The Groom’s Guide: Expert Advice for the Proposal, Wedding and Everything in Between

How to Write Better Vows, According to a Screenwriter

We’ve known Tinseltown Toasts for years. They’re a collective of award-winning Hollywood screenwriters who will script your own moment in the spotlight. Over time, the scribes there have homed in on what works for vows and what can be left behind, like the final polish on a memorable screenplay.

“I see vows as a glimpse into the story that hasn’t happened yet,” says our anonymous source at Tinseltown. “Not a measure of its quantity — the time you’ll get or the continents you’ll conquer — but into its quality: life lived from this moment forward with and for one another.”

“It’s not uncommon to hear couples say that they are working hard to make sure their wedding feels like it is about them. Vows are the one speaking moment that doesn’t need to be remotely about the family, friends and foes who’ve gathered to bear witness. Because, at their core, vows exist for an audience of one.” — Kirk Miller

How to Write Better Vows, According to a Screenwriter

We’ve known Tinseltown Toasts for years. They’re a collective of award-winning Hollywood screenwriters who will script your own moment in the spotlight. Over time, the scribes there have homed in on what works for vows and what can be left behind, like the final polish on a memorable screenplay.

“I see vows as a glimpse into the story that hasn’t happened yet,” says our anonymous source at Tinseltown. “Not a measure of its quantity — the time you’ll get or the continents you’ll conquer — but into its quality: life lived from this moment forward with and for one another.”

“It’s not uncommon to hear couples say that they are working hard to make sure their wedding feels like it is about them. Vows are the one speaking moment that doesn’t need to be remotely about the family, friends and foes who’ve gathered to bear witness. Because, at their core, vows exist for an audience of one.” — Kirk Miller