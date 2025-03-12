Culture > Music

The Grateful Dead Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Huge Box Set

We're talking 60 CDs huge

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 12, 2025 11:51 am EDT
Grateful Dead LP collection
This is the abbreviated version.
Rhino

Every long, strange trip has to begin somewhere. For the Grateful Dead, that moment came in 1965, when the group began playing shows as The Warlocks before changing their name. And while the group’s successor, Dead and Company, concluded their final tour in 2023, the Grateful Dead continue to find new generations of listeners. Not surprisingly, they’ve also gone into their archives to release a number of live recordings that shed light on different aspects of the band’s sound.

As part of their 60th anniversary celebration, the Grateful Dead are set to release two new box sets collecting live performances from across their history. Beginning on May 30, 2025, diehard fans of the band will be able to buy Enjoying The Ride, a 60-CD box set, from their official site. For more casual Dead fans, a smaller version, The Music Never Stopped, which spans three CDs or six LPs, will be available more widely (and digitally). It isn’t every day that a six-LP set is the short version, but given the artist in question, it’s not that surprising.

“On these 60 CDs, you’ll find music spanning more than 25 years, from 1969 to 1994, with the venues and the millions of journeys to get to them, making an essential part of the story,” said archivist David Lemieux. “Going to see the Grateful Dead, following them from city to city, was likened to the modern equivalent of running away and joining the circus. These 20 venues are where the circus took us, and the show was something we never wanted to miss.”

You Don’t Have to Love Everything Your Favorite Musician Does
You Don’t Have to Love Everything Your Favorite Musician Does
 When is it okay to let go and admit that you don’t love a musician the way you used to?

Enjoying the Ride features music from 20 venues total, including 17 recordings of full concerts. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Fillmore West is the most represented venue in the collection, with songs taken from three different 1969 concerts, along with a number of other significant moments in the band’s history.

“The collection David has curated is even more meaningful to me because it includes the official release of my first-ever Dead show — July 13, 1984 at the Berkeley Greek Theatre — with its epic ‘Dark Star’ encore,” said Mark Pinkus, president of Rhino Records. This show marked the start of a lifelong journey for me, and I’m willing to bet there are many shows in this fantastic set that will resonate with fans who also found community on the road.”

More Like This

Mickey Hart, 1969
Mickey Hart Explored the Grateful Dead’s Hip-Hop Side In 1974
This vintage Grateful Dead t-shirt sold for a record price through auction at Sotheby's.
A Grateful Dead Shirt Expected to Sell for $350 Was Purchased for a Record-Breaking $17,640
Phil Lesh, 1978
Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead Co-Founder, Dead at 84
A wall of classic rock records. Here are some mental-health benefits you can reap from listening to new music.
The Mental Health Benefits of Random Album Generators

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.
Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?
A man tries to get some sleep as tech wearables fly overhead.
Why I Stopped Tracking My Sleep
Behind the scenes at the 2025 Iditarod
Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Flint and Tinder
These Are the Clothing Brands Our EIC Swears By
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Grateful Dead LP collection

The Grateful Dead Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Huge Box Set

See/Hear

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for March

Graceland

The Evolution of Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Zach Bryan performing live

Zach Bryan Recorded Making Homophobic Comment In Bar

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.