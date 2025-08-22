For Travelers. Not Tourists.

A (Sort of) Hotel We Love: Highstay Paris

Highstay offers the sophistication of a hotel with the comfort of an Airbnb

By Carl Caminetti
August 22, 2025 10:34 am EDT
One of the living rooms at Highstay Paris
You love all the comforts of home that an Airbnb provides. At the same time, you find that hotel amenities like housekeeping, fresh towels and linens, and a concierge enhance the magic of a trip. Now you can have the best of both, and in Paris no less. On a recent trip to the French capital, we spent a few days at one of Highstay’s new Maisons properties in the 8th Arrondissement.

At a Glance:

  • Highstay has more than 70 apartments in Paris — studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedrooms all across the city.
  • For adventurous budgets, the company portfolio also includes a 7-bedroom Parisian mansion in the 16th arrondissement and two seaside villas in San Tropez and Ibiza. 
  • These latter options include butlers, chefs, chauffeurs and personalized experiences, such as private museum tours, fitness sessions and even in-home meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.
Details of My Stay:

As noted above, Highstay truly does combine the best traits of a hotel and an Airbnb. The apartment we rented was centrally located, close to the Grand Palais, Champs-Élysées and the wonderfully under-the-tourist-radar Église Saint-Augustin. A Metró stop (Saint-Philippe-du-Roule) is quite literally on the corner, as is a lovely patisserie, where the almond croissants were revelatory. 

After a speedy check-in at the front desk, we headed upstairs to a modern, light-filled flat with one bedroom, 1.5 baths, living room, dining room and kitchen. Mon dieu, that kitchen! So functional and so beautiful. Fridge, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher, cookware, glassware, plates, silverware and a washer/dryer. Everything was brand-new and of the highest quality. Bosch appliances. Properly sharpened cooking knives. A Nespresso machine (five varieties of pods were restocked every day). It was much the same elsewhere: luxe sheets and towels, fresh-cut flowers, a bunch of tasteful art books on the living room’s coffee table and bookshelves, and the best, coldest air conditioning we’ve ever experienced on the Continent.

What I Liked:

A special shout out to the kindly office workers across the courtyard from our flat, not a one of whom leered into our apartment when on our first jet-lagged morning, we realized the window curtains were wide open and we weren’t wearing a stitch of clothing. Which reminds us: Highstay also offers a pair of comfy robes among its amenities. We made quick use of those on subsequent mornings.

In Closing:

Beautiful, convenient, with the perfect amount of privacy (other than our check-in and check-out at the front desk, we saw no staff) and luxurious, Highstay is a wonderful way to visit Paris and live like a local for a few days. Oui will be back.

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

