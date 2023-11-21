Leisure > Style

The Black Friday Deals on Men’s Jeans Are Selvedge Levels of Solid

Oh discounted denim, where would we be without you?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 21, 2023 11:41 am
In case you hadn’t heard, Black Friday isn’t just Black Friday anymore — nope, the sales holiday has evolved into a behemoth, stretching out weeks before the date with offers on everything from compact rowing machines to comfortable bedding. Of course, we’re not complaining, as this also means, from Huckberry to Mr Porter and back, a ton of very good Black Friday deals on men’s jeans have cropped up, just in time for the plunging temps and inevitable closet revamps.

The only issue? Because the sales, steals and deals are scattered across the expanse of the internet, they can be surprisingly difficult to track down, even with the prerequisite “Black Friday jeans” Google search. To remedy this problem, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best we could find across the expanse of sales currently running, from Uniqlo to A.P.C. to J.Crew. All are excellent in their own way, and most fall well under $100.

So whether you’re looking for a pair of cheap-o beaters to make it through winter, some cozy flannel-lined joints for the chilliest of days or even a fit-defining pair of grails you’ll own for years to come, InsideHook has got you. Below, the 12 best deals on men’s jeans this Black Friday season.

Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Straight Denim
Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Straight Denim
Huckberry : $158$110
Madewell Athletic Slim Jeans: COOLMAX® Denim Edition
Madewell Athletic Slim Jeans: COOLMAX® Denim Edition
Madewell : $138$74
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown Local Straight Fit Selvedge Jeans
Outerknown : $198$98
Everlane The Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean | Uniform
Everlane The Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean | Uniform
Everlane : $98$59
RRL Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans
RRL Slim Fit Selvedge Denim Jeans
Huckberry : $375$295
A.P.C. JW Anderson Edition Willie Jeans
A.P.C. JW Anderson Edition Willie Jeans
SSENSE : $335$218
Nudie Jeans Rad Rufus Straight-Leg Jeans
Nudie Jeans Rad Rufus Straight-Leg Jeans
Mr Porter : $200$140
J.Crew Classic Flannel-Lined Jean
J.Crew Classic Flannel-Lined Jean
J.Crew : $148$87
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Selvedge Jean In White Wash
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Selvedge Jean In White Wash
Todd Snyder : $298$149
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's : $70$42
Gap Straight Jeans in GapFlex
Gap Straight Jeans in GapFlex
Gap : $80$48
Uniqlo Classic Cut Jeans
Uniqlo Classic Cut Jeans
Uniqlo : $60$50

