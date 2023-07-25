The 15 Best Products to Buy Her From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

From now until August 7, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. From style products to home goods, and everything in between, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features markdowns on brand-new arrivals and best-selling items.

The Anniversary Sale has a very large selection of womenswear, beauty products, home goods and accessories now on sale. So if you’re in the market for a gift for the woman in your life, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or just because we’d recommend taking a peek.

But there is a lot to browse, so to make it easy, we rounded up some of the best items — including many products we swear by — to shop and gift her from the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack One of our favorite crossbody bags is now $29 off. We love the Ace Fanny Pack for its is simple and sleek design. But most importantly, it comfortably fits the essentials. There’s a main compartment large enough for your phone, plus an interior card pocket, slot for your Chapstick and a clip for your keys. There’s also an additional card pocket on the back, and a smaller front pocket. All in all, the Ace Fanny Pack has more than enough room for day-to-day travel, plus it’s quite a looker. Dagne Dover : $95 $66

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo 18-Inch Nylon Travel Bag Incase you haven’t heard, the Longchamp renaissance is upon us. Now the iconic Le Pliage, that’s seen some recent TikTok popularity, is under $200. Show her how in the know you are with this sleek and stylish travel tote. Buy it now : $265 $190

Sun protection with a touch of glow. Supergoops!’s non-greasy formula not only protects her face from harmful rays but hydrates it leaving a dewy, sun-kissed finish.

Bring the spa to her with this relaxing at-home facial steamer designed to hydrate, clarify and soften skin.