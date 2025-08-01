Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

5 Hugely Underrated Products I Use Every Day

These are my must-have products, from Yeti to Shinola

By Alex Lauer
August 1, 2025 5:07 pm EDT
collage of items on colorful background
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“Do you want to try my cold brew?”

I’ve asked that question to every person of coffee-drinking age who’s been to my house this summer. A couple months ago, I picked up a cold brew maker from Toddy — they call it a “cold brew system,” which sounds very serious, but it’s honestly a bucket with a hole in it — and I’m obsessed. 

Oh, maybe I should introduce myself first: I’m Alex Lauer, features editor here at InsideHook. Mike’s out on vacation this week, so I’m stepping in to take over his regularly scheduled Goods programming. I was given free rein to write about whatever I want, so I thought I’d take my coffee evangelizing to the next logical level, and also talk about four other products I use every single day that I think are extremely, embarrassingly underrated. 

I haven’t seen any viral videos talking about these products. They haven’t been part of the discourse, at least as far as I’m aware. Some are lesser-known items from super popular brands, others are a bit obscure. The connective tissue is that it’s all gear I swear by. As such, I have a hunch you all may dig it, too. 

Now let me grab my cold-foam-topped cold brew, and let’s dig in.

Toddy Home Cold Brew System
Toddy Home Cold Brew System

I know Mike wrote about his cold brew setup earlier this summer. If you weren’t compelled to buy his same OXO maker, then listen to me and buy this one from Toddy. If you’ve never made cold brew concentrate like this before, a word of warning: it uses an obscene amount of coffee grounds. (Here’s how to make it.) But it’s absolutely worth it, especially if you’re currently paying $7 at a cafe every day. I top mine with sweet cream cold foam (using this New York Times recipe, sometimes swapping maple syrup for simple syrup) and it’s just as good as anything I’ve bought from my local ~artisanal~ coffee shops.

Buy Here : $48
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag
Yeti Camino 20 Carryall Tote Bag

$130 for a tote bag? Are you kidding me?? This isn’t a bag, sir. This is so much more than a bag. Actually, when I interviewed Yeti’s CMO earlier this year, he cited their Camino tote as their most underappreciated piece of gear — underappreciated by the public, specifically. But according to their ambassadors, which include hunters, bull riders and mountaineers, this tote has been an unexpected favorite. Now, I’m not a hunter, bull rider or mountaineer, but I’ve come to rely on this bag for everything: beach days, gym classes, kid field trips. It’s got stash pockets, dividers and loops, and you can blast it with a garden hose to clean. Absolute game-changer.

Buy Here : $130
The 100 Best American-Made Products
The 100 Best American-Made Products
 Celebrating the gear, clothes and goods that are the life’s work of our fellow Americans
Lancaster No. 8 Cast Iron Skillet
Lancaster No. 8 Cast Iron Skillet

I’ve written a lot about cast iron. I also own enough skillets to outfit a wagon train heading West. So while I do cook with and love pans from the most prominent brands that tend to surface online, the one I’ve been cooking with most this year is from a company I barely ever hear about: Lancaster. Their everyday No. 8 skillet is smooth, like other modern upstarts, and there’s nothing fancy about it: basic handle, pour spots, lil’ helper handle. But the Pennsylvania-made skillet has been a trusty companion that cooks evenly and seasons well, and the price is just right.

Buy Here : $175
SeaVees Tiburon Trekker
SeaVees Tiburon Trekker

I’m late to the clog-ification of footwear, but that’s kinda how I live my life now. After jumping headlong into the chunky sneaker trend (remember that?) and one day looking down at my feet and realizing I’d made a big, big mistake, I take my time adding anything to my rotation. Then SeaVees dropped this shaggy suede take on their best-selling Tiburon Trekker, and I knew I’d found the one. These slip-ons have been my go-to off-duty shoes for the past couple weeks, and that’ll continue well into fall — just with some chunky socks, too.

Buy Here : $165
Shinola Runwell Watch
Shinola Runwell Watch

Look, I covet the automatic watches that Oren writes about just as much as all of you, and I own a couple I’d recommend to anyone. The watch I wear most days, though, is a quartz model — specifically, this one from Shinola that my wife bought me four years back. I love that Shinola kickstarted the conversation about American watchmaking, even if they’re really just doing assembly here; and I love the timeless design of this 41mm Runwell. I know I’ll be wearing this decades from now and it’ll look just as good on my wrist as it does today. You can’t say that about all the trendy designs racking up likes (not necessarily sales) on social.

Buy Here : $695

Leisure > Gear
Alex Lauer is the features editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2016, he's covered a wide range of topics, including cars, the environment, books and business.

