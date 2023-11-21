The Menswear at Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is Next Level

Winter closet looking a bit sparse? Feeling like you’re not sartorially prepared (see: fisherman sweaters, chunky corduroys, the odd festive sock) for the rapidly approaching holiday season? If so, then the just-launched Mr Porter Black Friday sale is more important than ever, as it’s one of the few times per year you’re afforded the opportunity to shop the site’s enviable designer stocklist at a serious discount.

Until 11/24, select (and coveted) apparel and footwear ranging from Polo Ralph Lauren to Thom Browne are marked down by 30% for Black Friday, with the discount automatically applied to thousands of designer sneakers, coats and jackets, denim, luxury items and more.

While the Mr Porter Black Friday sale might not sound that massive, your options aren’t just limited to one or two pages, but rather 160 pages worth of on-sale items to peruse…aka, too many for anyone besides us to browse. So taking into account the sheer volume of items, we’ve tasked ourselves with hunting down the hidden gems and standout sales from the sale. There are New Balance trainers, wool top coats and pretty much anything else you might be looking for. Below, the best deals from Mr Porter Black Friday sale.