Culture > Music

Oasis’s Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia

A younger generation of fans is embracing the band's music

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 1, 2024 8:30 pm
Oasis in 1997
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs at Brabanthallen, Den Bosch, Netherlands 27th November 1997.
Paul Bergen/Redferns

Next year, Oasis will return to the stage for the first time in years. For observers who have been keeping an eye on the oft-feuding Gallagher brothers, this might come as a surprise; for Oasis fans who live outside of the U.K. and Ireland, the question of whether Oasis will expand their tour remains unanswered. But whether you’re an Oasis diehard thrilled by the band’s return or someone more underwhelmed by the news, you may well have been thinking about the band’s current appeal all wrong.

Specifically, there are plenty of people eager to see Oasis in the 2020s for whom the appeal has nothing to do with revisiting their own younger days. In a new article for The Quietus, Anna Doble — who’s written extensively about music in the 1990s — chronicled the lives of female Oasis fans who were born long after the band’s heyday. Doble describes “many thousands of young, female Oasis fans who chat about the band every day on X, Tik Tok and Instagram” — and spoke with fans from Brazil and Russia over the course of writing the piece.

For one expert Doble talked to, that phenomenon reflects a return to the band’s initial appeal. James Corcoran, host of The Oasis Podcast, recalled a relatively even gender balance when he first began going to Oasis shows. “Later on it did get more rowdy and male, that football fan crowd took over a bit and an Oasis gig became an opportunity for lads to meet up and get hammered,” he told The Quietus.

“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History
“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History
 The documentary captures the Britpop band at the height of its popularity

It isn’t that surreal for a band — on whatever scale — to find a new generation of listeners drawn to their music years or decades after their formation. (See also: the rise of reissue labels like Numero Group.) But one of the interesting elements of Doble’s reporting has to do with a particularly 21st century twist to circa-now Oasis fandom — specifically, Liam Gallagher’s accessibility and willingness to respond to fans on Twitter/X.

All of which is to say: if you find yourself at an Oasis gig next year and are surprised that the crowd is younger than you’d have expected, there’s a reason for that. Or, perhaps, a convergence of a few reasons.

More Like This

Oasis tour graphics
Oasis Don’t Love the Idea of Ticket Resellers Profiting From Their Reunion Tour
Noel Gallagher
Were Oasis a Punk Band? Noel Gallagher Seems to Think So.
Two musicians bodying up on a soccer field
Blur vs. Oasis: Remembering the Swaggiest Soccer Match Ever Played, 25 Years Later
Oasis
Celebrating British Rock Band Oasis, 25 Years Later

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
The Best Labor Day Sales for Your Long Weekend
A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
The aroma sauna at World Spa, one of our favorite spas in NYC
These Are the Best Spa Experiences in NYC

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia

Oasis tour graphics

Oasis Don't Love the Idea of Ticket Resellers Profiting From Their Reunion Tour

Slowdive at Desert Daze

California's Desert Daze Festival Announces Cancellation For 2024

Oasis

“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago