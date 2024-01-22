Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

In January of 2021, TikTok user Emma Patterson posted a review of Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates, gourmet chocolates “chock full of aphrodisiac herbs to boost arousal and sensitivity” sold by the Playboy-owned sexual wellness brand. Patterson’s review was plenty positive. The chocolates were “so good” and “tasty,” and they apparently got the job done: the TikTok ends with a simple “wow” on a black background.

The video amassed 13.7 million views and 2.4 million likes.

Of the horny sodas, maca pills and mushroom water, adaptogenic chocolate is perhaps the most recognizable and classic type of aphrodisiac. Even without the additional libido-boosting herbs, regular ol’ chocolate has long been believed to heighten sexual desire (though there’s still no concrete evidence to support its use as an aphrodisiac, studies have shown cacao can increase blood flow throughout the body.) And while adaptogens in general have been part of Eastern medicine for thousands of years, by proof of the horny sodas, we’re certainly witnessing an adaptogen trend at the moment. Couple this with TikTok, an app where product recs go viral daily and sell-out items quicker than most viewers can shop them, and sex chocolates are peaking in interest.

And they’ve at least, piqued my interest. I got my hands on a pack of the viral TikTok sex chocolates, Lovers’ Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates to see if they live up to the hype. But before popping one, I consulted Marla Renee Stewart, MA, a professional sexologist, intimacy/relationship coach and author who also owns Velvet Lips, a sexuality education company, to understand what exactly I’m about to put into my mouth, and what you should know before you put a piece of horny chocolate into yours.

“They’re chocolates laced with aphrodisiacs,” explains Stewart. “They’re made to enhance the blood flow to the genitals so people can have a sexual experience. For instance, if you are finding yourself to be in a funk or you need help getting aroused, the sexual chocolates usually help to do that. To get your body and hormones going so that you can start to feel what you really want to feel.”

Are there any side effects?

As with anything you ingest, it’s important to be mindful of what’s in your sex chocolate.

“For a lot of these sexual chocolates, they have natural herbs in them. If you’re allergic to ginseng or yohimbe or damiana or whatever is in the sexual chocolate, that can not be so sexy,” notes Stewart.

You should also be mindful of how these specific herbs interact with your system. You don’t have to be entirely allergic to a substance for it to have as, Stewart noted, an unsexy effect on you.

“If you have someone who is maybe high energy and the aphrodisiac has ginseng in it, it might not be a good idea to take it because it could counteract those things,” adds Stewart. “It’s more or less just being aware of what that particular herb will do for your body depending on your genetic makeup and whatever other issues you might have”

While research has found yohimbe, for example, can help men with erectile dysfunction, studies have also shown it can cause anxiety, heart attacks, seizures and high blood pressure. So if you have a history with any of those or are concerned about how a particular herb may affect you, it’s best to consult your doctor prior to use.

Also, don’t get duped

If you’re looking to try a chocolate that claims will get your libido roaring, make sure its ingredients have proven aphrodisiacs, says Stewart.

“I think a lot of times people say that certain things are aphrodisiacs and they’re really not. I think it’s just really super important that people know what is exactly in the sexual chocolates,” she says. You can consult Stewart’s YouTube video that outlines all the aphrodisiacs already in your kitchen, but the most popular ones that are going to be in sexual chocolates, in particular, are ginseng, yohimbe, damiana (and of course chocolate.)

So do they work?

As mentioned above, I tried Lovers’ herbal aphrodisiac gourmet chocolates in flavor Amaretto. It was richer than I anticipated, and one piece was all I could eat, which is luckily the recommended dosage. The package warns not to consume more than one chocolate every three hours and no more than four in a 24-hour period.

As for its titillating effects … ehhh.

I can say I noticed a burst of energy after a bite, which unfortunately for me, a person with anxiety, sort of manifested itself into, well, a burst of anxiety (but I was prepared for that possible outcome, thanks to Stewart’s forewarning!) But a rush of energy can be beneficial in getting it on — and maybe that’s all you need. While the piece of chocolate didn’t turn me into some rabid, horny beast, the experience was thrilling enough.

As Stewart reminds me, chocolate is inherently sexy, and popping a piece of sex chocolate with your partner is an easy, fun way to wind down a dinner date and get the rest of your night started.

“You can cook with aphrodisiacs, but it’s a whole meal. Why not have something that’s already ready? Sexual chocolate is easy,” adds Stewart. “We already think chocolates are sexy and romantic. It’s a nice shortcut instead of doing a whole meal, and it’s a nice dessert.”

Obviously, results will vary. Take a quick gander at the reviews left on the Lovers site for the chocolate and you’ll find mostly positive ones (and recommendations to eat at least 2, so maybe that’s the trick.) For what it’s worth, though, I did have very good sex a few hours after consuming the chocolate. Do I owe it all to this aphrodisiac herb-infused cherry-flavored dessert? Probably not completely, but it very well might’ve improved sensation, as it claims to do.

As with all wellness trends, sexual or not, do your research, experiment a bit and find what works best for you. Plus, at only $1 apiece, what do you really have to lose?

Since publishing this article in 2021, more adaptogenic chocolates have hit market, including a recently launched, spice-forward bar from mushroom chocolate brand Alice. Below a few more arousal chocolates, powders and gummies for you – and your partner’s – pleasure.