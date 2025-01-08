Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats

Everyone looks better in a topcoat

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 8, 2025 12:37 pm
men's jacket sale
A ton of sale outerwear is on sale.
Banana Republic

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’d think that, with frigid temps settling in and no end to winter in sight, good outerwear would be scant. You’d think. And yet, here we are — in the middle of January, and hundreds of jacket sales are somehow live, with excellent styles sitting in sale sections across the internet, just waiting to be scooped up and tossed on for your snowy commuting, wintery shoveling, or to whatever social events you’ve bravely (stupidly) booked.

Given that we (and others, apparently) are especially sold on brown overcoats this season, we thought we’d do you a favor, and go hunting through the abundance of sales and amassed 10 killer long coats to round out your cold-weather wardrobe. These styles range in shade, material, even type — there are proper jackets, funky duffle coats, even the odd leather trench — but each is sure to make your everyday life just a little bit warmer… oh, and more stylish. Below, are the best jacket sales to wrap yourself up in.

Shop Jackets Sale

Banana Republic Italian Plaid Car Coat
Banana Republic Italian Plaid Car Coat
Buy Here : $450 $280

The subtle mocha check on this wool-blend car coat from Banana Republic is excellent. The extra 20% off? Even better.

Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Mac Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch Wool-Blend Mac Coat
Buy Here : $220 $132

As far as value is concerned, Abercrombie’s hefty Mac Coat is the clear winner.

The Noah Sale, Ground Zero for Major Menswear, Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.
The Noah Sale, Ground Zero for Major Menswear, Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.
 Enjoy an extra 20% off the brand’s A/W collection
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Topcoat
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Topcoat
Buy Here : $1998 $863

Good: warm outerwear. Better: warm and sophisticated outerwear. Best: warm and sophisticated outerwear in a rich raisin cashmere. Bester: All of the above, marked down by an extra 40%.

Lemaire Duffle Coat
Lemaire Duffle Coat
Buy Here : $2460 $1697

Are you more of a belt guy or a toggle guy? Why not both?

Billy Reid Bennet Overcoat
Billy Reid Bennet Overcoat
Buy Here : $598 $418

If a shorter overcoat is your speed, Billy Reid’s Bennet Coat is functionally waterproof thanks to a nifty wool-nylon and just oversized enough to layer your thickest knit underneath.

AMI Paris Two Buttons Coat
AMI Paris Two Buttons Coat
Buy Here : $1320 $792

Pin-sharp flannel suiting and hand-rolled cigarette not included.

Parkas Are More Than Outerwear — They’re an Attitude
Parkas Are More Than Outerwear — They’re an Attitude
 Equal parts functionality and style, the parka is the ultimate outerwear hero
Saturdays NYC Morgan Plaid Topcoat
Saturdays NYC Morgan Plaid Topcoat
Buy Here : $495 $198

Checks over stripes, baby.

Gap Herringbone Topcoat
Gap Herringbone Topcoat
Buy Here : $248 $198

It’s rare to call something delightfully oversized, but there’s no other way to describe this charming Gap Topcoat, especially when layering over a quiet luxury-adjacent hoodie.

Alex Mill Abram Wool Top Coat
Alex Mill Abram Wool Top Coat
Buy Here : $550 $275

Is Alex Mill’s caramel, wool-blend Abram Coat breaking with the brown theme? At 50% off, do you really care?

This Rare Alex Mill Sale Includes a Ton of Excellent Outerwear
This Rare Alex Mill Sale Includes a Ton of Excellent Outerwear
 Save up to 70% on workwear-inspired jackets and wool topcoats
Brunello Cucinelli Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat
Brunello Cucinelli Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat
Buy Here : $13900 $9730

Just in case you have a spare 10 racks sitting around, it doesn’t get much better than this double-breasted, shearling-lined leather trench from our Italian friends over at Brunello Cucinelli.

More Like This

Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo and Jonathan Anderson Just Dropped the Unofficial Fashion Guy Uniform of 2025
Noah Sale
The Noah Sale, Ground Zero for Major Menswear, Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.
DOXA SUB300 ‘Great White’ Topper Edition; Louis Vuitton Escale Platinum Guilloché and Grand Feu Enamel Dial; Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 SBGH349; Bulova x Complecto Super Seville; Zenith Defy Extreme Jungle
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2025: The Biggest Red Carpet Menswear Looks, Ranked

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8
Save $80 on These Fancy Bower & Wilkins Earbuds

$399$319

Anker Laptop Power Bank
Anker’s New Portable Laptop Charger Gets Its First Discount

$100$90

UGG Tasman Slipper
We’ve Never Seen an UGG Sale Like This

$130$91

Rhone Commuter Pants
Rhone’s Best-Selling Commuter Pants Are Now Under $100

$138$97

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of men running, boxing and practicing tennis. We've compiled 25 realistic resolutions to get fit and healthy in 2025.
25 Realistic Resolutions for Getting Fit and Healthy in 2025
January 2025 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Running Shoes Sale
5 Pairs of (On-Sale) Sneakers to Help You Crush Your Resolutions
Three of the best Bulova watches for men, including the Jet Star, Devil Diver and Lunar Pilot
The Best of Bulova: 6 Watches to Know, From the Lunar Pilot to the Jet Star
Cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pabst Has a New Contract Brewer — and It's Anheuser-Busch InBev
Five bottles of whiskey we liked for the month of January 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Uniqlo x JW Anderson

Uniqlo and Jonathan Anderson Just Dropped the Unofficial Fashion Guy Uniform of 2025

men's jacket sale

It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats

Noah Sale

The Noah Sale, Ground Zero for Major Menswear, Is Back. Here’s What to Buy.

Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2025: The Biggest Red Carpet Menswear Looks, Ranked

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches