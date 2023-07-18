InsideHook
Style | July 18, 2023 11:40 am

The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

From Nike to Bonobos to Ray-Ban, Nordstrom has the deals

a collage of Nordstrom items on a blue background
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is particularly popping in the style department.
Nordstrom/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hey there, little fella. Yes, we’re talking to you; why don’t you stop scrolling Threads (spoiler alert: all of them are going to be Barbie-related) and pop on over to ol’ InsideHook? If you care even one-tenth of a Ken about how you look, we have something we think you want to see: thousands of deep discounts on brands you already know and love (see: Nike, Bonobos, Ray-Ban) at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Lightweight shackets, performance tees, sunglasses galore, even the odd rain boot; chances are, if you can dream it, it’s probably on sale.

There’s a ton to sort through — we weren’t kidding about the thousands of items thing — so we’ve made it easy for you and highlighted some of the top style picks that you should absolutely swoop up. Below, the best style deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag
Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag
Nordstrom : $85$60
Ted Baker London Karl Slim Fit Soft Constructed Wool Suit
Ted Baker London Karl Slim Fit Soft Constructed Wool Suit
Nordstrom : $998$699
Faherty CPO Cotton Shirt Jacket
Faherty CPO Cotton Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom : $168$100
Marine Layer Slim Fit Saturday Pants
Marine Layer Slim Fit Saturday Pants
Nordstrom : $118$90
Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom : $150$99
BRADY Regenerate Performance Polo
BRADY Regenerate Performance Polo
Nordstrom : $75$50
Hunter Original Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Hunter Original Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom : $165$120
Giorgio Armani 51mm Gradient Phantos Sunglasses
Giorgio Armani 51mm Gradient Phantos Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $319$213
Ted Baker London 41mm Phylipa Multifunction Leather Strap Watch
Ted Baker London 41mm Phylipa Multifunction Leather Strap Watch
Nordstrom : $175$120
Polo Ralph Lauren Woven Cotton Boxers
Polo Ralph Lauren Woven Cotton Boxers
Nordstrom : $65$40
Obey Abstract Print Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Obey Abstract Print Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom : $80$53
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
On Cloudmonster Running Shoe
Nordstrom : $170$130
Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Set
Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom : $265$215
Nike Tech Essentials Sweat Shorts
Nike Tech Essentials Sweat Shorts
Nordstrom : $70$52
Frame The Straight Leg Jeans
Frame The Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom : $228$150
Reef Santa Ana Flip Flop
Reef Santa Ana Flip Flop
Nordstrom : $90$60
Bonobos Washed Stretch Twill Chino Pants
Bonobos Washed Stretch Twill Chino Pants
Nordstrom : $99$70
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Nordstrom : $64$43
Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Nordstrom : $70$50
Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $163$109
SAXX Daytripper Slim Fit Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
SAXX Daytripper Slim Fit Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Nordstrom : $66$40
Allen Edmonds Verona II Bit Loafer
Allen Edmonds Verona II Bit Loafer
Nordstrom : $395$270
Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy Nylon Duffle Bag
Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy Nylon Duffle Bag
Nordstrom : $625$440
UGG Classic Scuff Slipper
UGG Classic Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom : $100$65
Pendleton Carson City Ranch Coat
Pendleton Carson City Ranch Coat
Nordstrom : $195$130
Shinola 41mm Runwell Leather Strap Watch
Shinola 41mm Runwell Leather Strap Watch
Nordstrom : $595$400
Quay Australia On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses
Quay Australia On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $65$43
Malin+Goetz Jumbo Peppermint Shampoo
Malin+Goetz Jumbo Peppermint Shampoo
Buy Here : $75$54
AllSaints Underground Logo Organic Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt
AllSaints Underground Logo Organic Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt
Nordstrom : $169$109

