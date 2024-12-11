Parkas Are More Than Outerwear — They’re an Attitude

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I own more parkas than I care to admit. It started in college when I discovered Oasis and quickly realized the band offered much more than timeless tunes — they embodied a swagger, much of it punctuated by those iconic parkas. However, Liam Gallagher didn’t invent the parka’s countercultural cool; that credit belongs to the scooter-riding rebels of 1979’s Quadrophenia, who turned surplus military fishtail iterations into symbols of rebellion and rock ‘n’ roll.

Practical yet packed with attitude, the parka became an emblem of stylish defiance. Now, with ’90s Britpop enjoying (another) resurgence, it’s no wonder the parka is having (another) moment. For me, it has never gone out of style. Zipped up for mystique, hooded against the elements or worn open to add effortless panache to any outfit, a classic parka is a wardrobe staple, and you should own at least one. Let’s dive in.

“Quadrophenia” featuring Barbour The Who

Like most menswear, where form meets function, the parka has its roots in the military. During World War II, the N-3 parka was developed as a mid-thigh-length coat with a nylon shell designed to keep soldiers warm in freezing conditions while fitting comfortably over their uniforms. By the Korean War, the now-iconic fishtail parka, named for its back extension that could be folded up for extra protection, was introduced as the M-51. Its warmth and water resistance made it a military staple, and its design later evolved into the M-65, featuring a detachable hood, which remained in use until the adoption of Battle Dress Uniforms in 1980.

Post-war, the parka transitioned from function to fashion. Mods in the 1960s adopted surplus military parkas, customizing them with patches and badges; their loose fit made them practical for protecting their suits from dirt while riding scooters. By the 1990s, Britpop ushered the parka back into the spotlight, solidifying it as a wardrobe essential for anyone channeling effortless cool. Having spent much of my career in menswear, I’ve seen firsthand how music and fashion are deeply intertwined and cyclical. From Liam Gallagher — an early Stone Island adopter and face of their latest campaign — to artists like Travis Scott and Drake embracing the Italian luxury brand known for its garment-dyed and technical outerwear, the parka’s cool factor transcends genres and subcultures.

Liam Gallagher in Stone Island Stone Island

The sheer variety of parkas — spanning textiles, silhouettes and designers — could fill volumes. Still, we’ll focus on unlined or lightly lined iterations built for those transitional months before heavier wool coats or down-filled parkas are necessary. With their versatile edge, these parkas layer effortlessly over denim or leather jackets, corduroy blazers or chunky knits. The best designs hit at the knee or above, feature a practical hood and skip unnecessary bells and whistles. Whether you gravitate toward military-inspired styles or opt for a modern, technical iteration that is wind- and water-resistant, a great parka balances utility and understated cool.

The Nobis Parka Nobis

Textiles are a defining characteristic shaping a parka’s style, function and personality. Cotton or nylon is a reliable choice for a classic military vibe, while textiles like nylon, wool twill or Gore-Tex on the performance front add technical attributes. Brands like Aether and Nobis excel at high-performance fibers, while fashion favorites like Visvim and Snow Peak reimagine cotton or nylon silhouettes with artisanal luxury and Japanese design. Stone Island’s meticulously-crafted parkas with garment-dyed and weather-resistant finishes and the iconic arm badge show that authentic designs have a devoted fanbase. Almost every designer has some iteration, too, but (pro tip) if you’re starting your parka journey, an army-navy surplus store is also a great place to begin. A military green fishtail or M-65 parka — made iconic by mods — is a timeless choice and worth having in your rotation.

Barbour x Baracuta Parka Barbour

Parkas carry an effortless attitude that instantly adds character to any outfit. Throw one over a suit to add a visual contrast, over a cable-knit turtleneck or cashmere sweater to add dimension, or simply keep it zipped up and let the parka do all the talking. A great parka is timeless, versatile and undeniably cool. I’ve always believed in their enduring appeal, well before the cyclical resurgence, and I know I’ll continue to feel the same for years to come. Below are 10 options worth investing in. Get one for the milder winter days, and have it ready to feel Supersonic come spring.

