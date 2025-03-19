Four Men’s Underwear Brands That Should Be on Your Radar 

Prior to my career as a style and grooming editor, I had no idea luxury or niche underwear brands existed. To me, underwear was a necessity, and I assumed CK trunks were the pinnacle of elevated undergarments. But when I started working on a loungewear feature in the early aughts (as an intern), I called in Swiss luxury brand Hanro and immediately realized these weren’t just everyday boxer briefs. The cotton was unbelievably soft, the construction sleek and the attention to detail impressive, right down to the waistband. A deeper market dive revealed other specialized brands perfecting their craft, blending comfort, fit and proprietary fabrics. Some have spent decades refining every detail, while newer names are building cult followings. And once you slip them on, you’ll understand why.

It’s fair to question why anyone would pay more for premium boxer briefs. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with sticking to the classics — Hanes, Jockey, CK — or performance-driven brands like Tommy John and Mack Weldon, which I wear regularly and swear by. But if you haven’t worn these specialized lifestyle labels, they’re worth having on your radar (and, as we’ll argue, in your rotation). The list below isn’t exhaustive, but it’s a solid starting point, and each brand brings its heritage, signature fits, premium fabrics and unique take on this everyday essential. And because it’s spring, refreshing your drawer with some elevated underwear never felt better. Here, the men’s underwear brands we’re loving right now.

CDLP’s collection CDLP

Since its launch in 2016, Stockholm-based CDLP has helped define luxe, cool-guy underwear. The brand takes an artisanal approach, crafting briefs with the same intention a designer might bring to a collection — elevated yet sexy, functional yet supremely comfortable. That comfort comes from Tencel, a breathable, renewable fiber made from wood pulp that’s naturally soft and durable. With sleek, streamlined cuts, minimal branding and signature yellow packaging, CDLP’s underwear is a quiet flex; they feel luxurious, fit well and hold up over time. Still something of an IYKYK brand, CDLP has expanded beyond underwear with collaborations, loungewear and T-shirts that have become insider must-haves. Their success proves that guys are ready to bring niche luxury to their essentials, and investing in great underwear isn’t frivolous: It’s considered comfort.

Shop CDLP

Hanro’s collection Hanro

Hanro has long been a gold standard in luxury underwear, an OG in the world of elevated loungewear. If you’re searching for the holy grail of undergarments, you’ll inevitably come across this Swiss brand, which has been crafting exceptionally well-made pieces since 1884. Hanro doesn’t rely on just one textile but works with the best Pima and Egyptian Giza cotton, fine Swiss cotton yarns and top-tier Merino wool, all meticulously mercerized for durability and an ultra-soft feel. A heritage brand like this could easily rest on its legacy, but Hanro continues to innovate. Take their new Seamless Clean-Cut collection, for instance — made from a sustainable Tencel micro-modal blend, it’s so soft and form-fitting that it feels like a second skin. Hanro makes a strong case for luxury men’s underwear, and trying it will likely sway anyone to the opulent undergarment cause.

Shop Hanro

Skims brief collection Skims

We were just as surprised, but Skims makes some of the most well-crafted men’s underwear on the market. But when you think about it, it tracks; before launching a dedicated men’s line, more than 10% of Skims’s customers were men, proving there was a demand for the brand’s signature fits and fabrics. Since it debuted men’s underwear, Skims has made waves with its sharp construction, soft fabrics and form-fitting silhouettes that define rather than constrict. The cotton quality is more refined than most underwear, and the collection comes in three lines: a soft mid-weight cotton blend for comfort, an ultra-light, high-stretch fabric, and a performance option with light compression. If you’re skeptical because of the branding or the hype, don’t be — the underwear is thoughtfully designed, soft yet durable and built to last.



Shop Skims

Sunspel collection Sunspel

If you’re remotely into menswear, you likely know Sunspel. This British heritage brand crafts luxe foundational pieces like tees, knitwear and loungewear, not to mention the iconic Riviera polo, famously worn by James Bond. But while Sunspel is seen as a lifestyle label, it started as an undergarment manufacturer. Founded in 1860, the brand set out to design the finest underwear using the highest-quality textiles. In 1947, Sunspel introduced the boxer short to Britain, perfected the design and still makes them to the original specifications today. Guys who wear their underwear swear by it, thanks to the ultra-soft, long-staple cotton, which helped redefined what we expect from premium briefs today. Whichever style you prefer, adding a few pairs of their world-famous cotton or stretch cotton underwear to your lineup is a no-brainer. Bond would approve, and so do we.



Shop Sunspel