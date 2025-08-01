5 Hugely Underrated Products I Use Every Day

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

“Do you want to try my cold brew?”

I’ve asked that question to every person of coffee-drinking age who’s been to my house this summer. A couple months ago, I picked up a cold brew maker from Toddy — they call it a “cold brew system,” which sounds very serious, but it’s honestly a bucket with a hole in it — and I’m obsessed.

Oh, maybe I should introduce myself first: I’m Alex Lauer, features editor here at InsideHook. Mike’s out on vacation this week, so I’m stepping in to take over his regularly scheduled Goods programming. I was given free rein to write about whatever I want, so I thought I’d take my coffee evangelizing to the next logical level, and also talk about four other products I use every single day that I think are extremely, embarrassingly underrated.

I haven’t seen any viral videos talking about these products. They haven’t been part of the discourse, at least as far as I’m aware. Some are lesser-known items from super popular brands, others are a bit obscure. The connective tissue is that it’s all gear I swear by. As such, I have a hunch you all may dig it, too.

Now let me grab my cold-foam-topped cold brew, and let’s dig in.

Lancaster No. 8 Cast Iron Skillet I’ve written a lot about cast iron. I also own enough skillets to outfit a wagon train heading West. So while I do cook with and love pans from the most prominent brands that tend to surface online, the one I’ve been cooking with most this year is from a company I barely ever hear about: Lancaster. Their everyday No. 8 skillet is smooth, like other modern upstarts, and there’s nothing fancy about it: basic handle, pour spots, lil’ helper handle. But the Pennsylvania-made skillet has been a trusty companion that cooks evenly and seasons well, and the price is just right. Buy Here : $175

SeaVees Tiburon Trekker I’m late to the clog-ification of footwear, but that’s kinda how I live my life now. After jumping headlong into the chunky sneaker trend (remember that?) and one day looking down at my feet and realizing I’d made a big, big mistake, I take my time adding anything to my rotation. Then SeaVees dropped this shaggy suede take on their best-selling Tiburon Trekker, and I knew I’d found the one. These slip-ons have been my go-to off-duty shoes for the past couple weeks, and that’ll continue well into fall — just with some chunky socks, too. Buy Here : $165

Shinola Runwell Watch Look, I covet the automatic watches that Oren writes about just as much as all of you, and I own a couple I’d recommend to anyone. The watch I wear most days, though, is a quartz model — specifically, this one from Shinola that my wife bought me four years back. I love that Shinola kickstarted the conversation about American watchmaking, even if they’re really just doing assembly here; and I love the timeless design of this 41mm Runwell. I know I’ll be wearing this decades from now and it’ll look just as good on my wrist as it does today. You can’t say that about all the trendy designs racking up likes (not necessarily sales) on social. Buy Here : $695