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Products of the Week: Flamingo Estate, Sneakers and Ray-Ban Sunnies

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
April 17, 2026 1:25 pm EDT
A glass tray with handcream on it, a golden bar of soap and yellow sneakers on a white and yellow background.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
JJJJound/Flamingo Estate/Soft Services

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Ray-Ban releases new sunglasses in collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana, Flamingo Estate drops a seasonal subscription box and Vacation delivers an exfoliating buffing bar ahead of the sweaty summer months.

Flamingo Estate Spring 2026 Seasonal Box
Flamingo Estate Spring 2026 Seasonal Box

Flamingo Estate’s spring 2026 subscription box is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. This year, the products are all inspired by the Goat Shed, a former shepherd’s hut where the team experiments with fruit, herbs and other botanicals from around the property. The box comes packed with nine limited-edition products that capture the best of spring at Flamingo Estate, including a Yuzu Magnesium Bath Soak and Petrichor and Sage Terrazzo Soap Brick.

buy here: $240-$310
SeaVees x Quoddy Landing Boat Shoe
SeaVees x Quoddy Landing Boat Shoe

We love a good boat shoe, and we love SeaVees. The California footwear company has been crafting legitimate classics for some time now, and they just released the new, super limited-edition Landing Boat Shoe — perfect timing as we approach the season of dock days and beach trips. Just 300 pairs were hand-sewn in the Quoddy factory in Maine, crafted out of Horween leather with a custom two-piece upper pattern. We know what we’ll be wearing from now through September.

buy here: $350
Chandon Spritz Collection
Chandon Spritz Collection

LVMH’s sparkling wine house, Chandon, just released a Spritz Collection that features two limited-edition flavors (Spritz Lemon and Spritz Berries) along with their beloved Chandon Spritz Orange. The former two are just 6% ABV (compared to the Orange expression, which clocks in at 11.5% ABV), making them the perfect for sipping on summer afternoons. They are incredibly crisp, light and worthy of keeping in stock all summer long. Trust us.

find here
Ray-Ban's The Outdoorsman by Dolce&Gabbana
Ray-Ban’s The Outdoorsman by Dolce&Gabbana

The kingpin of Americana aviator sunglasses has teamed up with Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana to craft the perfect sunglasses for summer. The Outdoorsman pays homage to a classic Clint Eastwood-esque style with a little zhuzh from Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Colorful lenses and slightly separated frames make the style stand out from the OG product.

buy here: $490
JJJJound New Balance 475
JJJJound New Balance 475

We can’t recall a time we disliked a New Balance collab, and this new drop from JJJJound and the beloved American sneaker retailer is no exception. New Balance’s classic 475 style was reimagined in two stark colorways — one bright yellow and one crisp all black. The styles are sold out for now, but keep an eye out for a restock. Because these sneaks would pair perfectly with most spring and summer fits.

find here
Vacation Buffing Bar
Vacation Buffing Bar

Soft Services’ best-selling in-shower exfoliator collaborated with Vacation Sunscreen Company for this gold-standard, full-service smoothing and sunscreen removal bar. It smells like Vacation’s iconic sunscreen, which basically means it smells like summer.

buy here: $36

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The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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