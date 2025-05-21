The Best Gifts for Her Are All On Sale This Memorial Day Weekend

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day Weekend is still a couple of days away, but the deals have already begun. There are sitewide sales and individual discounts on a variety of women-specific products spanning across categories including beauty, apparel, fitness, lifestyle and more.

We know Mother’s Day has come and gone, and you aren’t obligated to give another gift to the women in your life until the holidays. But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as do any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. You should be taking note of the beauty products she’s running low on or the new shoes she’s been eyeing up. Or, you can just take our advice and shop our gift recommendations.

Many of our favorite products for women from top-rated brands are on sale this Memorial Day Weekend. So not only will you look like a total thoughtful stud buying her the expensive shampoo she likes, but you’ll save cash while doing so. Below, the best on-sale gifts to shop this Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll be updating this piece throughout the holiday weekend with new deals and steals, so be sure to check back.

One of our favorite swimsuit brands for women, Andie, is throwing a sitewide sale, taking 25% off all of their flattering, supportive one-piece suits and bikinis.

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear. Unfortunately, Lunya doesn’t throw sales as often as I wish, and (while totally worth it!) their luxury price tags can be a barrier to entry. It’s why I’d recommend taking advantage of their limited-time sale that features some seriously swoon-worthy pieces like this silky sleep dress.

If for any reason she doesn’t already own an insulated drinking companion, it’s your duty to gift her this spill-proof 40L hydration mammoth from cult-favorite water bottle brand Owala.

Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag — now just $24 — does so seamlessly.

Colorful mixing bowls that are as versatile as they are adorable.

I use this detox shampoo to thoroughly purge any product buildup and oil from my hair. It’s been a serious game-changer to my hair wash routine. I’m actually running low, so I’m planning on picking up a bottle at a discount myself.

The highly engineered Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer has taken the beauty world by storm thanks to Dyson’s fast-drying and heat-protective technologies. Read our full review of one of our favorite styling tools here.

The Dyson Airstrait dries and straightens wet hair impossibly fast and is also extremely travel-friendly.

My desert island beauty product.

Everything is 25% off at Everlane, including this very summery linen dress.

A summer statement piece, if I’ve ever seen one.

The viral posture-correcting sports bra worn by Taylor Swift is now 20% off with code MEMORIALDAY.

More Sitewide Sales

Abercrombie: Everything, including summer styles, are 25% off.

Andie: 25% off swimsuits and accessories.

Aurate: The New York-based jewelry brand is taking 20% off sitewide with code LONGWKND.

CUUP: Take up to 75% off swim.

Dermstore: Extremely good skincare gifts are 20% off with code SUN.

Everlane: 25% off everything.

Hanky Panky: Thongs, lingerie and swim are up to 50% off.

Good American: Take 30% off everything, including best-selling denim, swim and more.

Mansur Gavriel: Mansur Gavriel is the “it girl” who shirks trends and is supremely stylish in her own right. Peruse the site and you’ll be greeted with a selection of sophisticated silhouettes in gorgeous colors — many of which are currently up to 60% off.

Monica Vinader: The celeb-favorite jewelry brand is taking 25% off everything, and 25% when you spend $300+.

Outdoor Voices: Select activewear pieces are up to 70% off.