You don’t have to dig too deeply to see the full scope of the Grateful Dead’s musical legacy in 2025. In fact, you could probably get a pretty good sense of it just from looking at the lineup for an upcoming benefit concert that’ll also act as a tribute to the psychedelic band in question — along with a few unexpected names.



As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Shirley Halperin writes, the nonprofit organization MusiCares is holding a benefit gala on January 31. The concert is Grateful Dead-themed, and at least some of the names performing will come as no surprise: Dead & Company, for one thing, as well as John Mayer and a reported appearance from Bruce Hornsby.



The lineup is broad enough to encompass later generations of Dead acolytes as well, including My Morning Jacket and the War on Drugs. Zac Brown, Maren Morris and Noah Kahan were also among the list of artists contributing to the event.

A pairing of Mick Fleetwood and Stewart Copeland is also set to appear, as are Norah Jones and Sammy Hagar. Vampire Weekend are also scheduled to play. While they might not be the first band that comes to mind to play a Grateful Dead tribute, drummer Chris Tomson also plays in the psychedelic/jam group Taper’s Choice, who recently played a pair of sets at the 50th anniversary celebration of Relix.