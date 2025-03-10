Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

The Best Light-Wash Jeans Are Your Secret Weapon for Spring

Siri, queue "Mr. Blue Sky"

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 10, 2025 12:30 pm EDT
Madewell Light Wash Jeans
Madewell

Conventional wisdom (also: our Editor-in-Chief, Mike Conklin) will tell you that the most sound investment you can make when it comes to jeans is a dark-rinse pair of selvedge denim. This may be true, but it sure as hell is not what you should be wearing for the first days of spring. For this special occasion, the single correct answer is obvious — you, my friend, need a pair of the best light-wash jeans money can buy.

While their raw, deep-indigo brethren may indeed be preferred for a more “professional” look, the best light-wash jeans for men are an exercise in relaxed, laid-back, warmer style. Think a dressed-down Harrison Ford, or, more recently Jeremy Allen White packing some serious light-wash denim alongside a flowing oxford shirt flowing or busted band tee.

Below, you’ll find five of the best pairs of light-wash denim for men currently available, ranging from Hollywood cowboy cuts to a new cult classic to an expected (but kinda unexpected) inclusion from Levi’s. Browse and buy below.

The Best-Light Wash Jeans for Men

Madewell The 1991 Straight-Leg Jean
Madewell The 1991 Straight-Leg Jean
Buy Here : $138


Priced right, cut right, comfy as hell — yup, these Madewell jeans rule. The straight leg is structured enough to wear with a tucked in oxford or even a blazer, if you’re so inclined, but looks just as nice with a tee. There are better quality, more sturdy, and generally nicer jeans on this list, but the cost-to-wear ratio is undeniably one of the best. 

Buck Mason Japanese Loomstate Selvedge Cowboy Cut Jean
Buck Mason Japanese Loomstate Selvedge Cowboy Cut Jean
Buy Here : $278


Easy there, cowboy. If you’re willing to properly invest in a pair of capital-d denim, the Buck Mason Cowboy Cuts are bordering on the perfect jean. The rise — a mid-high that hits just under the belly-button — and tailored fit is effortly flattering without pinching or squeezing, and the 14 oz. unsanforized selvedge, from Kaihara Mills in Japan, will all but meld to your contours over time. Prepare to purchase and never wear another jean again.

Levi’s Premium 578 Baggy Jeans
Levi’s Premium 578 Baggy Jeans
Buy Here : $98

Now hold on just a second. We know what you’re thinking — no 501? Not even a 505? Hear us out. You’re more than welcome to take your chances hunting for the perfect pair on eBay, but that can be a losing battle. Off the rack, the new 578 Baggy might just be the better bargain — under $100, non-stretch and cut wide as hell, they’re killer with a tiny little jacket. You don’t even have to know how to skate.

3Sixteen Classic Tapered Selvedge Denim Jeans
3Sixteen Classic Tapered Selvedge Denim Jeans
Buy Here : $265


3Sixteen has done the impossible — they’ve created a new classic. The New York-based denim providers get everything right with their jeans, from the 12 oz. selvedge denim to the Made-in-USA construction to the perfect high-rise fit and slightly tapered leg. No wonder they’ve developed a cult following. If a tapered leg isn’t quite their speed, check out the classic straight style. It’s just as good.

Alex Mill AM Original 5 Pocket Jean
Alex Mill AM Original 5 Pocket Jean
Buy Here : $225

Look up light-wash jeans in the jictionary (jean-dictionary) and a photo of these Alex Mill jeans will be staring you right back. Straight cut down to a minuscule taper, the AM Original 5 Pocket Jeans are both heavier (15 oz) and stiffer than other pairs on the list, giving them the classic all-American look. The button fly helps, too.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

