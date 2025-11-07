Year in and year out, Paris is among the most visited cities in the world — and really, who’s surprised? Known for its eye-catching architecture and world-class food, the city consistently captures the hearts of new and recurring visitors alike. That said, navigating Paris like a local is one of the best ways to have the most authentic and hassle-free experience possible. As someone who’s lived between New York and Paris for the better part of the past decade, I can confidently say that the below list of Paris etiquette don’ts will absolutely elevate your next journey to the City of Lights (and yes, I did indeed learn quite a few of these the hard way).

1. Don’t Forget Basic Manners, Especially a Simple Bonjour

This may sound obvious, but a little bit of manners goes a long way. French culture is one rooted in respect, and beyond remembering your pleases and thank yous, be sure to always say hello upon walking into an establishment. Whether walking into a boulangerie, waiting to be seated at a restaurant or entering a shop, starting your interaction with a friendly bonjour is your first key to success. Bonus points if you follow-up with your pleases (s’il vous plaît) and thank yous (merci) en Français.

2. Don’t Expect Restaurant Culture to Be the Same

Pros and cons to this one, but being aware of the situation is essential. In terms of pros, restaurants generally move at a much slower pace in France, emphasizing appreciation for the meal at hand. However, if you’re not aware of this, your meal might end up becoming more stressful than satisfying. Be sure to budget enough time when dining out and understand a few basic principles of French dining culture. For example, you generally have to ask for water (despite it always being free, if not from a bottle). In the spirit of not rushing, you’ll also never receive a bill without asking, so be sure to make it clear to your server when you’re ready to close out.

3. Don’t Waste Money (or Time) on Ubers

Paris is one of the most pedestrian-friendly cities in the world, and it’s actually much smaller than you may think. Many of the city’s main attractions are reachable from one another on foot, making it easy and convenient to get your daily steps in. However, when moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, the métro is generally your best bet. Not only is it much more affordable than taking taxis and Ubers, it’s also extremely reliable. Fun fact: If you’re above ground in the city center, you won’t ever be more than 500 meters (1,640 feet) from a métro station, as the system was designed to be easily accessible for all city dwellers.

And On That Note, Don’t Throw Away Your Metro Ticket

Although the métro doesn’t require you to swipe your ticket to exit a station (save for the RER commuter rail system), there are often métro agents checking tickets and métro passes within the stations. Should you not have a valid ticket or métro pass on you, you’ll be fined 50 euros on the spot. If you have a disposable paper ticket, simply keep it handy until you’re fully out of the métro system, then dispose of it above ground.

Don’t Use Your “Outdoor Voice,” Even If You’re Actually Outdoors

Going back to the whole “rooted in respect” thing, speaking at an excessive volume is one of the easiest ways to piss off the locals — and don’t even think about talking or FaceTiming on speakerphone or watching videos without headphones. There’s really not much more to elaborate on this point. In short, it’s rude wherever you are, but particularly frowned upon by Parisians.

Don’t Assume Everyone Speaks English

Although many Parisians speak a basic level of English, particularly those working in shops or restaurants, don’t assume that everyone can easily communicate in your language. When I hear people say that a French person was rude to them, my first question is always, “Did you speak to them in English first?” Put yourself in their shoes for a second and imagine someone came into your workplace and immediately began conversing with you in their native tongue. How would that sit with you? Simply say bonjour, ask “Anglais/English?” out of respect and proceed from there.

Don’t Touch Anything Without Asking

This is a big one at local produce markets, and one that I actually learned the hard way early on during my time in France. While it may seem intuitive to touch items on display at a market, this is a big no-no. If you’re shopping for fruits and veggies and are interested in purchasing something, simply let the vendor know what you’d like and they’ll get it for you.

Don’t Buy Into the Stereotypes About French People

No, not all French people are chain-smoking pessimists, and while there are certainly a few, I’m pretty sure the notion exists across many different cultures. Additionally, your average French person definitely doesn’t wear a beret or eat a croissant or pain au chocolat for daily breakfast (this is mostly reserved for weekends and special occasions). However, the majority of French people actually do grab a loaf of bread on their way home from work, though it’s actually not a baguette. Contrary to popular belief, the tradition is actually more popular amongst French people, thanks to its flavorful, more artisanal nature.

Fun fact: Le Décret Pain (The Bread Decree) of 1993 states that traditions must only contain four ingredients (flour, water, salt and yeast) and be made on the premises without additives or being defrosted. Pretty awesome that France has such stringent laws surrounding bread production.

Don’t Forget Your Reservations

While this may seem obvious for sought-after restaurants and bars, the same now rings true for museums and tourist attractions. Gone are the days of spontaneously popping into one of Paris’ many museums. While you may be able to score last-minute spots at smaller institutions, it’s highly recommended to book in advance for all museums and attractions to ensure you get to experience everything you want to see.

Don’t Spend All Your Time at Museums, and Don’t Over-Plan

It’s no secret that Paris is chock-full of museums and cultural institutions, but beware of overbooking yourself with too many activities. The majority of locals and regular visitors agree that the best thing to do in Paris is to simply get lost within its charming streets. Having one or two things planned each day can provide structure to your travel schedule, but leave ample time for simply taking in all of the sounds and smells that make Paris so special. Venture off the beaten path. Lose the guide book. Post up on a terrasse with a good book, refreshing glass of wine and simply enjoy.