoons. They are incredibly crisp, light and worthy of keeping in stock all summer long. Trust us.
Ray-Ban’s The Outdoorsman by Dolce&Gabbana
The kingpin of Americana aviator sunglasses has teamed up with Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana to craft the perfect sunglasses for summer. The Outdoorsman pays homage to a classic Clint Eastwood-esque style with a little zhuzh from Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Colorful lenses and slightly separated frames make the style stand out from the OG product.
JJJJound New Balance 475
We can’t recall a time we disliked a New Balance collab, and this new drop from JJJJound and the beloved American sneaker retailer is no exception. New Balance’s classic 475 style was reimagined in two stark colorways — one bright yellow and one crisp all black. The styles are sold out for now, but keep an eye out for a restock. Because these sneaks would pair perfectly with most spring and summer fits.
Vacation Buffing Bar
Soft Services’ best-selling in-shower exfoliator collaborated with Vacation Sunscreen Company for this gold-standard, full-service smoothing and sunscreen removal bar. It smells like Vacation’s iconic sunscreen, which basically means it smells like summer.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.