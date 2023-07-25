The 15 Best Products to Buy Her From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Shop discounted womenswear, accessories and beauty items from top brands like Outdoor Voices, Longchamp and more
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
From now until August 7, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. From style products to home goods, and everything in between, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features markdowns on brand-new arrivals and best-selling items.
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
From now till August 7, save big during Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year
The Anniversary Sale has a very large selection of womenswear, beauty products, home goods and accessories now on sale. So if you’re in the market for a gift for the woman in your life, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or just because we’d recommend taking a peek.
But there is a lot to browse, so to make it easy, we rounded up some of the best items — including many products we swear by — to shop and gift her from the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack
One of our favorite crossbody bags is now $29 off. We love the Ace Fanny Pack for its is simple and sleek design. But most importantly, it comfortably fits the essentials. There’s a main compartment large enough for your phone, plus an interior card pocket, slot for your Chapstick and a clip for your keys. There’s also an additional card pocket on the back, and a smaller front pocket. All in all, the Ace Fanny Pack has more than enough room for day-to-day travel, plus it’s quite a looker.
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal
The perfect warm-weather Birkenstock, now $40 off.
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
She knows Hydro Flask has some of the best thermoregulation water bottles in the game. This offering from the brand, however, might be their prettiest.
Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag
Incase you haven’t heard, the Longchamp renaissance is upon us. Now the iconic Le Pliage, that’s seen some recent TikTok popularity, is under $200. Show her how in the know you are with this sleek and stylish travel tote.
Supergoop! Glow Duo
Sun protection with a touch of glow. Supergoops!’s non-greasy formula not only protects her face from harmful rays but hydrates it leaving a dewy, sun-kissed finish.
Quay On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses
Save on these groovy aviators from the trendy Australian sunglass brand.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
The ideal fall shoe is now under $100.
Necessaire Hand Cream Duo Set
A luxe, rich multi-vitamin duo that smoothes, softens and restores skin over time.
Outdoor Voices Textured Compression Crop Top
An Outdoor Voices bra for under $40 is a phenomenal steal.
Bombas Assorted 6-Pack Supima Cotton Blend Ankle Socks
You know we love our Bombas. Snag this 6-pack and save $23.
Hanky Panky Original Rise Lace Thong
It’s about time the lady in your life had the comfiest lace thong we’ve ever tried.
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
This simple pebble leather Coach bag will never go out of style.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Stretch Modal Short Pajamas
Treat her to Nordstrom’s best-selling pajamas, now just $45.
New Balance 574 Sneaker (Unisex)
You should totally get matching New Balances.
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Bring the spa to her with this relaxing at-home facial steamer designed to hydrate, clarify and soften skin.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you