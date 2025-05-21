Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Gifts for Her Are All On Sale This Memorial Day Weekend

Because gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you're doing it right

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 21, 2025 12:18 pm EDT
A selection of Memorial Day Weekend deals for women
Great gifts at even better prices.
Brands

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day Weekend is still a couple of days away, but the deals have already begun. There are sitewide sales and individual discounts on a variety of women-specific products spanning across categories including beauty, apparel, fitness, lifestyle and more.

We know Mother’s Day has come and gone, and you aren’t obligated to give another gift to the women in your life until the holidays. But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as do any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. You should be taking note of the beauty products she’s running low on or the new shoes she’s been eyeing up. Or, you can just take our advice and shop our gift recommendations.

Many of our favorite products for women from top-rated brands are on sale this Memorial Day Weekend. So not only will you look like a total thoughtful stud buying her the expensive shampoo she likes, but you’ll save cash while doing so. Below, the best on-sale gifts to shop this Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll be updating this piece throughout the holiday weekend with new deals and steals, so be sure to check back.

Andie The Tulum
Andie The Tulum
Shop Here : $112 $84

One of our favorite swimsuit brands for women, Andie, is throwing a sitewide sale, taking 25% off all of their flattering, supportive one-piece suits and bikinis.

Lunya Washable Silk Tulip Dress
Lunya Washable Silk Tulip Dress
Buy Here : $218 $174

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear. Unfortunately, Lunya doesn’t throw sales as often as I wish, and (while totally worth it!) their luxury price tags can be a barrier to entry. It’s why I’d recommend taking advantage of their limited-time sale that features some seriously swoon-worthy pieces like this silky sleep dress.

Owala 40oz Tumbler
Owala 40oz Tumbler
Buy Here : $40

If for any reason she doesn’t already own an insulated drinking companion, it’s your duty to gift her this spill-proof 40L hydration mammoth from cult-favorite water bottle brand Owala.

Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder
Calpak Travel Water Bottle Holder
Calpak : $48 $24

Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag — now just $24 — does so seamlessly.

Great Jones Stir Crazy Ceramic Mixing Bowls
Great Jones Stir Crazy Ceramic Mixing Bowls
Buy Here : $110 $83

Colorful mixing bowls that are as versatile as they are adorable.

Ouai Detox Shampoo
Ouai Detox Shampoo
Buy Here : $32 $26

I use this detox shampoo to thoroughly purge any product buildup and oil from my hair. It’s been a serious game-changer to my hair wash routine. I’m actually running low, so I’m planning on picking up a bottle at a discount myself.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Buy Here: $380 $300

The highly engineered Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer has taken the beauty world by storm thanks to Dyson’s fast-drying and heat-protective technologies. Read our full review of one of our favorite styling tools here.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Buy Here : $500 $400

The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens wet hair impossibly fast and is also extremely travel-friendly.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment
buy here: $122 $98

My desert island beauty product. 

Everlane The Seamed Dress in Stretch Linen
Everlane The Seamed Dress in Stretch Linen
Buy Here : $168 $126

Everything is 25% off at Everlane, including this very summery linen dress.

Monica Vinader Odyssey Gemstone Pebbled Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader Odyssey Gemstone Pebbled Chain Bracelet
Buy Here : $280 $224

A summer statement piece, if I’ve ever seen one.

Forme Power Bra
Forme Power Bra
buy here: $178 $142

The viral posture-correcting sports bra worn by Taylor Swift is now 20% off with code MEMORIALDAY.

More Sitewide Sales

Abercrombie: Everything, including summer styles, are 25% off.

Andie: 25% off swimsuits and accessories.

Aurate: The New York-based jewelry brand is taking 20% off sitewide with code LONGWKND.

CUUP: Take up to 75% off swim.

Dermstore: Extremely good skincare gifts are 20% off with code SUN.

Everlane: 25% off everything.

Hanky Panky: Thongs, lingerie and swim are up to 50% off.

Good American: Take 30% off everything, including best-selling denim, swim and more.

Mansur Gavriel: Mansur Gavriel is the “it girl” who shirks trends and is supremely stylish in her own right. Peruse the site and you’ll be greeted with a selection of sophisticated silhouettes in gorgeous colors — many of which are currently up to 60% off.

Monica Vinader: The celeb-favorite jewelry brand is taking 25% off everything, and 25% when you spend $300+.

Outdoor Voices: Select activewear pieces are up to 70% off.

More Like This

Pedro Pascal in his Cannes cutoff.
Take It From a Woman: It’s Cutoff Season. Here’s How to Not Look Like a Douche. 
Nike sale
Pretty Much Every Good Sneaker Is on Sale During Nike’s Memorial Day Sale
The Ming 29.01 Midnight Worldtimer watch, showing its dial and its see-through caseback
The Ming 29.01 Midnight Is a Worldtimer for the Modern Jet Set
The Huckberry Memorial Day sale is on.
Memorial Day Has Landed Early at the Huckberry Sale

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S90D
This Cool Samsung TV Is Over Half Off

$2,700$1,300

Fifth Avenue Cap-toe Oxford Dress Shoe
Take Up to 60% Off at Allen Edmonds

From Our Partner

Save On Vacation’s Groovy Suncare Products
Save On Vacation’s Groovy Suncare Products

From Our Partner

Take 20% Off Yeti’s Roadie 15 Cooler
Take 20% Off Yeti’s Roadie 15 Cooler

$250$175

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
White rice in a bowl
There's a Surprising Way to Make White Rice Healthier
Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988
Young Men Are Looking for “Manly Cities” to Live In
Fettercairn's lineup of single malt Scotch whisky that's coming to the U.S.
Why Did It Take 200 Years for This Cult Scotch to Hit the US?
Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.
How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions
Shia LaBeouf in Leo Lewis O'Neil's documentary "Slauson Rec" which premiered at Cannes
We’ve Seen This From Shia LaBeouf Before

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Pedro Pascal in his Cannes cutoff.

Take It From a Woman: It’s Cutoff Season. Here’s How to Not Look Like a Douche. 

A selection of Memorial Day Weekend deals for women

The Best Gifts for Her Are All On Sale This Memorial Day Weekend

Nike sale

Pretty Much Every Good Sneaker Is on Sale During Nike’s Memorial Day Sale

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Our Favorite SPF to Portable Speakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water