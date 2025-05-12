Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Flint and Tinder’s New Collection Wants to Introduce Some Sunshine Into Your Summer Wardrobe

Embrace your inner beach bum

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 12, 2025 1:59 pm EDT
Flint and Tinder
Embrace your inner beach bum with Flint and Tinder Summer '25.
Huckberry

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer comes easy in Key West. This is a fact that Huckberry’s in-house label, Flint and Tinder, took full advantage of when designing their latest Summer ’25 collection, a capsule of campy button-downs, breezy knitwear and easy-wearing trunks that are specifically inspired by the island living of southern Florida.  

Incorporating the sun-kissed architecture and gritty charm of Key West, a Floridian haven that has long attracted artists and vagrants (Ernest Hemingway is referenced multiple times in Flint and Tinder’s sprawling lookbook), the new collection centers lightweight fabrics like cotton-linen blends and easy-to-wear designs for an island time-esque take on the classic summer wardrobe. As Huckberry Director of Design Nick Kemp explains it, “Colors and prints come alive unlike any other season. We leaned into that so that you can have everything you want for a summer of fun in both adventure and style.”

The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Ready for Spring
The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Ready for Spring
 Save up to 70% on designer menswear

The Flint and Tinder Summer ’25 collection is live now and available to shop here. We’ve selected a handful our top picks from the capsule and rounded them up for you below. Grab a Corona, book your tickets and get shopping. 

Shop Flint and Tinder Summer ’25

Flint and Tinder Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Polo
Flint and Tinder Ribbed Button-Up Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $128

This suave sweater polo gives a whole new meaning to the word “pleated.”

Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Drawstring Pant
Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Drawstring Pant
Buy Here : $98

Swish!

Flint and Tinder Crochet Knit Cardigan
Flint and Tinder Crochet Knit Cardigan
Buy Here : $168

The only layer you should even consider when temps start to kiss 90 degrees.

Flint and Tinder Stretch Selvedge Denim – HB Classic
Flint and Tinder Stretch Selvedge Denim – HB Classic
Buy Here : $98

Light wash denim is your secret weapon this spring.

Flint and Tinder Classic Linen Shirt
Flint and Tinder Classic Linen Shirt
Buy Here : $128

An all-time classic.

Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Drawstring 7″ Short
Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Drawstring 7″ Short
Buy Here : $88

Not too short, not too long. Maybe even just right?

Flint and Tinder Jersey Tank
Flint and Tinder Jersey Tank
Buy Here : $38

A literal flex.

Flint and Tinder Linen Chore Coat
Flint and Tinder Linen Chore Coat
Buy Here : $198

It may look like your typical chore coat, but don’t be fooled — this linen joint is all air. In a good way.

More Like This

Abercrombie & Fitch sale
Shorts and Swim Are on Sale at Abercrombie & Fitch
Shinola The Duck 40mm; Furlan Marri Red Hunter Anniversary Piece;
The Best Watches of April
The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Ready for Spring
The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Ready for Spring
Banana Republic
The Banana Republic Sale Includes Their Killer “The White Lotus” Collab

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Short-Sleeve Cameron Shirt
Take 20% Off Warm-Weather Styles at Untuckit

From Our Partner

Beats Pill
These Cool Portable Beats Speakers Are Now Just $100

$150$100

Everlane Resort Shirt
It’s a Good Time to Buy Linen

From Our Partner

Stanley Quencher Tumbler
Stanley’s Colorful Tumblers Are 22% Off

$46$35

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Flags with Novo Nordisk logo
We're Getting Closer to Edible GLP-1 Drugs Being Available
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
Take It From a Woman: Your Complete Guide to (Better) Dirty Talk
An illustration of a real Ferrari F40 in Hot Wheels packaging. The toy company just restarted its partnership with Ferrari after a 10-year hiatus.
Can a $1 Toy Inspire Someone to Buy a $500,000 Car?
an illustration of two bottles next to a glass with the word bitters written in the background
The Homemade Bar: DIY Bitters Will Make Your Cocktails Pop
From Yeti to G-Shock, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Whiskey and Pizza Ovens
Suddenly everything Arcade Fire does feels very dated.
Nobody Asked for a New Arcade Fire Album

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Flint and Tinder

Flint and Tinder’s New Collection Wants to Introduce Some Sunshine Into Your Summer Wardrobe

From Yeti to G-Shock, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Watches, Whiskey and Pizza Ovens

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Tees to Coupes: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Abercrombie & Fitch sale

Shorts and Swim Are on Sale at Abercrombie & Fitch

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty