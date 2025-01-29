Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The 14 Best Pieces of Lingerie to Gift This Valentine’s Day

Because she's tired of buying her own undergarments

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 29, 2025 12:51 pm EST
A collage of the best lingerie to gift her this Valentine's Day
Woo her with expensive underwear.
Brands/Getty

Women do not want to buy their own lingerie. I’m telling you this as a woman who does not want to buy her own lingerie. And it’s not because I don’t want to spend $60-$100 on a bra. (Well, I definitely don’t wanna do that but there’s a little more to it.) 

It’s hard not to be utterly romanced after you’ve unwrapped a box and sifted through crunchy tissue paper to find a delicate, lacy thing your beloved has handpicked specifically for you and your body. Call it traditional, call it old-timey, dare to call it basic, but gifting lingerie will never not be romantic, intimate and sexy. 

And while we believe in gifting luxurious lingerie all year round, Valentine’s Day is the one holiday dedicated to romance, intimacy and sex (if you don’t count Thanksgiving, of course). So below is a range of lingerie from traditionally sexy pieces to laid-back, comfortable styles that she’ll love to receive this Valentine’s Day. 

Fleur du Mal Scarlet Slip Dress
Fleur du Mal Scarlet Slip Dress

A Valentine’s Day show-stopper for sure. She can go from dinner to the bedroom in this slinky slip dress. (The heart-shaped cut-out can also be adjusted depending on how much skin she wants to show.)

Buy Here : $595
CUUP The Plunge
CUUP The Plunge

This deep-V silhouette compliments her natural shape, while the lightweight, botanical lace fabric adds a touch of romantic whimsey.

Buy Here : $88
Negative Whipped Boy Short
Negative Whipped Boy Short

Sporty meets soft. If she’s not into lacey thongs, Negative has a collection of the softest undergarments we’ve tried — including this elevated boy short made from micro modal stretch fabric imported from Austria.

Buy Here : $45
Thirdlove Unlined Demi Bra + Thong & Garter Set
Thirdlove Unlined Demi Bra + Thong & Garter Set

One of our lingerie-buying rules? Spring for the entire set. ThirdLove makes it easy with this 3-piece, rose-patterned lace arrangement intentionally designed for everyday wear — not just bedroom activities — so she can still feel hot without having to adorn a scratchy, uncomfortable getup.

Thirdlove : $135
Etam Tulle Triangle Bralette With Hearts
Etam Tulle Triangle Bralette With Hearts

For just $30, this dainty bralette can be hers.

Buy Here : $30
Montelle Lace Cheeky Panty
Montelle Lace Cheeky Panty

This stretchy, lace panty harnesses the perfect amount of comfort and cheek.

Montelle : $12
Only Hearts x Intimately Coucou Heart Betty Teddy Bodysuit
Only Hearts x Intimately Coucou Heart Betty Teddy Bodysuit

A collab between NYC boutique Only Hearts and Free People’s in-house lingerie brand, this heart-dotted bodysuit features flirtatious details like fluttery hips and a self-tie neck closure.

Buy Here : $86
For Love and Lemons Beaded Cherries Thong
For Love and Lemons Beaded Cherries Thong

A vintage-inspired ruffled panty with extremely cute, beaded cherry motifs.

Buy Here : $39
Bluebella Matisse Black
Bluebella Matisse Black

A sexy-yet-unique peek-a-boo set with elegant, wispy details.

Buy Here : $103
Araks Gita Underwire Bra
Araks Gita Underwire Bra

Crafted from a glossy silk charmeuse, Araks’ balconette underwire bra exudes a romantic, vintage-y vibe.

buy here: $165
Agent Provocateur Mercy Corset
Agent Provocateur Mercy Corset

For your Bridgerton roleplays.

Buy Here : $650
Intimately Keeping It Simple Shortie Undies
Intimately Keeping It Simple Shortie Undies

A teensy high-short with chiffon trim. For when she doesn’t want to wear pants.

Buy Here : $24
Gooseberry Mon Cheri Silk Mini Dress Red
Gooseberry Mon Cheri Silk Mini Dress Red

A mini red slip is a V-Day classic. This style from Gooseberry drapes effortlessly over her body, for a comfortably roomy, sensual fit.

Gooseberry : $145
Adore Me Rae Unlined
Adore Me Rae Unlined

A structured take on the classic, delicate babydoll. This style from Adore Me combines a sultry, cagey and see-through top with a flowy, high-slit bottom and matching G-string.

Buy Here : $63







