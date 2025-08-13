The 7 Highest Places in the World to Grab a Drink

Rooftop bars are for the birds. If you want to truly elevate your cocktail experience, you have to seek higher ground. To hit one of the bars on this list, you might have to hop a plane or two, but these sky-high gems are worth visiting for anyone seeking a better view with a side of artisanal spirits. (Note: There’s a little hyperbole in our headline. There are certainly a few places near, at or perhaps above the heights of these seven bars, but these are the high-up places we recommend.)

Overstory, New York

The building that houses Overstory is one of New York’s iconic art deco landmarks. Completed in 1932, 70 Pine Street is considered to be the Financial District’s last great Jazz Age skyscraper. Visitors enter a red, marble-clad lobby, then zip up to the 63rd floor where Saga, the lounge’s two-Michelin-starred sister restaurant, resides. Stay for dinner or climb a flight of stairs to the oval lounge, modeled after a vintage theater marquee, with blush plaster walls and burgundy banquettes. Sway under the disco ball with the pink tuxedoed bartenders, or grab a drink and breeze through to the wraparound outdoor terrace scattered with tables and chairs to take in 360-degree views of New York’s twinkling skyline and port.

Overstory hit the No. 6 spot on North America’s 50 Best Bars list for the view and unforgettable cocktail experience. Note that there isn’t a dress code per se, but the usual no flip-flops or athletic attire policy at upper-echelon lounges will be loosely enforced. Unless, of course, your fabulousness overrides any sartorial statutes.

Order the Terroir Old Fashioned, crafted by mixologist Harrison Ginsberg, who sources ingredients and flavors from across the globe. His contemporary spin on the classic is made with reposado tequila, caramelized agave, vin jaune, Yellow Chartreuse, palo santo and finished with the Empire State’s own Tilden Sea Salt.

One Dine One Dine

One Dine, New York

The best way to begin your journey to the 101st floor of One World Observatory is via the most expensive train station in the world, the Oculus. Home to 12 subway lines and dozens of luxury retailers, the metal-clad steel ribs framing it were designed by Santiago Calatrava to represent a hand releasing a dove in memoriam of the September 11 attacks and as a paean for peace in the future.

To sip at One Dine’s bar, you’ll need a ticket to One World Observatory. The price of admission is well worth it because the views are from the highest building in the Western Hemisphere. On the ride up to floor 102 in the SkyPod, you’ll see a video documenting the transformation of Manhattan from unsettled lands to a thriving empire of steel.

Snag the Tribeca, a sparkling mix of gin, pomegranate, mint and Champagne. It’s a balance of both bitter and sweet.

Ozone, Hong Kong

At 118 stories in the air, Ozone is the highest rooftop bar in the world. Sitting pretty atop The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, Ozone goes out of its way to exude an ethereal, otherworldly feel. Designed by Masamichi Katayama around the theme of Edenic Experiment, Ozone is a blue-hued fever dream that feels like a cross between Dr. Seuss and Salvador Gaudí.

A DJ spins as the evening unfurls inside the lounge and outside on the terrace. Snack on canapes and handhelds like black truffle tacos and Wagyu beef sliders (the foie gras addition is optional) while kicking back Dom, sake or a classic cocktail.

Order the Secret Garden, Ozone’s signature cocktail with Tanqueray, Grand Marnier, milk-clarified Apero-grapefruit, chamomile and rosemary reduction, citrus, saline and smoke.

Nivel 40 SkyBar, Mexico City

When Torre Latinoamerica opened in 1956, it was the tallest building in Latin America. Today, it remains one of the key focal points of Mexico City’s diverse skyline and an anchor in Centro Histórico. The tower has withstood the test of time and the ravages of two devastating earthquakes in 1985 and 2017. A ticket is not required for admission to the building — you can get in for free if you’re just buzzing up to the bar — but a ticket also gives you access to a museum chronicling Mexico City’s history and a viewing platform on the 44th floor observation deck.

If you’re just thirsty, take the elevator reserved for guests at the Level 40 SkyBar. On the 40th floor, the SkyBar is all twinkle lights, clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sunsets from the here are remarkable, with the unique sensation and effect of SkyBar merging with the horizon and twinkling city lights, thanks to the carefully calibrated interior design and lighting.

Try the Sloth, a blend of absinthe, mezcal, simple syrup, red fruit and lemon. It feels indulgent but also bright, thanks to the seasonal fruit.

Foundation Room, Las Vegas

For the best view and drinks in Las Vegas, head to Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, an 11-acre palace of play with real sand, a wave pool, live entertainment, a Shark Reef Aquarium and endless dining options. The Foundation Room epitomizes Vegas at its best, where you can have an adult night out at a decadent lounge 63 floors up. The usual Vegas upgrades — VIP Tables, private spaces — are available, but not really necessary when you have this view of the Strip, DJ beats, a dance floor and imaginative cocktail list.

Sip the Cucumber Zen with mint and cucumber-infused vodka, citrus-infused St. Germain, fresh lemon, fresh lime and muddled cucumbers.

Göng Bar Göng Bar

Göng Bar, London

The Shangri-La London sprawls across 18 floors of The Shard, Western Europe’s tallest building and what has become an exemplar of progressive and daring but elegant and refined architecture. The hotel starts on level 34, and Göng Bar is located on level 52, making it the highest hotel bar in Western Europe. Go for sunset cocktails, stay for late-night Champagne and carousing, and get views of the local neighborhood, including London Bridge, the River Thames, the Tate Modern and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Order the Shiso and Pineapple with pineapple-infused vodka, London dry gin, Lillet Blanc, and pineapple and shiso cordial. It’s incredibly layered and balanced yet complex.

Champagne Bar Eiffel TowDuncan Rawlinson

Champagne Bar, Paris

The Eiffel Tower soars 1,083 feet in the air, analogous to an 81-story building, and is the tallest in Paris. Built by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Exposition Universelle, it was widely derided when it was opened as a grotesque steel eyesore marred by the elegant, historic buildings that surrounded it. Now, of course, it’s a modernist icon and a necessary backdrop for anyone who visits Paris and plans to post about it on Instagram.

See Paris without the Eiffel Tower? Impossible, unless you’re in the tower itself. Head up to the 900-foot-high Champagne Bar at the top where you’ll have 360-degree views of the city and a lifetime’s worth of bragging rights.

Ask for the Pink Champagne, and while you’re at it, order some caviar and macarons.