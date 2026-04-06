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7 Alternative Bachelor Party Destinations, Because You Can Do Better Than Vegas

Classic trips like Nashville, Austin and Scottsdale are fine, but these nontraditional picks will be more memorable

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
April 6, 2026 2:30 pm EDT
A bunch of men in a sauna at a bachelor party weekend
A bachelor party, minus the predictable itinerary.
Getty

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Being in your 30s in 2026 comes with a few inevitabilities: your career is (mostly) settled, hangovers linger for days and your social calendar is increasingly filled with bachelor and bachelorette parties, many of which require boarding a flight to Nashville, Charleston, Miami or Vegas.

The numbers back that up. Nearly half of Millennials — myself included — and more than a third of Gen Z attended at least one bachelor or bachelorette party in the past year, according to a recent survey. (Anecdotally, I got back from my own 48 hours ago as I write this.) And many of those blowouts are now long-weekend getaways that involve plane tickets and hotel rooms, among other dents to your bank account. 

Somewhere along the way, the traditional bachelor party evolved. What used to be a single night out became a multi-day trip. A big reason for that shift is that people are getting married later. A century ago, the average American woman married at 21 and the average man at 24, while today both typically walk down the aisle around 30. With an extra decade of adulthood under their belts (and, ideally, more disposable income) it’s no surprise the pre-wedding festivities have expanded accordingly.

The problem? Everyone keeps choosing the same bachelor party destinations.

Nashville, Scottsdale, Charleston, Vegas, Miami — these are undeniably fun cities. But they’re also overflowing with packs of tipsy bachelors and women wearing matching “Bride Tribe” T-shirts. If you’re planning a destination bachelor or bachelorette party, you’d do well to pick somewhere a little less predictable. The good news is that for every obvious party city, there’s a lesser-known alternative that delivers the same energy, and arguably a more memorable weekend (assuming anyone remembers it at all).

Below, seven nontraditional bachelor party destinations worth considering.

Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky
Getty

If you love Nashville…

Go to: Louisville, Kentucky
The vibe: Same rowdy-bar energy, but with bourbon distilleries, Hot Browns and far fewer pedal taverns.
What to do: Work your way through nearby distilleries like Michter’s, Stitzel-Weller, Angel’s Envy, Maker’s Mark, Heaven Hill and Jim Beam; catch live racing at Churchill Downs; detour to Bowling Green to tour the National Corvette Museum.
Who it’s for: A group that wants the party, just without the Broadway crowds.
Where to stay: The Reserve on Main

Park City, Utah
Park City, Utah
Getty

If you love Scottsdale…

Go to: Park City, Utah
The vibe: Trade desert heat for mountain air. Days are spent outdoors — skiing in winter, mountain biking or hiking in summer — while nights tend to involve whiskey, unique regional comfort foods (like pastrami burgers) and a more laid-back bar scene.
What to do: Ski or snowboard; go dog-sledding or book a snowmobile tour with North Forty Escapes; sip bourbon and rye at High West Distillery; post up at the Boneyard Saloon; explore more than 400 miles of surrounding trails.
Who it’s for: The outdoorsy crew that still appreciates a proper après-ski.
Where to stay: Ski & Tee Mountain Chalet

Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
Getty

If you love Charleston…

Go to: Savannah, Georgia
The vibe: Similar Southern charm — it’s got the oak trees, historic squares and excellent restaurants — but with a more freewheeling energy. (The open-container rule doesn’t hurt.)
What to do: Play a round at Crosswinds Golf Club or The Club at Savannah Harbor; catch the dueling pianos at Savannah Smiles; charter a boat or kayak Moon River.
Who it’s for: A group that appreciates good food, warm weather and a bar scene that spills into the street.
Where to stay: Home in South Historic District

Lake Tahoe, California
Lake Tahoe, California
Getty

If you love Las Vegas…

Go to: Lake Tahoe, California
The vibe: If the goal is bonding, Tahoe is undoubtedly a better place for it than a Vegas blackjack table. Ski in winter, boat in summer, hike during the day and hit the casinos at night. You still get the gambling element, just with mountains and fresh air too.
What to do: Ski or snowboard at nearby Palisades Tahoe or one of the area’s dozen-plus resorts; hike to Vikingsholm Castle; fish the Truckee River or rent a boat for a day on the lake; wind down at spots like Bridgetender Tavern in Tahoe City.
Who it’s for: The group that loves casinos but prefers fresh air between rounds.
Where to stay: Waterfront Home in South Lake Tahoe

San Juan, Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Pexels

If you love New Orleans…

Go to: San Juan, Puerto Rico
The vibe: Colorful streets, rum cocktails, live music and a party scene that overflows into the streets, all with Caribbean beaches just minutes away.
What to do: Take a boat to Icacos Island for snorkeling and beach time; barhop through Old San Juan with a requisite stop at La Factoría; tour Casa Bacardí, the world’s largest rum distillery, for tastings and mixology classes.
Who it’s for: The group that likes its drinks strong and its nights long.
Where to stay: Villa Blanca

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Unsplash

If you love Miami…

Go to: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
The vibe: Think beach clubs, boat days and tacos at 2 a.m., but with better views and far friendlier prices. The nightlife is lively without feeling quite as over-the-top as South Beach.
What to do: Ride ATVs through the Sierra Madre mountains at Canopy River Park; spend the afternoon at beach clubs like Chicabal Sunset Club, Majahuitas or Sapphire Ocean Club; go surfing or paddleboarding with Vallarta Surf Tours.
Who it’s for: The group that wants the Miami energy, minus the velvet ropes.
Where to stay: Modern Colonial Villa

Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho
Pexels

If you love Austin…

Go to: Boise, Idaho
The vibe: Easygoing, outdoorsy and just the right amount of rowdy. Float the Boise River by day, then hit breweries and dive bars downtown after dark. It’s the kind of place Austin used to be before it got famous.
What to do: Go fly-fishing; drink your way through the underrated brewery scene, at places like Bear Island and Boise Brewing; visit Bardenay Distilling Co., known as the nation’s first restaurant-distillery; book a half-day rafting trip just outside the city.
Who it’s for: The group that prefers low-key fun over matching T-shirts and bar crawls.
Where to stay: Epic Hillside Retreat

Meet your guide

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
More from Lindsay Rogers »

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