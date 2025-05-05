Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

The Shoe Styles That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer

Choose your footwear fighter

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 5, 2025 1:43 pm EDT
Footwear styles
These are the shoe styles to know for summer.
Lady White Co

It’s not yet time to bust out the suede sandals, but, with spring style already halfway out the door, it’s the proper moment to consider your footwear choices for the upcoming season. Are you committed to sneakers? Feeling the call of a new loafer? Or maybe you, like us, are bullish on buckles and the blessings they bring.

If you fear you might need some guidance, don’t fret — we’ve tracked down the biggest trends and hottest styles you can expect to see (and hopefully wear) this summer. They run the gamut, from preppy moc-style boat shoes to sophisticated penny loafer cousins you won’t mind wearing on the beach to slimmed-down, ’90s-inspired Nike sneakers. Read on for all the footwear to consider this summer.

Beefy, Buckled Beauties

We foresee something shiny in your near future. That’s right: one of the trends of the summer is indeed buckled footwear, in all its various capacities. The spectrum of shoes is fairly sweeping, with performance and outdoor styles, like the beefed-up Birkenstock London Nova, on one end and luxurious leather peasant footwear from Aurora Shoe Company on the other. However you choose to buckle, know that you are the coolest man in the room.

Birkenstock London Nova
Birkenstock London Nova
Buy Here : $249
Aurora Middle English Leather Shoe
Aurora Middle English Leather Shoe
Buy Here : $219

The Thinking Man’s Boat Shoe

The boat shoe is so back. And there’s nothing wrong with a Sperry. But for the man who’s trying to take his sartorial swag up a notch, consider a style in the Moccasin variety. Typically cut from a deerskin or high-quality pebbled leather and more relaxed than a canvas boat shoe (the lacing system is slightly different, too), they add a hint of intrigue to an otherwise all-time classic summer shoe.

Easymoc Camp Moc Moccasin
Easymoc Camp Moc Moccasin
Buy Here : $315
Yuketen Scout Moccasin Leather Boat Shoes
Yuketen Scout Moccasin Leather Boat Shoes
Buy Here : $495

Sneakers, Slimmed Down and Retroed Up

You’re probably aware by now that sneakers are shrinking, but that doesn’t mean the Adidas Samba — versatile as it may be — is the end-all be-all when it comes to summer sneakers. The recent batch of releases draw heavily from iconic retro silos, with clear military and sport influences and a ton of character you won’t get with a pair of Common Projects. In particular, Nike’s revamped footy styles, the Gato chief among them, stand out in a crowded market, as does this beautiful GAT-style leather trainer from Lady White Co and ROF.

Nike Gato Sneaker
Nike Gato Sneaker
Buy Here : $110
Lady White Co x ROF German Military Trainer
Lady White Co x ROF German Military Trainer
Buy Here : $290

Vacay-Ready Venetian Loafers

Somewhere between the buttoned-up penny loafer and highfalutin Belgian loafer lies the Venetian, a one-piece loafer style, predominantly made from a supple, soft leather and perfect for packing into your next getaway. They’re inherently casual and easier to wear with a pair of trunks, but won’t raise any eyebrows on the destination wedding dance floor, either. You could go full Amalfi colonizer scumbag and purchase a pair from Aimé Leon Dore…or maybe stick to sensible offerings from COS and J.Crew.

COS Classic Leather Loafers
COS Classic Leather Loafers
Buy Here : $390
J.Crew Ludlow Venetian Loafers
J.Crew Ludlow Venetian Loafers
Buy Here : $228

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Footwear styles

The Shoe Styles That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer

