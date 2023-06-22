What It's Like to Stay at One of Paris's Most Legendary Hotels

InsideHook
Travel | June 22, 2023 6:13 am

What It’s Like to Stay at One of Paris’s Most Legendary (and Expensive) Hotels

Rates start at around 2,400 euros a night

Ritz-Carlton Paris
But the price is worth it for the people-watching alone
Courtesy
By Adam Erace

Charcoal clouds hung over Paris like canopy of funeral umbrellas. It felt like the plane’s entire descent occurred within the gloomy miasma, and when the fields and light sprawl surrounding Charles de Gaulle Airport eventually materialized, it was right underneath, gray and wet as a hippopotamus. Springtime in Paris — a legendary, magical season immortalized in poem and song. The weather said rain all day. I really didn’t mind, though. I was checking into the Ritz, a legendary, magical hotel immortalized in novels and Netflix.

“I come to rescue the great Ritz,” says Salim Daw, the actor who plays Mohammed Al Fayed in the fifth season of The Crown, during Al Fayed’s pitch to buy the hotel in 1979. “Because she is magnificent. And I love her. I want to make her once again the greatest hotel in the world.” Al Fayed still owns the palatial 142-key property on the Place Vendôme, where both colossal renovations and subtle nip-tucks have paid the promise made to Monique Ritz, whose husband, César, founded Hôtel Ritz Paris in June 1898 with chef Auguste Escoffier. The hotel turns 125 this month with rates around 2,400 euros a night.

Suite Windsor
Suite Windsor
Vincent Leroux

I deplaned at a remote gate, walked down the mist-slicked jet steps and boarded a dreary shuttle bus to immigration. Just inside the arrival terminal, where a long line zigzagged from the customs agents nearly all the way back to the doors, Lorenzo Aliaga, one of the Ritz’s smartly suited airport escorts, held up a sign with my name. As part of the hotel’s VIP airport pick-up (complimentary when booking through a Virtuoso travel advisor), Lorenzo walked me to the front of the immigration line. There were looks, curious and glowering, as I butted in front of my fellow passengers. I averted my eyes, feeling dickish. But then with the speedy thawonk of the agent’s stamp hitting my passport, I waved those peasants goodbye and followed Lorenzo to my awaiting Mercedes. 

The E-Class sedan soared through the outskirts and into the city, coasting across the Place Vendôme cobblestones to the topiary-lined entrance of the Ritz. Less than hour from meeting Lorenzo, I was checking into a 624-square-foot deluxe junior suite on the second floor. The door swung open into a hallway with a cozy powder room; walk-in dressing area with floor-to-ceiling wardrobe closets and a built-in vanity and luggage rack; and the main bathroom, all peachy-beige marble surfaces and gold hardware, including faucets shaped like swans — turn one wing for hot, the other for cold. 

Maëlle Saliou
Maëlle Saliou
Vincent Leroux

At the end of the hall, the suite unfolded into a huge living room and bedroom. The wall-to-wall carpet — sky-blue flowers and bronzy leaves vining across an ivory field — hushed the wheels of my suitcase and leaden steps of my jet-legged feet. The opulence hushed my mouth. Thick mantle of rose marble framing the fireplace. Chandeliers the size of cellos hanging from 12-foot ceilings. King bed swagged out in tasseled Champagne fabric, a watermelon still-life set above the blue-and-white-pinstriped headboard with a spotlight making its gold frame gleam.

How to Eat Your Way Through Paris in a Day
How to Eat Your Way Through Paris in a Day

It starts with a stay at the Grand Pigalle Hotel

You know the feeling of visiting one of those European palace museums, where velvet ropes and reprimanding docents forbid you from touching all the lavish fabric and woodworks and baubles, the very things designed to light up the tips of the fingers and lines of the palm? Staying at the Ritz is like that, your own personal little palace museum, where no one will tell you you’re too close to the elusive portraits or to keep your mitts off the antiques. I think I spent 15 minutes just studying the intricate gilded knobs on the suite’s twin sets of French doors, which open onto Juliet balconies overlooking an interior courtyard.

Grand Jardin
Grand Jardin
Vincent Leroux

Just outside my suite, a grand staircase covered in a waterfall of scarlet carpet wound down to the lobby and beyond, where the Ritz’s panoply of diversions awaited — high tea in the afternoon and Champagne in the evening at Salon Proust, a glowing library with grand arched book cases recessed into the cerused oak wainscoting; cocktails modern (at the new, astrologically inspired Ritz Bar) and classic (in the leather cocoon of the mythical Hemingway Bar); a plunge into the 56-foot-long indoor pool, a space out of an Art Deco fairytale. A mezzanine level hovers above the turquoise grotto, scalloped with wrought iron-framed balconies that made me think of opera boxes at a theater. A single swimmer crossed the pool in resolute laps, the repetitive splish-splash echoing off the white limestone stucco walls of this wondrous cave of leisure.

Salon Proust
Salon Proust
Vincent Leroux

Moments and vignettes like this honeycomb the hallowed hotel. A gaggle of bellmen guard the entrance, blue suits in symmetrical archways like a Wes Anderson tableau. A family seemingly too numerous for the Ritz’s tiny elevator cars inexplicably pours into one, all umbrellas and shopping bags. A couple kisses in semiprivate alcove. Another argues in full view of everyone at Le Comptoir, the minimalist new patisserie helmed by Ritz’s executive pastry chef, Francois Perret. Seeing no tables open in the snug boutique, they complain to the unshakable staff, who explain the first-come, first-served policy. The couple is a guy and girl, early 20s, slick and petite like salamanders in matching jean jackets. He wants to leave. Likely needing Instagram content, she peels off, undeterred, to a table where two friends have just finished coffee and madeleines but haven’t yet finished their conversation.

Ritz Club Paris
Ritz Club Paris
Vincent Leroux

“It looks like you’re finished eating,” she says with intimidating sweetness. The friends appear a little stunned but agree they can have the table. Meanwhile, the staff member who just explained the seating policy catches wind of what’s happening; she is not in the mood to play. She approaches the table, tells the friends they should not feel pressured to leave, to please stay and relax, what is their favorite madeleine flavor: Classique? Framboise? Fraise? She’d love to bring them more. She just looks at the offending couple, doesn’t say a word to them. Point made. They slink out the door onto Rue Cambon, the alley running along the backside of the Ritz, and into the Paris afternoon, where the clouds have broken like a dropped dinner plate, letting the sun through.

I watched this three-act play from the next table over, covered in flyaway shards from Perret’s unstoppably crispy bar-shaped croissant as if they were popcorn kernels at the movies. Many guests come to the Ritz to be the stars of their own film. I’d argue being a spectator is an even better aim, a fly on one very, very polished wall.

More Like This

The Seine River in Paris, which the city is trying to clean up in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics
You May Be Able to Swim in the Seine the Next Time You Visit Paris
Bicycle
France Is Making an Ambitious Investment in Cycling
Paris scooters
Turns Out Paris Voters Are Not Fans of Electric Scooters

Most Popular

A man sitting on his bed staring out the window. How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Home Upgrades Hero Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
beef sandwich with banana peppers, onions and carrot on a roll These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, part of a big sale on Ray-Bans at Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches
Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now

Keep Reading

Tommy Prine looking over his shoulder

Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
best small watches

Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches
In the book "Backcountry Cocktails," here pictured ona. table with a map and a camera, you'll learn skills from foraging cocktail ingredients to getting out of bear attacks

How to Forage Your Cocktail Ingredients
A group of elite runners on a track, in a speedy blur.

Is This the Best Recovery Device for Runners Yet?
Ritz-Carlton Paris

What It's Like to Stay at One of Paris's Most Legendary Hotels
A bottle and a glass of Krogstad aquavit on a porch near a dog. Aquavit is a diverse, Nordic-inspired liquor that's great for cocktails

These Are the Best Ways to Drink Aquavit
An Amazon electric delivery truck, developed by electric vehicle maker Rivian, makes deliveries in a residential neighborhood in Lafayette, California, with Amazon Prime logo visible, December 20, 2022.

The FTC Says Amazon Is Duping People Into Enrolling in Prime
Everlane Summer sale hero

13 of Our Favorite Picks From the Everlane Summer Sale
Grill Accessories hero

Grilling Accessories to Heat Up Your Backyard BBQ This Summer

Trending

If “The Patriot Way” Was Even Still Alive, Jack Jones Killed It
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home