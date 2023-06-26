InsideHook
Sports | June 26, 2023 2:18 pm

Does the World Need an Olympics Without Drug Testing?

Australian businessman Aron D’Souza certainly thinks so

The Olympic rings on display in Tokyo.
The Olympics might soon have a (tainted?) competitor.
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Stripped of his medals for claiming victory in the Tour de France after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, seven-time winner Lance Armstrong, who just launched a podcast about “fairness” as it relates to transgender athletes, is nonetheless recognized as owning a world record on the website of the Enhanced Games, the brainchild of Australian businessman Aron D’Souza.

D’Souza, who led billionaire Peter Thiel‘s litigation against Gawker Media over the Hulk Hogan sex tape, has a vision for a “world-class” sporting tournament featuring athletes who are not tested for drugs that will rival the Olympics. Competitors who choose to use performance enhancements will have the full support of the Enhanced Games’ leadership team.

“We believe that science is real and has an important place in supporting human flourishing. There is no better way to highlight the centrality of science in our modern world than in elite sports,” D’Souza said in a press release. “We all know that the use of performance enhancements in sports is an open secret. The safest way to level the playing field is to allow athletes to openly use science to achieve their full potential.”

It’s an interesting argument, one that might be championed by steroid-user athletes the world over. However Anna Meares, a gold medalist cyclist who will serve as Australia’s Olympic chef de mission for the Games in Paris in 2024, isn’t buying it. “It’s a joke, to be honest. Unfair, unsafe — I just don’t think this is the right way to go about sport,” she told The Guardian.

If D’Souza’s dream does come to fruition, the Enhanced Games will feature events in five categories: track and field, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports. If the event, which has yet to name a host city and will probably never find one, does end up being held, Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll believes it will be “dangerous and irresponsible.”

“We know next to nothing about this organization but sport needs to be clean and it needs to be safe for all athletes,” Carroll told The Associated Press. “The Australian Olympic Committee believes the concept of a drug-enhanced games is both dangerous and irresponsible. The Olympic movement is devoted to clean sport and athletic excellence, celebrating the best in humanity, excellence, friendship and respect.”

Of Course the “Liver King” Was on Steroids This Entire Time
Of Course the “Liver King” Was on Steroids This Entire Time

So he isn't "natty," after all. But does this mean he isn't eating raw brains?

If Carroll isn’t careful, he’s going to be labeled as an “enemy of science” and wind up in the Enhanced Games’ Hall of Shame alongside International Olympic Committee executive board president Thomas Bach and U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis T. Tygart. Per the Enhanced Games, inductees into the Hall have “vilified enhanced pioneers” and have actively promoted “anti-science mandates” to the degree that “human progress has been restricted.”

The idea of ‘roided-up athletes competing in combat sports is somewhat intriguing, but we’ve actually already seen it before. Remember American Gladiators?

A potential Olympics competitor, the Enhanced Games are similar to “American Gladiators.”

More Like This

The Seine River in Paris, which the city is trying to clean up in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics
You May Be Able to Swim in the Seine the Next Time You Visit Paris
Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.
How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Dream Teamer Charles Barkley on the court game against Puerto Rico in Barcelona in 1992.
Looking Back at Dream Teamer Charles Barkley's International Incident in 1992

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Keep Reading

carmy from the bear wearing a blue apron and white tee shirt

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
A kid lifting a man on a motorbike in a black-and-white tint.

How to Build Your Chest the Old-Fashioned Way
Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat bottled and a glass of whiskey on a bar counter in front of other Buffalo Trace releases. The new whiskey utilizes a long-forgotten grain called Emmer.

Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat Is No Ordinary Wheated Bourbon
Real Alcázar Palace in Seville

This Three-City Andalusian Road Trip Is an Adventurer’s Dream
Travis Bennet hold up clothes at an event.

Can Travis Bennett’s Vintage Style Make Him Hollywood’s Best-Dressed Man?
a collage of the best camp shirts for men on a grey background

Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men
a model in Duer gear hiking up a mountain

The Duer Summer Sale Is an Adventurist’s Fantasy. Here’s What to Buy.
The Coleman Soft Pack, Icemule Boss, Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler on a grey and white textured background.

Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a collage of mens chinos on a green background

The Best Chinos to Keep Things Sharp This Summer

Trending

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes