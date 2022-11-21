InsideHook
Personal Tech | Updated November 21, 2022 10:00 am

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals

'Tis the season for cheap gadgets.

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals
By The Editors @insidehook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of them on the outdoor and fitness gear we all love so much. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.

Looking For More Deals?

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022

Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and tons more

Our Top Tech Sale Picks From Black Friday:

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Celluar 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Celluar 41mm

Apple continues to reign supreme with arguably the best smartwatch on the market and now you can save $50. With a superior battery life, sleep monitoring, water resistance and much more make it a worthwhile gift.

Walmart : $399$349
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell

The perfect addition to your smart home set up is a video doorbell. Once you set everything up you can see what is going on around your house or you can set alerts with Google Nest or an Amazon device.

Best Buy : $100$60
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

The Nest Mini is the first step for building out the smart home of your dreams. It’s a simple plug-and-play. Once the Nest Mini is hooked up to your Wi-Fi you can start connecting it to your smart devices. Before you know it you’ll be telling Google to shut off the lights in the Kitchen and to turn off your TV after a late night of binge-watching. 

Buy Here : $49$19
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Laptop

The latest Apple’s Macbooks are in another league thanks to the M1 series of Macbooks. Apple’s M1 chip is a workhorse. They’re better at multitasking, booting up, running programs and now you can save $400

Best Buy : $1,999$1,599
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Top of the line noise-cancellation. A 30-hour battery life and superb sound make this one of the best headphones on the market and now you can get them for 35% off.

Amazon : $349$228
JBL Go 3
JBL Go 3

A Rugged compact design? Yes. Dust and waterproofing? Yes. A five hour battery life? Of course. One of the best affordable portable bluetooth speakers is now 50% off.

JBL : $50$25

Bottles of Turkey & Gravy soda from Jones Soda next to a carafe of gravy and a person cooking a Thanksgiving turkey

The Story Behind Jones Soda’s Turkey & Gravy, The Soft Drink No One Likes But Everyone Wants to Try
The Echo camp from White Desert in Antarctica

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
A man running through the forest.

The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must
The Backcountry sale items from Danner to Outerknown on a pink and orange background

Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale Has Some of the Best Outdoors Deals
Sommelier Kate Dingwall

An Expert Picks the Perfect Wines for Thanksgiving Dinner
