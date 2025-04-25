It’s Never Too Late to Start Swimming. Here’s How.

Most nascent swimmers want to know how often they should breathe in, but don’t think much about breathing out. Holding your breath builds tension and zaps endurance. Here’s the plan: exhale slowly and steadily through your nose the entire time your face is in the water — don’t wait until right before you turn to breathe. Then inhale each time you turn your head, ideally every two or three strokes. Think of breathing as part of the stroke, not a break from it. It’ll take some time to master it, but once it clicks, it’s a game-changer.