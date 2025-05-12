Flint and Tinder’s New Collection Wants to Introduce Some Sunshine Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer comes easy in Key West. This is a fact that Huckberry’s in-house label, Flint and Tinder, took full advantage of when designing their latest Summer ’25 collection, a capsule of campy button-downs, breezy knitwear and easy-wearing trunks that are specifically inspired by the island living of southern Florida.

Incorporating the sun-kissed architecture and gritty charm of Key West, a Floridian haven that has long attracted artists and vagrants (Ernest Hemingway is referenced multiple times in Flint and Tinder’s sprawling lookbook), the new collection centers lightweight fabrics like cotton-linen blends and easy-to-wear designs for an island time-esque take on the classic summer wardrobe. As Huckberry Director of Design Nick Kemp explains it, “Colors and prints come alive unlike any other season. We leaned into that so that you can have everything you want for a summer of fun in both adventure and style.”

The Flint and Tinder Summer ’25 collection is live now and available to shop here. We’ve selected a handful our top picks from the capsule and rounded them up for you below. Grab a Corona, book your tickets and get shopping.

Shop Flint and Tinder Summer ’25

This suave sweater polo gives a whole new meaning to the word “pleated.”

Swish!

The only layer you should even consider when temps start to kiss 90 degrees.

Light wash denim is your secret weapon this spring.

An all-time classic.

Not too short, not too long. Maybe even just right?

A literal flex.

It may look like your typical chore coat, but don’t be fooled — this linen joint is all air. In a good way.