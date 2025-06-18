Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

Flint and Tinder’s Heavyweight Tee Is a Prime Example of American-Made Greatness

Beefy in the best sense of the word

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 18, 2025 10:21 am EDT
Heavyweight Tee
Flint and Tinder's heavyweight tee is one of the best we've tried.
Huckberry

Ready for a bit of a mind-melter? T-shirts are the great equalizer…but not all t-shirts are created equal. While the humble tee is as universal a garment as they come, the variety of quality between a mass-market drug-store purchase and a Japanese loopwheel spun organic cotton joint couldn’t be more massive, leading to a disparity that often comes down to a few simple form factors — fit, feel and, paramount to a good tee, construction.

The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
 Add a bit of heft and durability to your T-shirts

It’s also for exactly this reason that finding the right one is both such an ordeal and a necessity. Well, look no further — one of the best heavyweight tees on the market has been sitting under your nose all along.

That’s right — the beefy shirt in question comes from none other than Flint and Tinder, the in-house label of multi-brand retailer Huckberry and makers of the famous waxed trucker jacket. While lacking the sexy sheen of a continental Merz B Schwanen or the granular level of consideration of a Whitesville import, the American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt is a tank of a tee; the 100% 8.5 oz. cotton is one of the heaviest fabric weaves around, and, notably, the shirt is constructed right here in the good old U-S-of-A.

Heavyweight Tee
Oggle at the detail that goes into Flint and Tinder’s American-made tees.
Huckberry

It’s not just the sheer heft that makes the Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt so good. While heavy, the tee is neither dense nor stuffy, yet surprisingly easy to wear tucked in or under an oxford, a rarity among heavyweight tees. It’s got the classic boxy fit that heavyweight styles are known for, with a classic ribbed collar and flat-seam chest pocket that both pay homage to traditional workwear detailing. Best of all, the fabric is soft to the touch and patinas into what can only be described as vintagebait. Toss in the American-made factor and it’s near impossible to find a better heavyweight tee out there.

The Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt is avlaible in a whopping 11 basic colors and in sizes that span XS-3XL. The shirt retails for $68, a steep yet totally fair price, if you consider the materials and American labor that went into the killer end product. You can shop the style below, along with a variety of other excellent made-in-America Flint and Tinder tees.

Shop the Flint and Tinder Heavyweight Tee

Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68
Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68
Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder American Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt
Buy Here : $68

Shop More Flint and Tinder Tees

Flint and Tinder Surplus Boxy T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder Surplus Boxy T-Shirt
Buy Here : $48
Flint and Tinder The Vintage Slub Pocket T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder The Vintage Slub Pocket T-Shirt
Buy Here : $42
Flint and Tinder The Vintage Soft Wash T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder The Vintage Soft Wash T-Shirt
Buy Here : $38

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

