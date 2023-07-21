The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Chock-Full of Fire Sneaker Deals

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We would like to extend a warm welcome back to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. As one of the biggest sales known to man — thousands of items from top brands, marked down until August 7 — we’re always intrigued by what Nord has to offer, especially when it comes to a world-class selection of fire footwear.

Indeed, Nordstrom has got the sneaker sauce, from Nike Air Max and Blazer styles to classics from Vans to performance-forward runners from Asics. Who knew? No matter if you’re looking for your new summer beater or a certified flex, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve pulled out some of the best sneakers (and only sneakers — if you’re looking for boots, shorts or other style-related paraphernalia, try here, instead) deals we could find so that you can stay focused on what really matters…getting fits off and wearing sick kicks. Below, the best deals on sneakers from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Best Sneaker Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

On Cloudmonster Running Shoe Stacked with 33cm of On’s classic pocketed foam, the Cloudmonster is a behemoth that eats miles for breakfast and looks surprisingly sick with a pair of wide leg trousers. Nordstrom : $170 $130