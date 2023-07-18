Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hey there, little fella. Yes, we’re talking to you; why don’t you stop scrolling Threads (spoiler alert: all of them are going to be Barbie-related) and pop on over to ol’ InsideHook? If you care even one-tenth of a Ken about how you look, we have something we think you want to see: thousands of deep discounts on brands you already know and love (see: Nike, Bonobos, Ray-Ban) at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Lightweight shackets, performance tees, sunglasses galore, even the odd rain boot; chances are, if you can dream it, it’s probably on sale.

There’s a ton to sort through — we weren’t kidding about the thousands of items thing — so we’ve made it easy for you and highlighted some of the top style picks that you should absolutely swoop up. Below, the best style deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: