Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve Got Early Access to Foria’s Sitewide Sale It pains us to bring to your attention that the clitoris was only fully discovered in 1998. Yes, just a mere 25 years ago the full anatomy of a woman’s most intimate part was Lewis and Clark’d. To rectify this abysmal fact, we have an exclusive code that’ll take 19.98% off your order at Foria — one of our absolute favorite sexual wellness brands. Use code INSIDEHOOK1998 to save some Gs on top-rated pleasure enhancers like Foria’s Awaken Arousal Oil and Intimacy Sex Oil — a full week before the sale actually begins — and give your partner the orgasm they so desperately deserve. Shop the Sale Here

No one does sexual wellness quite like Foria.

The CBD sexual wellness brand offers a collection of 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. They’ve been pioneers in their use of CBD for sexual wellness, and they’ve been praised for sex and intimacy products that not only enhance pleasure and arousal but help ease tension, pain and discomfort, particularly for those with pelvic and genital pain.

And we’d know because we’ve tried the collection, and everything from the brand’s titillating arousal oil and clean lubricant to soothing bath salts has quickly become staples in our own bedroom. We recommend Foria’s products whenever we get the chance, especially the rave-reviewed Arousal Oil, so we’re doing it here now.

Below, a rundown of the brand’s highly rated Sex & Intimacy Collection, which, coincidentally, makes for a fine gift. Want to know more? We’ve also reviewed their Intimacy Sex Oil (spoiler: it’s good).

Enjoy having great sex!

Awaken Arousal CBD Oil Foria

The brand’s best-seller, the Awaken Arousal Oil is a topical, specifically formulated for people with vulvas. The unique blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals works with the body to intensify satisfaction and help ease discomfort especially for those with endometriosis, vaginismus and other pelvic and genital pain conditions.

Intimacy Sex Oil With CBD Foria

This clean-feeling sex oil, wrapped up in a handsome glass bottle, is the best lubricant we’ve ever tried. Infused with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD, this lube is also designed to enhance arousal and is completely free of added chemicals.

Intimacy Bath Salts with CBD & Cacao Foria

Use the soothing, calming properties of CBD and a slew of other ingredients including mineral-rich Epsom salts and organically-grown kava to melt body tension away while heightening your senses for the intimate moments.

Intimacy Suppositories with CBD Foria

“Go deeper” with Foria’s all-natural CBD suppositories that deliver 50mg of organic broad-spectrum CBD to help ease discomfort, increase gratification and relieve any tension when used vaginally or rectally.

The Quickie Kit Foria

Interested in the world of sexual products but not sure where to start? The Quickie Kit is a great way to test the Foria waters and includes sample sizes of the Awaken Arousal Oil along with Foria’s Intimacy Natural Lubricant with CBD, and two Intimacy Suppositories for just $44.

Foria The Teaser Gift two of Foria’s top-rated intimacy products — the Awaken Arousal Oil for heightened pleasurable sensations and Sex Oil for smooth, slick and non-sticky lubrication. Buy Here : $38