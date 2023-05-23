InsideHook
If You’re Going to Buy Anything This Memorial Day, Make It a Pair of Sunglasses

Sunnies should be your first shopping holiday purchase

a collage of memorial day sunglasses sales on a swirl background
No shade, but you're already missing out on a ton of Memorial Day sunglasses sales.
InsideHook?Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As savvy shoppers know, Memorial Day marks the first great shopping holiday of the summer season, with retailers far and wide tossing their whole webstore on sale for dirt cheap. We’re talking discounts on top of discounts, sky-high percentages of 60, 70, 80 off. It’s enough to make anyone want to whip out their wallets.

Hold your horses there, skippy. You can’t go buying every single thing, and we can’t in good conscience recommend some rando garm that’s going to sit in your closet until you Goodwill it next spring. So instead, let us direct your focus to a single item that you should absolutely be hounding after: a good, sturdy pair of sunglasses. Between summer rays finally out to play and a (hopefully) long season o’ sun ahead, there are zero reasons not to replace, upgrade or simply bolster your shades collection, and Memorial Day is the time to do it.

To help you follow through on an easy-peasy sale sunglasses purchase, we’ve made it simple for you: just grab one of the certified fresh pairs of shades below and reap the benefits all summer long. You only have a week, so don’t dilly dally — summer waits for no one. Below, the best Memorial Day sunglasses sales currently on the internet.

The Best Memorial Day Sunglasses Sales:

Persol PO3255S
Persol PO3255S
Persol : $293$147
Oakley Oo9208 Radar Ev Path Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9208 Radar Ev Path Sunglasses
Amazon : $211$106
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew : $70$23
Zeal Memphis Polarized Sunglasses
Zeal Memphis Polarized Sunglasses

Backcountry : $169$42
Ray-Ban 62mm Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 62mm Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack : $179$90
Dragon Eden LL Sunglasses
Dragon Eden LL Sunglasses
REI : $129$64
Raen Optics Phonos 53 Sunglasses
Raen Optics Phonos 53 Sunglasses
Zappos : $150$84
Tifosi Crit Fototec Photochromic Sunglasses
Tifosi Crit Fototec Photochromic Sunglasses
REI : $100$40
Ted Baker 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Ted Baker 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack : $149$60
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon : $201$88
Tom Ford Havana 50mm Sunglasses
Tom Ford Havana 50mm Sunglasses
Amazon : $212$178
Smith Redding RX Sunglasses
Smith Redding RX Sunglasses
Smith : $278$222

