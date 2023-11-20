Leisure > Gear

Huckberry’s Huge Black Friday Sale Is Underway. Here’s What We’re Buying.

Save on gear from Flint and Tinder, Wills and more

The Huckberry Black Friday Sale is here. Here's what we're shopping.
By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 20, 2023 6:25 am

You thought it was over. We thought it was over. And it’s true – our favorite outdoor retailers once-a-year bonanza on waxed trucker jackets and outdoor-ready boots did indeed end last week, much to our disappointment. But try not to be too sad, because the Huckberry Black Friday Sale starts now.

There will still be a huge mash of sale apparel, footwear and gear from your favorite outdoor and leisure labels Wellen, Flint and Tinder, Taylor Stitch plus a couple dozen more. But this time around, these deals — up to 40% off on gear built for withstanding the elements and fetching mad compliments — launch in rotating cycles. Drop one only lasts until Wednesday 11:59 PM…which means you’ve got T-minus 2 days to score the first batch of sick sales until they’re gone forever.

To help you capitalize on your very brief window, we’ve rounded up 21 (yes, 21) of our favorite deals available from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale each one better than the last. Or you could just check out the sale for yourself here. There are products there that never go on sale, and others that won’t go on sale again until March, when there are only XXLs left. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.

The Best Deals From the Huckberry Black Friday Sale

Danner Mountain Light Boot
Danner Mountain Light Boot
Huckberry : $440$330
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Vest
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Vest
Huckberry : $198$148
Flint and Tinder 365 Tapered Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Tapered Corduroy Pant
Huckberry : $118$59
Schott Fair Isle Cardigan
Schott Fair Isle Cardigan
Huckberry : $160$112
Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic
Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic
Huckberry : $99$79
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Huckberry : $180$135
Huckberry x Zodiac Bronze Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
Huckberry x Zodiac Bronze Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
Huckberry : $1,895$1,421
Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
Huckberry : $318$206
On Cloud 5 Sneaker
On Cloud 5 Sneaker
Huckberry : $140$105
Taylor Stitch The Organic Cotton Point Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Organic Cotton Point Shirt
Huckberry : $135$108
Flint and Tinder Herringbone Chore Coat
Flint and Tinder Herringbone Chore Coat
Huckberry : $228$193
Bellroy Venture Duffle 55L
Bellroy Venture Duffle 55L
Huckberry : $219$175
Crocs Classic All Terrain Lined Clog
Crocs Classic All Terrain Lined Clog
Huckberry : $65$48
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $128$89
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Huckberry : $60$39
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30$19
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Huckberry : $248$148
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Huckberry : $228$91
Wills Garment Dyed Blazer
Wills Garment Dyed Blazer
Huckberry : $228$136
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
Huckberry : $158$63
Proof Rover Pants – Slim
Proof Rover Pants – Slim
Huckberry : $118$82

