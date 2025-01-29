The 14 Best Pieces of Lingerie to Gift This Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Women do not want to buy their own lingerie. I’m telling you this as a woman who does not want to buy her own lingerie. And it’s not because I don’t want to spend $60-$100 on a bra. (Well, I definitely don’t wanna do that but there’s a little more to it.)

It’s hard not to be utterly romanced after you’ve unwrapped a box and sifted through crunchy tissue paper to find a delicate, lacy thing your beloved has handpicked specifically for you and your body. Call it traditional, call it old-timey, dare to call it basic, but gifting lingerie will never not be romantic, intimate and sexy.

And while we believe in gifting luxurious lingerie all year round, Valentine’s Day is the one holiday dedicated to romance, intimacy and sex (if you don’t count Thanksgiving, of course). So below is a range of lingerie from traditionally sexy pieces to laid-back, comfortable styles that she’ll love to receive this Valentine’s Day.

Fleur du Mal Scarlet Slip Dress A Valentine’s Day show-stopper for sure. She can go from dinner to the bedroom in this slinky slip dress. (The heart-shaped cut-out can also be adjusted depending on how much skin she wants to show.) Buy Here : $595

CUUP The Plunge This deep-V silhouette compliments her natural shape, while the lightweight, botanical lace fabric adds a touch of romantic whimsey. Buy Here : $88

Negative Whipped Boy Short Sporty meets soft. If she’s not into lacey thongs, Negative has a collection of the softest undergarments we’ve tried — including this elevated boy short made from micro modal stretch fabric imported from Austria. Buy Here : $45

Thirdlove Unlined Demi Bra + Thong & Garter Set One of our lingerie-buying rules? Spring for the entire set. ThirdLove makes it easy with this 3-piece, rose-patterned lace arrangement intentionally designed for everyday wear — not just bedroom activities — so she can still feel hot without having to adorn a scratchy, uncomfortable getup. Thirdlove : $135

Adore Me Rae Unlined A structured take on the classic, delicate babydoll. This style from Adore Me combines a sultry, cagey and see-through top with a flowy, high-slit bottom and matching G-string. Buy Here : $63