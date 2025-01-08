It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’d think that, with frigid temps settling in and no end to winter in sight, good outerwear would be scant. You’d think. And yet, here we are — in the middle of January, and hundreds of jacket sales are somehow live, with excellent styles sitting in sale sections across the internet, just waiting to be scooped up and tossed on for your snowy commuting, wintery shoveling, or to whatever social events you’ve bravely (stupidly) booked.

Given that we (and others, apparently) are especially sold on brown overcoats this season, we thought we’d do you a favor, and go hunting through the abundance of sales and amassed 10 killer long coats to round out your cold-weather wardrobe. These styles range in shade, material, even type — there are proper jackets, funky duffle coats, even the odd leather trench — but each is sure to make your everyday life just a little bit warmer… oh, and more stylish. Below, are the best jacket sales to wrap yourself up in.

The subtle mocha check on this wool-blend car coat from Banana Republic is excellent. The extra 20% off? Even better.

As far as value is concerned, Abercrombie’s hefty Mac Coat is the clear winner.

Good: warm outerwear. Better: warm and sophisticated outerwear. Best: warm and sophisticated outerwear in a rich raisin cashmere. Bester: All of the above, marked down by an extra 40%.

Are you more of a belt guy or a toggle guy? Why not both?

If a shorter overcoat is your speed, Billy Reid’s Bennet Coat is functionally waterproof thanks to a nifty wool-nylon and just oversized enough to layer your thickest knit underneath.

Pin-sharp flannel suiting and hand-rolled cigarette not included.

Checks over stripes, baby.

It’s rare to call something delightfully oversized, but there’s no other way to describe this charming Gap Topcoat, especially when layering over a quiet luxury-adjacent hoodie.

Is Alex Mill’s caramel, wool-blend Abram Coat breaking with the brown theme? At 50% off, do you really care?

Just in case you have a spare 10 racks sitting around, it doesn’t get much better than this double-breasted, shearling-lined leather trench from our Italian friends over at Brunello Cucinelli.