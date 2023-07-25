InsideHook
Style | July 25, 2023 8:34 am

The 15 Best Products to Buy Her From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Shop discounted womenswear, accessories and beauty items from top brands like Outdoor Voices, Longchamp and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

From now until August 7, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. From style products to home goods, and everything in between, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features markdowns on brand-new arrivals and best-selling items.

The Anniversary Sale has a very large selection of womenswear, beauty products, home goods and accessories now on sale. So if you’re in the market for a gift for the woman in your life, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or just because we’d recommend taking a peek.

But there is a lot to browse, so to make it easy, we rounded up some of the best items — including many products we swear by — to shop and gift her from the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

One of our favorite crossbody bags is now $29 off. We love the Ace Fanny Pack for its is simple and sleek design. But most importantly, it comfortably fits the essentials. There’s a main compartment large enough for your phone, plus an interior card pocket, slot for your Chapstick and a clip for your keys. There’s also an additional card pocket on the back, and a smaller front pocket. All in all, the Ace Fanny Pack has more than enough room for day-to-day travel, plus it’s quite a looker.

Dagne Dover : $95$66
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

The perfect warm-weather Birkenstock, now $40 off.

Buy it now : $150$110
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle

She knows Hydro Flask has some of the best thermoregulation water bottles in the game. This offering from the brand, however, might be their prettiest.

Buy Here : $52$40
Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag
Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag

Incase you haven’t heard, the Longchamp renaissance is upon us. Now the iconic Le Pliage, that’s seen some recent TikTok popularity, is under $200. Show her how in the know you are with this sleek and stylish travel tote.

Buy it now : $265$190
Supergoop! Glow Duo

Sun protection with a touch of glow. Supergoops!’s non-greasy formula not only protects her face from harmful rays but hydrates it leaving a dewy, sun-kissed finish.

buy here: $64 $43
Quay On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses
Quay On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses

Save on these groovy aviators from the trendy Australian sunglass brand.

Buy Here : $65$43
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

The ideal fall shoe is now under $100.

Buy it now : $110$75
Necessaire Hand Cream Duo Set
Necessaire Hand Cream Duo Set

A luxe, rich multi-vitamin duo that smoothes, softens and restores skin over time.

Buy Here : $40$28
Outdoor Voices Textured Compression Crop Top
Outdoor Voices Textured Compression Crop Top

An Outdoor Voices bra for under $40 is a phenomenal steal.

Buy Here : $48$36
Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks
Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks

You know we love our Bombas. Snag this 6-pack and save $23.

Buy Here : $78$55
Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong

It’s about time the lady in your life had the comfiest lace thong we’ve ever tried.

Buy it now : $24$18
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag

This simple pebble leather Coach bag will never go out of style.

Buy it now : $295$199
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Stretch Modal Short Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Stretch Modal Short Pajamas

Treat her to Nordstrom’s best-selling pajamas, now just $45.

Buy Here : $69$45
New Balance 574 Sneaker (Unisex)
New Balance 574 Sneaker (Unisex)

You should totally get matching New Balances.

Buy it now : $100$80
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set

Bring the spa to her with this relaxing at-home facial steamer designed to hydrate, clarify and soften skin.

buy here: $209 $140

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
