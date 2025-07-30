Dr. Squatch Makes Great Soap, But Can They Pull Off a Cologne?

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve long been a fan of Dr. Squatch‘s grooming line — especially their cold-processed bar soap. As the accessible yet elevated grooming sphere continues to grow, the Bigfoot-logoed brand was quick to carve out its own rugged, tongue-in-cheek lane, making personal care staples feel more unique (and a lot less like your average drugstore fare). The soaps are OGs by now: packed with hydrating oils and shea butter and available in crowd-pleasing scents like the aquatic Coastal Mist, resinous Pine Tar, cypress-lavender Alpine Sage and cooling Fresh Aloe. What Dr. Squatch does well, it does very well — naturally derived ingredients, effective formulas and an easygoing, unpretentious vibe.

That said, honestly, I didn’t take Dr. Squatch’s colognes very seriously. Before testing them, my gut told me I was probably in for a synthetic, alcohol-laden overload. I knew they existed, and I’d seen them pop up on lists here and there, so clearly, folks were digging them. With such a loyal fanbase, their popularity made sense. I’m a fragrance fanatic, and it’s a big part of what I write about, from luxury and indie houses to mass-market staples. In recent years, I’ve seen more grooming brands try their hand at personal fragrance, sometimes with great results (see: Horace, Blind Barber). Others… let’s just say they should’ve stuck to body wash. Still, I went in with an open mind and an open nose. Could a brand best known for stellar sudsers make a cologne worth wearing? The short answer: it depends.

If you’re not a seasoned scentsman and simply want something that smells pleasant, these are surprisingly solid. (Say that three times fast.) Who are they for? Anyone who already loves Dr. Squatch soaps and wants an aroma in the same aura and fragrance-adverse folks who might typically skip cologne but wouldn’t mind an easygoing, everyday option. The colognes follow suit with the brand’s overall ethos: rustic blends, outdoorsy energy, natural-leaning formulations and very wallet-friendly pricing. At $59 for 50ml, they are not competing with high-end craftsmanship, but some use notes you’d typically find in more elevated compositions. I was impressed by the nuance and character in a few, and I kept sniffing my arm to experience how the scent evolved.

Each one lasted a solid six to eight hours with respectable projection, and the packaging felt substantial, too. I appreciated the heft of the bottle and thoughtful touches like a leather-laced cap, which plays into the brand’s rustic vibe. If you’re expecting the pinnacle of olfactory artistry or niche perfumery, you won’t find it here, but to be fair, Dr. Squatch isn’t trying to be that. They know their lane and don’t take themselves too seriously. More importantly, they know their audience: someone who’s probably not chasing the latest Parisian extrait but wants an everyday spritzer that won’t break the bank. There are five colognes in the collection, each nodding to a different fragrance family. I’m breaking down the notes, what they smell like and who they might appeal to.

Shop Dr. Squatch Colognes

Dr. Squatch Woodland Pine Cologne The name’s a bit misleading — there’s no towering wall of pine here — but it still gives off strong woodsy main character energy. It opens crisp, with foliage and forest air vibes rather than rugged resin. As it develops, patchouli and black pepper add spicy warmth, while vetiver brings an earthy and smoky touch, and cypress adds a woodsy, sweet roundness. It all comes together in a scent that feels like flannel and fresh air — the kind of scent an outdoorsy guy in his L.L. Bean buffalo plaid might wear while surveying a snow-dusted field before tackling weekend errands. Notes: Pine Needles, Patchouli, Pepper, Bergamot, Vetiver, Cypress Target: $50

Dr. Squatch Rainforest Mist Cologne This would be Dr. Squatch’s take on a fougère (very green and fresh). Rainforest Mist channels the same invigorating vibe as their bar soaps, with a slight medicinal kick. The goal, obvs, was to evoke the essence of an aromatic rainforest, and it opens with a bright burst of bergamot, followed by eucalyptus for an herbaceous cool-down and patchouli to ground it. While the opening does lean a bit generic and alcohol-heavy, the citrusy opening eventually settles into a verdant and pleasant aroma. Just go easy on the trigger — it’s potent. Notes: Bergamot, Eucalyptus, Cedarwood, Patchouli Amazon: $45

Dr. Squatch Castaway Cove Cologne The newest (and my second favorite), Castaway Cove, is a spicy tropical escape in a bottle. It opens with a citrus blast of bergamot, orange and lemon before settling into a warm cedarwood base. Vetiver adds an earthy backbone that mixes well with the floral sweetness of geranium. It’s also the least alcohol-heavy of the lineup, making it a great daily warm-weather spritzer or a toss-it-in-your-go-bag bottle for any trip involving sand and sun. Tropical, earthy and unmistakably bright, Castaway Cove hints that the brand is getting more intentional (and more refined) with its fragrance game. Notes: Bergamot, Orange, Lemon, Cedarwood, Vetiver Dr. Squatch: $59

Dr. Squatch Glacial Falls Cologne Respectfully, this one’s my least favorite, but that’s not to say it won’t work for you. To my nose, it came off the most alcohol-forward, likely due to the synthetic-leaning apple note. Overall, it’s an aquatic cologne, which can be notoriously tricky to get right and often veers into overly sharp or cloying territory. That said, it’s still a zesty, fresh scent. I did appreciate the hint of clove (an underrated note IMO), and the driftwood accord gave it a bit more of an authentic beach scene. If you’re into classic aquatics and want something with broad appeal, you might dig this one, but otherwise, I’d steer you toward Castaway Cove or Rainforest Mist. Notes: Bergamot. Apple, Spearmint, Clove, Cedarwood Target: $50

Dr. Squatch Fireside Bourbon Cologne This one’s my favorite of the bunch — and if woodsy warmth is your thing, Fireside Bourbon will resonate with you. Usually, I’m not big on cinnamon (it can easily veer Big Red), but here it’s blended just right alongside clove (warm, earthy and slightly sweet). Overall, it’s a slightly sweet, smoky, liquor-laced scent that comes alive on the dry-down, where cozy sandalwood and a subtle boozy undertone take over. I kept catching myself sniffing my arm, which is always a good sign. If the aromatic equivalent of a fall bonfire with a spiked cider in hand sounds appealing to you, this is the one to rock when the (eventual) cooler weather rolls in. Notes: Cinnamon, Sandalwood, Oaked Bourbon, Clove, Amber Target: $50