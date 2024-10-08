Every Oasis Song, Ranked

After all, it’s entirely possible that many, even a majority, of fans pining for the band’s return since their 2009 break-up haven’t actually heard much of the music the band was putting out in the years prior to Noel Gallagher leaving in a fit of pique. Some Oasis fans are seemingly in it for the five biggest hits and the endlessly entertaining and often rancorous interviews with the brothers, together or separately, in which they tend to issue ridiculous, hilarious and sometimes devastatingly honest assessments of the world at large, including each other. But Oasis is more than a novelty act, even if a bootleg of the Gallaghers arguing did actually chart in England in the ‘90s. In particular, the fact that Oasis split before the full implosion of the CD market means that they’ve got a vast wealth of B-sides, expanding their catalog well beyond the 75 or so tunes you might expect from a seven-album discography. Some of these extra tracks are as good as anything they’ve ever done; others are as bad as the duffest tracks from their least-loved albums. Put together, they add up to 125 songs released over the course of just 15 years.