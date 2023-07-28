The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Sweat it out with discounted performance gear from top brands
With just about a week left, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down. This is not to suggest that you aren’t still able to shop some amazing deals: flaming stylish steals, gifts for her, sick kicks, what have you. Activewear deals, of course, are also included in said blowout, from top brands like Nike, Rhone and BRADY, no less.
We’ve found all the discounts you need on some top-notch performance workout gear, and graciously rounded them up for you below. Not satisfied? Shop the sale for yourself here. Below, the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Equipped with sun protection, odor control and sweat-wicking fabric, Rhone’s Crew Neck is a must-have workout style.
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
Gigantic, cushioned foam and a streamlined tech fit? We love it.
BRADY Regenerate Performance Polo
A classy performance polo ready to hit the green (or the gym).
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe
Nike’s OG trainer, 40 times over.
Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag
You need a do-all bag to chuck your gym gear, deodorant and laptop in. This is that bag.
Nike Tech Essentials Sweat Shorts
Fleecy comfort, fully primed for workouts.
Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Broken Stripe Print Performance Golf Polo
Improve your stroke with Nike’s Performance Golf Polo. Okay, not necessarily, but the shirt rules.
ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe
The Cloudswift is a perfect street running shoe thanks to its foam sole, durability and solid ribbed lacing cage.
New Balance Made in USA 990 v5 Running Shoe
Great for dadcore. Just as good on the StairMaster.
