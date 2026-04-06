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20 Groomsman Gifts That Are Better Than a Flask

From slippers to cameras to monogrammable bags, one thing’s for certain: these presents won’t gather dust when the wedding’s done

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 6, 2026 2:48 pm EDT
two men in ties with gifts
The best groomsman gifts out there are infinitely better than a flask.
Getty

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Groom’s Guide, our expert-led handbook to help you navigate the proposal, the wedding and everything in between. Find all the stories here.

Let’s hear it for the boys. Your boys, specifically. The friends who have been there through thick and thin, and against all odds, have survived the pre-wedding festivities to dutifully fulfill their roles as groomsmen. As they have given to you, so you wish to give to them.

What makes a great groomsman gift? Finding an appropriately tasteful, yet thoughtful present within your allotted budget is difficult enough, but throw in the fact that groomsmen, being men, are generally inscrutable when it comes to the act of gift-giving, and you’ve got yourself an alter objection-level problem on your hands.

We’re not the first to point out that a flask probably isn’t going to cut it. Given that these are the men you have chosen to surround yourself with for one of life’s major milestones, your competency in delivering a small physical manifestation of your overwhelming gratitude and eternal brotherhood is as mandatory as making sure none of your weird cousins accidentally end up on the guest list.

Luckily, you’re not alone in this monumental undertaking. We’ve got 20 recommendations for considerate, useful and potentially personalizable gifts that’ll show your closest buddies how much you care…and quite possibly get them through the most important day of your life. They run the gamut of price points, from “I still haven’t forgiven you for throwing up on my shoes in college” to “I’m about to make your whole year.” Below, find the best groomsman gifts to bestow upon your boys.

Budget Blockbusters

While a gift that shows you care is compulsory, it doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune. Presents for a whole party can add up quick, and is that really where you want to break the budget? Luckily for you, there are tons of affordable tokens of appreciation that make for excellent “thank you”s. Aim for things that he’ll absolutely use, but might not buy himself.

Quince Italian Leather Dual Compartment Toiletry Bag
Quince Italian Leather Dual Compartment Toiletry Bag
Buy Here : $139 $70
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal
Buy Here : $50
Aēsop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum
Aēsop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Serum
Buy Here : $43
Yeti Silo Half Gallon Jug
Yeti Silo Half Gallon Jug
Buy Here : $60

Wedding Weekend Wins

Gifts for the wedding weekend itself can prove to be a serious win-win: it will help him take a load off, and you won’t have to worry about what tie he’s going to show up in. A little gadget to capture the weekend is also a lovely way to bless him with a cool toy and not-so-secretly score yourself some extra wedding footage.

Hermès Saint-Honore Silk Tie
Hermès Saint-Honore Silk Tie
Buy Here : $300
J.Crew Brass Dog Cuff Links
J.Crew Brass Dog Cuff Links
Buy Here : $98
Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Video Camera
Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Video Camera
Buy Here : $199
Jimmy Fairly The Calvi JF Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly The Calvi JF Sunglasses
Buy Here : $148

Perfect Personalized Picks

Want to tailor your gifts to the recipient’s individual tastes? Go the personalization route. Nowadays, plenty of your favorite brands will let you customize your gear or garb with embroidery or other inscriptions. Hell, maybe you even go as far as an inside joke-monogrammed Boat and Tote. He deserves it.

L.L. Bean Zip-Top Boat and Tote
L.L. Bean Zip-Top Boat and Tote
Buy Here : $60
Leatherman Signal Multi-Tool
Leatherman Signal Multi-Tool
Buy Here : $160 – $200
Smythson 6 Card Slot Wallet
Smythson 6 Card Slot Wallet
Buy Here : $354
Miansai Ledger Ring
Miansai Ledger Ring
Buy Here : $215

Novelty Knockouts

To be clear, we are not advocating that you get a gag gift for the people who have gone out of their way to plan and attend a notoriously painful and expensive process (this applies to both the bachelor party and the wedding itself). That being said, something out of the ordinary — like customized sneakers, or a funky sandwich subscription — can be a memorable way to give back.

Goldbelly Month Sandwich Subscription
Goldbelly Month Sandwich Subscription
Buy Here : $100
Nike Internationalist By You Sneaker
Nike Internationalist By You Sneaker
Buy Here : $110
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton Rollneck Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton Rollneck Sweater
Buy Here : $398
Oxford Pennant Cut-And-Sewn Customizer Camp Flag
Oxford Pennant Cut-And-Sewn Customizer Camp Flag
Buy Here : $169

Splashy, Sophisticated Selects

Your closest friends deserve the world. If you’ve got the budget to get them something more refined, by all means. Remember, intentionality still counts here. An elegant dress watch or top-shelf whiskey will integrate seamlessly into their post-wedding life while still reminding them that you appreciate all they’ve done.

Frederique Constant Moneta Moonphase
Frederique Constant Moneta Moonphase
Buy Here : $1495
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Buy Here : $749
Charvet Suede Slippers
Charvet Suede Slippers
Buy Here : $565
Highland Park 18 Year Single Malt Scotch
Highland Park 18 Year Single Malt Scotch
Buy Here : $185

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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