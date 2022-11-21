The Best Black Friday Tech Deals
'Tis the season for cheap gadgets.
Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of them on the outdoor and fitness gear we all love so much. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.
Our Top Tech Sale Picks From Black Friday:
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Celluar 41mm
Apple continues to reign supreme with arguably the best smartwatch on the market and now you can save $50. With a superior battery life, sleep monitoring, water resistance and much more make it a worthwhile gift.
Ring Video Doorbell
The perfect addition to your smart home set up is a video doorbell. Once you set everything up you can see what is going on around your house or you can set alerts with Google Nest or an Amazon device.
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
The Nest Mini is the first step for building out the smart home of your dreams. It’s a simple plug-and-play. Once the Nest Mini is hooked up to your Wi-Fi you can start connecting it to your smart devices. Before you know it you’ll be telling Google to shut off the lights in the Kitchen and to turn off your TV after a late night of binge-watching.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Laptop
The latest Apple’s Macbooks are in another league thanks to the M1 series of Macbooks. Apple’s M1 chip is a workhorse. They’re better at multitasking, booting up, running programs and now you can save $400
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Top of the line noise-cancellation. A 30-hour battery life and superb sound make this one of the best headphones on the market and now you can get them for 35% off.
JBL Go 3
A Rugged compact design? Yes. Dust and waterproofing? Yes. A five hour battery life? Of course. One of the best affordable portable bluetooth speakers is now 50% off.
Deals of the Day
