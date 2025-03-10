Leisure > Food

5 Foods You’ll Eat More of This Year, According to Top Chefs

Eric Ripert, Kristen Kish and other culinary stars forecast which ingredients will have a moment in 2025

By Amanda Gabriele
March 10, 2025 2:09 pm EDT
Woman enjoying traditional Korean fermented vegetables (Banchan) with chopsticks
Eric Ripert says you'll be eating more kimchi this year.
Back in January, I traveled to the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman for the hotel’s annual Cayman Cookout, a five-day culinary event that brings together some of the biggest chefs in the world. The long weekend is packed with cooking demos, barbecues, dinners and parties, and I had some of the most exquisite bites of food I’ve ever tasted in my 72 hours in the Caribbean. I also got to chat with some of the best chefs in the world, from Eric Ripert to Kristen Kish, and ask them what foods they think are due for the spotlight. According to their expertise, here are five trending ingredients you’ll be eating more of this year. 

Microgreens

Before you roll your eyes at me, just know that I kind of rolled my eyes writing this. But hear me out, because microgreens are it. They were all over everything at Cayman Cookout, and they aren’t just for looks. These tiny little leaves are packed with flavor, and they make everything look impressive, even though it’s so easy to simply pluck them out of their growing place and garnish anything — from an omelet to ceviche. These nutritious little greens are also pretty easy to grow at home, even if you live in a small space. So if you want to start gardening but don’t have the outdoor space, microgreens are a great foray into the hobby.

Pastel de Nata tarts for sale at the bakery, close-up, Portugal
Pastel de nata, a classic Portugese tart
Portuguese Cuisine 

I think Portuguese food is sorely underrepresented in the United States. Sure, you can find some solid restaurants here and there, but it’s certainly not as easy to come by as other western European cuisines like Spanish, French and Italian. But chefs Emeril and E.J. Lagasse are champions of Portuguese food (it’s their heritage, after all) and recently opened 34 Restaurant and Bar in New Orleans to showcase the cuisine. Naturally, their Cayman Cookout demo was focused on Portuguese dishes like red wine-braised octopus, and when I asked Emeril what food trend he thinks will be big this year, he smiled and replied, “Viva Portugal.” I couldn’t agree more. It’s not just the Lagasse family — I think we’re going to see an increasing number of chefs showcasing it in the coming years. 

The Most Interesting Portuguese Cuisine Is Found 1,000 Miles From the Mainland
The Most Interesting Portuguese Cuisine Is Found 1,000 Miles From the Mainland
 São Miguel, the largest island of the Azores, abounds with fresh fish, tropical fruit and cooking techniques that date back 500 years

Fonio

If you’ve never tried fonio, there’s a good chance you will this year. The ancient African grain is nutritious, gluten-free and pretty environmentally friendly. Plus, the process from sowing to harvesting can take as little as 42 days. Brewmaster Garrett Oliver incorporated it into a Brooklyn Brewery beer called Fonio Rising, which adds a nutty, earthy flavor, and Chef Pierre Thiam’s brand Yolélé is building the first industrial-scale fonio processing facility in Mali to help build a global supply chain.

Chef Mawa McQueen had one of my favorite demos at Cayman Cookout because she’s incredibly engaging and her food is delicious. To my delight, she prepared a dish made with fonio. “They say you always go back to things you hated when you were a child,” she said. “I used to hate fonio. Now I love it because it’s good for me. And it’s good for y’all.”

Fonio is nutrient-dense, filled with fiber, iron, vitamin B, zinc and magnesium. It cooks in five minutes, making it a quick, easy grain to add to your weeknight repertoire. Yolélé has some great recipes if you want to learn more about the grain and try it at home.

Directly above view of fresh organic turmeric on slate
It’s high time you tried fresh turmeric.
Turmeric 

I probably don’t have to tell you that turmeric is really good for you. It contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties, and has been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It’s also delicious and adds an earthy, peppery flavor to anything it touches. Chef Kristen Kish is a big fan.

“A lot of people already use [turmeric], but I will say it’s becoming more prominent these days because you can go to a regular grocery store and find it fresh and not just in a powder,” she said. “You can grate it and incorporate it into different sauces, stews, marinades or cocktails. Turmeric is incredibly powerful.”

If you’re looking for a way to try it at home, the Mulligatawny soup from NYT Cooking is richly spiced and wonderful. You could also brew it into a tea or blitz it in a morning smoothie.

Kimchi

Kimchi is another food that you probably already know is really good for you. It’s a category of Korean salted, fermented vegetables that are served as banchan, or side dishes. You likely think of napa cabbage kimchi, which is the most well-known variety, but there are tons of others, including those made with radish, cucumber and mustard leaf. While it’s great eaten directly out of the jar, it’s also awesome to cook with. Chef Eric Ripert has some ideas.

“You can make delicious chicken soup then infuse kimchi in it, and it’s going to give it a funky taste that is very addictive,” he said. “You can make kimchi vinaigrette and season your salad with it or even make a kimchi emulsion and serve it with seafood. A Bloody Mary with kimchi would be delicious.”

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

