Engagement Rings 101: Everything You, a Man, Need to Know Before Buying

Interestingly, we’ve found ourselves in a gender divide. The men of the office believe that if you’re about to marry someone, you should know their preferences and, hence, be able to choose the perfect ring without their input. While the women of the office agree with this general sentiment, they are unwavering in the belief that your partner — the person who is going to wear this piece of jewelry forever — should be part of the process. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect compromise, and our experts agree: you must shop together.