Billy Joel Returned to Live Music This Week

Last May, Billy Joel announced that he was taking a break from performing live. He had a very good reason for doing so: doctors diagnosed him with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain condition that affects the senses and can result in symptoms similar to those of dementia. If there was one piece of news from that update that offered reasons for optimism, it is that normal pressure hydrocephalus is considered treatable under the right conditions.



Joel recently made a brief return to playing music in front of an audience. As Ultimate Classic Rock’s Bryan Rolli reports, Joel joined the band Turnstiles — a tribute band named for his 1976 album — for a couple of songs (specifically, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot”) as part of a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the founding of Wellington, Florida. (Rolli notes that Joel owns land in the town, hence his presence there.)

Turnstiles, the band Joel accompanied on stage, should not be confused with the Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, though one can only imagine what a collaboration between those two artists might sound like.

It’s nice to see Joel performing in front of an audience again, and playing in front of a friendly audience with a band of enthusiasts seems like a good way to do it. (The audience cheering his name at the conclusion of the second song he played with Turnstiles suggests he was in his element.) The release of the documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes last summer has led to a few in-depth looks at Joel’s long career; this performance suggests that that career isn’t finished yet.

