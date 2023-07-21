InsideHook
Shoes | July 21, 2023 9:30 am

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Chock-Full of Fire Sneaker Deals

Huge discounts on Nike, Adidas, Vans and more

a collage of shoes from The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes a ton of fire sneaker deals.
Nordstrom/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

We would like to extend a warm welcome back to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. As one of the biggest sales known to man — thousands of items from top brands, marked down until August 7 — we’re always intrigued by what Nord has to offer, especially when it comes to a world-class selection of fire footwear.

Indeed, Nordstrom has got the sneaker sauce, from Nike Air Max and Blazer styles to classics from Vans to performance-forward runners from Asics. Who knew? No matter if you’re looking for your new summer beater or a certified flex, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve pulled out some of the best sneakers (and only sneakers — if you’re looking for boots, shorts or other style-related paraphernalia, try here, instead) deals we could find so that you can stay focused on what really matters…getting fits off and wearing sick kicks. Below, the best deals on sneakers from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The Best Sneaker Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker

Cole Haan may be most associated with hybrid office footwear, but we’re partial to their proper court styles.

Nordstrom : $150$99
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe

Stacked with 33cm of On’s classic pocketed foam, the Cloudmonster is a behemoth that eats miles for breakfast and looks surprisingly sick with a pair of wide leg trousers.

Nordstrom : $170$130
Nike Blazer Low ’77 Sneaker
Nike Blazer Low ’77 Sneaker

The Nike Blazer High is so last year — try the Low ’77 for more of a Samba-rivaling flex.

Nordstrom : $90$68
Adidas Treziod Running Shoe
Adidas Treziod Running Shoe

The Trezoid looks straight out of a Noah lookbook. Luckily for you, it’s priced like a normal Adidas kick.

Nordstrom : $100$80
AllSaints Dumont High Top Sneakers
AllSaints Dumont High Top Sneakers

AllSaints know there way around leather, even in the footwear department.

Nordstrom : $179$118
Vans Authentic 44 DX Sneaker
Vans Authentic 44 DX Sneaker

Straight from Anaheim, Vans’ Authentic are the real deal regardless of your kick-flipping ability.

Nordstrom : $100$80
K-Swiss SpeedTrac Tennis Shoes
K-Swiss SpeedTrac Tennis Shoes

There are tennis shoes, and then there are tennis shoes. K-Swiss makes the later: 180PCS lightweight midfoot-support keeps everything bouncy and light.

Nordstrom : $140$91
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoe

Yes, this is the new Nike Pegasus. Yes, it is already on sale. Yes, you should buy it immediately.

Nordstrom : $130$99
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker

It is literally impossible to beat the Converse All Star. Just ask, oh, I don’t know, Larry Bird?

Nordstrom : $95$76
Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneakers
Adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneakers

Adidas’ best-selling sneaker, now on sale.

Nordstrom : $140$98
Salomon Ultra GIide Running Shoe
Salomon Ultra GIide Running Shoe

Salomon’s lineup of sneakers expands way past GORP — just take a look at the Ultra Glide.

Nordstrom : $140$91
Bruno Magli Bilboa Slip-On Sneaker
Bruno Magli Bilboa Slip-On Sneaker

Barely a sneaker, yes, but Bruno Magli Bilboa can traverse the beach and the boardroom alike with serious stylish aplomb.

Nordstrom : $249$200

