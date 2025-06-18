The 20 Best Sex Toys Under $100

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I have written quite extensively about sex toys and wellness items. Vibrators, sex furniture, arousal oils, sex chocolates — you name it and it hath been written. I’ve also personally reviewed a legion of sexual wellness items, spanning various price points, from $200 clitoral suction devices to $35 mini vibrators. What I’ve learned throughout my sex toy testing journey is that price doesn’t always equate to an effective, functional device. I’ve tested $150 wand vibrators that I didn’t care for and $45 body vibrators I loved.

Still, these products come into contact with the most intimate areas of your and your partner’s bodies — you want those items to be made of high-quality, body-safe materials, deliver strong vibrations and pulsations and be able to withstand years of regular, rigorous use. So you don’t want to purchase the first $20 vibrator you come across on Amazon. That’s why, when friends or partners ask where to purchase a good, long-lasting sex toy that doesn’t break the bank, I steer them towards Lovehoney.

The premium sexual wellness brand offers a host of sexual wellness items at nearly every price point. They’re also often running sales on high-priced toys from top brands like We-Vibe and Womanizer. Below, I put together a list of the best sex toys under $100, so you can cop a top-rated device at an accessible price.

The Best Sex Toys Under $100

Featuring six vibration modes and three pulsation functions, this sleek device warms to 104°F, taking your solo sessions to another level.

You’re missing out on prostate orgasms. This device will help.

All of your BDSM necessities, in one convenient kit.

With 10 suction speeds for clitoral stimulation, three speeds and seven patterns for G-spot stimulation, this 2-in-1 device delivers “blended orgasms.”

Under $75

A no-frills dildo with an ergonomic grip for easy control.

“The Prada of sex toys,” the Womanizer is by far the most popular (and maybe celebrated) pulse air clitoral stimulator on the market. It looks and feels luxurious, with 14 intensity levels — and even has an Autopilot mode.

Tenga’s most innovative male sex toy makes it easy to customize your play. Use the three buttons to enable pressure experimentation.

Cock rings are worn for a number of reasons: to maintain an erection, make an erection harder, heighten sensation, to help you last longer or for edging. Use it to elevate solo sessions or during penetrative sex with a partner (the vibrations will feel heavenly for her as well).

A travel-friendly mini wand vibrator for better vacation sex.

Under $50

The perfect summer sex toy.

An extremely sophisticated male masturbator, now 50% off.

This heart-shaped device may look adorable, but it’s also packed with 10 levels of intensity.

This rabbit vibrator has both Pleasure Air clitoral stimulation and an internal G-spot vibrator arm, for an unparalleled orgasmic experience.

This classic wand is powerful and ergonomic. When it comes to wand vibrators, it’s imperative that the device (which can often be bulky and heavier than other styles of vibrators) feels comfortable and easy to maneuver in hand. This wand fits that bill.

Under $25

Isn’t she pretty?

Just getting into bondage? This super-soft blindfold is the perfect entry point.

This affordable roll of bondage tape sticks to itself without sticking to skin.

Though she be but little, she is fierce, with 10 powerful settings.

You should always have lube on hand. This water-based bottle glides on easily and is compatible with all sex toys and condoms.