Stone Island – Performance Twill Wool Ghost Wind Resistant Parka It’s an investment, but this Stone Island parka is built to last a lifetime. Part of their limited capsule Ghost Collection, it features a sleek monochrome badge, proprietary premium textiles and a design that will appreciate in value as a collector’s item. Crafted from resin-coated, garment-dyed, fine Merino worsted wool twill and filled with lightweight down, it is as functional as it is stylish. It’s not just a parka — it’s an heirloom piece to pass down. buy here: $2803

Barbour x Baracuta – Mods Casual Parka I love it when a collab combines the best elements of each brand, and this limited-edition parka by Barbour x Baracuta nails the mod look. Drawing on the heritage of the Scooter riders (known for their love of Baracuta), Barbour brings British craftsmanship to create a quintessential rock ‘n’ roll parka. Inspired by the classic M-51 fishtail iterations from the ’60s, this cotton parka features a tartan lining and corduroy detailing around the hood. buy here: $790

Rains – Fishtail Parka Rains knows rain, and if you’re after a flowing and streamlined parka that’s minimal and functional, this is one to consider. The drape is fantastic, hanging perfectly on the shoulders — perfect for camouflaging inevitable holiday indulgences — and it’s crafted from Rains’ signature fabric with welded seams for extra protection. Lightweight with a smooth feel, this parka is ideal for those living in milder, rain-prone climates. buy here: $155

Visvim – Cotton and Nylon Blend Hooded Parka No one nails niche, luxe Americana quite like Visvim. This cult-classic brand is celebrated for melding traditional Japanese craftsmanship and vintage Americana vibes, earning a loyal following among fashion insiders and celebs (looking at you, John Mayer). The price tag is high, but with a design this flawless — crafted from a cotton-nylon blend and lined with cozy wool — you’re getting a luxurious, artisanal spin on the classic military parka that feels worth every penny. buy here: $3790

Aether – Anders Rain Jacket I’m obsessed with the Anders rain jacket from performance-meets-lifestyle stalwarts Aether. Not overtly technical-looking, this parka is waterproof, wind-resistant, seam-sealed and breathable without screaming “outdoor tech.” Slightly oversized with a flawless drape, it’s ideal for moderately chilly, wet weather. Sleek and streamlined, this parka is the perfect fusion of form and function. buy here: $495

Straight To Hell – Defender Green Fishtail Park If you’re looking for an entry-level fishtail parka that honors the original while channeling a hip vibe worthy of the earliest mods, the Defender parka from Straight To Hell is a solid choice. Made from pure cotton and unlined, it features all the essential details like pockets, flaps and adjustable drawstrings. While it won’t get you through the coldest winter days, it will keep you looking effortlessly cool in the spring or fall. buy here: $175

Goldwin – Wind Light Over Coat This lightweight taupe Goldwin parka carried me through most of this past mild fall, and I can’t wait to break it out again come spring — or layer it under a topcoat or over a chunky knit now that we’re in winter. Made from recycled nylon, the texture is durable and the garment is cut from a single piece of fabric that doesn’t wrinkle easily. The drape is gorgeous, and its streamlined design pairs effortlessly with anything. It’s on a major sale, so grab it now and have your go-to spring parka ready for April. buy here: $360 $180

Celine – Long Parka in Technical Cotton Celine delivers a chic, sleek and luxuriously rock ‘n’ roll spin on the classic fishtail parka. The devil is in the details of this garment. Made in Italy from technical cotton, it features a waistline with adjustable drawstrings, Celine Paris-engraved metal aglets, a high neck with a hood and additional drawstrings. And don’t let the logo deter you — it works here with the Parisian affiliation and ID. Because if you’re rocking this designer parka, you’ll want to flaunt it. buy here: $2950

Nobis – Wylder Performance Rain Jacket I’m a big fan of all things Nobis. The Canadian outerwear brand consistently delivers stylish, modern and functional garments. I love the retro mint hue of the Wylder Performance Rain Parka, but it’s not just looks. Crafted with premium 3-ply Micro Denier and stretch ripstop fabrication with a DWR coating, it provides top-tier protection against the elements. Zip it all the way up and let this parka bring serious style and waterproofing to your rainy-day look. buy here: $795

Alpha Industries – M-59 Fishtail Mod Parka Any parka roundup would be incomplete without Alpha Industries, the brand renowned for its authentic interpretations of military garments adapted for everyday wear. Take their M-59 Fishtail Mod Parka, a modern variation inspired by the U.S. Army M-51 Fishtail Parka. It will keep you dry with a premium polyester blend outer shell and a moldable hood for added functionality. Of course, the debate over whether to keep the signature red tag in place goes on (I personally opt to remove it, but to each their own). However you style it, the M-59 is a no-brainer for a very wearable heritage-inspired parka. buy here: $200