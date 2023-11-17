a collage of hydorw rowers on a lake background
The Hydrow Black Friday Sale offers up to $500 off the popular rowing machines.
Hydrow/Getty Images
Hydrow’s Ultra-Popular Rower Is $500 Off for Black Friday

Channel your inner Winklevoss for less

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
Updated November 17, 2023 9:18 am
Black Friday deals are in full swing. A ton of huge retailers have already kicked off the savings, and now, you can add Hydrow to that list. As part of the brand’s Black Friday Event, the makers of the popular connected rowing machine are offering up to $500 off their duo of rowers. Why the huge discount? It’s likely Hydrow is looking to incentivize early holiday orders, to avoid delayed shipping near the end of the year.

Named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020, Hydrow was created by the sport’s diehards. The brand operates out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and classes are led live on real rivers from London to San Francisco by athletes with National Rowing team experience. A 22” touchscreen “brings the river to your living room,” while an electromagnetic drag mechanism aims to mimic the feel of the water. All told, it’s a dynamite full-body exercise, capable of working out 86% of the muscles in your body.

Not sure the Original Hydrow Rower will fit your space? The brand is also offering $450 off its more recent Hydrow Wave, a model designed for cramped spaces. It’s 30% smaller and lighter than the original Hydrow rower…and it comes in a ton of fun colors, making a killer gift for any fitness junkie or budding billionaire twin. You can find both models below — the real question is, which Hydrow sale will you choose?

Hydro Rower
Hydro Rower
Hydrow : $2,495$1,995
Hydrow Wave Rower
Hydrow Wave Rower
Hydrow : $1,695$1,445

