Style | July 28, 2023 8:59 am

The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Sweat it out with discounted performance gear from top brands

a collage of activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a multi-colored background
You've got a week left to shop the insane activewear deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Nordstrom/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

With just about a week left, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is winding down. This is not to suggest that you aren’t still able to shop some amazing deals: flaming stylish steals, gifts for her, sick kicks, what have you. Activewear deals, of course, are also included in said blowout, from top brands like Nike, Rhone and BRADY, no less.

We’ve found all the discounts you need on some top-notch performance workout gear, and graciously rounded them up for you below. Not satisfied? Shop the sale for yourself here. Below, the best activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Equipped with sun protection, odor control and sweat-wicking fabric, Rhone’s Crew Neck is a must-have workout style.

Nordstrom : $64$47
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe

Gigantic, cushioned foam and a streamlined tech fit? We love it.

Nordstrom : $170$130
BRADY Regenerate Performance Polo
BRADY Regenerate Performance Polo

A classy performance polo ready to hit the green (or the gym).

Nordstrom : $75$50
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe

Nike’s OG trainer, 40 times over.

Nordstrom : $130$99
Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag
Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag

You need a do-all bag to chuck your gym gear, deodorant and laptop in. This is that bag.

Nordstrom : $85$60
Nike Tech Essentials Sweat Shorts
Nike Tech Essentials Sweat Shorts

Fleecy comfort, fully primed for workouts.

Nordstrom : $70$52
Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Broken Stripe Print Performance Golf Polo
Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Broken Stripe Print Performance Golf Polo

Improve your stroke with Nike’s Performance Golf Polo. Okay, not necessarily, but the shirt rules.

Nordstrom : $68$51
ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe
ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe

The Cloudswift is a perfect street running shoe thanks to its foam sole, durability and solid ribbed lacing cage.

Nordstrom : $140$113
New Balance Made in USA 990 v5 Running Shoe
New Balance Made in USA 990 v5 Running Shoe

Great for dadcore. Just as good on the StairMaster.

Nordstrom : $185$150

