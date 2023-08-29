Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For whatever reason, last holiday season was the season of advent calendars.

Advent calendars, for those of you who didn’t go to Catholic school, are used to count down the days until the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus (i.e. Christmas!). Traditionally, these cardboard calendars feature tiny numbered flaps, that when opened, reveal a small religious photo or piece of chocolate (to keep the kids interested).

And when we say every niche, we mean every niche, including sexual ones.

Yes, there are sexy advent calendars for all you naughty little ho ho hos, filled with a selection of toys and accessories for every type of play. And while there are a ton of sexy calendars out there to gift, we must direct you to the best in the biz.

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is sort of known for its extravagant sex toy and lingerie advent calendars, to the extent that they quickly sell out every year. This week, the company launched two new seductive holiday offerings — and they’re a real bang for your buck.

The two calendars — the Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar and the Lovehoney x Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar — are currently on sale for under $200. However, you’ll find nearly all of them are worth well over $200. And unlike some other advent calendars on the market (cough cough Chanel’s $800 calendar full of worthless trinkets), Lovehoney’s boxes are filled with top-rated items like high-powered devices and luxurious accessories guaranteed to spice up intimate moments this holiday season and beyond.

Below, we’ve detailed everything you can expect from Lovehoney’s four new advent calendars. And remember, these boxes tend to go fast so we wouldn’t hesitate to cop one.

Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece) What you get : 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories and anal toys.

: 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories and anal toys. Perfect for : Couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches.

: Couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches. Actual worth : $500+

: $500+ The pièce de résistance: The Womanizer Classic 2, a top-rated clitoral suction device worth $120 alone. Buy Here : $502 $199

Lovehoney Rose Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 piece) What you get : 12 days of thrilling vibes. This 12-piece box set includes bullet vibrators, clitoral suction devices, anal toys and a blood-rushing orgasm balm.

: 12 days of thrilling vibes. This 12-piece box set includes bullet vibrators, clitoral suction devices, anal toys and a blood-rushing orgasm balm. Perfect for : Vulva owners in need of more grade A orgasms.

: Vulva owners in need of more grade A orgasms. Actual worth : $240+

: $240+ The pièce de résistance: The internet-favorite Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator, a best-selling clit sucker (worth $50) that employs advanced Pleasure Air Technology and includes 10 suction functions, four speeds and six patterns. Buy Here : $241 $119