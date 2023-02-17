InsideHook
Menswear | Updated February 17, 2023 10:46 am

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear

Presidential discounts on suede jackets, sweatpants, sneakers and more

a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background
The Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale is a trove of menswear deals.
Todd Snyder/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

It’s no secret that, when it comes to elevated casuals, Todd Snyder runs the menswear game. From comfortable jeans and shirt jackets to easy suiting, Mr. Snyder has a lock on attainable, well-crafted clothing that looks like a million bucks and won’t let you down. Hell, it kind of looks like stuff number 44 would wear…which probably explains why the Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale is so damn good.

It’s true: Todd Snyder’s P-Day sale is straight heat. With hundreds of discounts up to 70% off select styles, the army of on-sale menswear from Todd — not to mention discounted stock from sartorial favorites like Converse, Beams Plus, Drake’s and more — means that there’s a stellar deal on anything and everything you and your soon to be enviable wardrobe could possibly need.

To set you on the right path, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals from the Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale — pieces that’d look the part on a Kennedy or Rosevelt. We all but guarantee that there will be something that piques your interest. Not satisfied with just our top picks? Check out the full sale here. Below, the best menswear deals from the huge Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale.

Todd Snyder Solid Adirondack Fleece Vest in Camel
Todd Snyder Solid Adirondack Fleece Vest in Camel

Presidents Day — the unofficial start of vest season.

Buy it now : $238$124
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser in Brown
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser in Brown

Corduroy never says die…especially when it’s half off.

Buy it now : $298$154
Todd Snyder Check Madras Work Shirt
Todd Snyder Check Madras Work Shirt

Check, please.

Buy Here : $168$74
Todd Snyder Italian Moleskin Carpenter Pant in Brown
Todd Snyder Italian Moleskin Carpenter Pant in Brown

Tired: workwear pants. Wired: workwear pants in very anti-work fabrics.

Buy it now : $268$179
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater in Warm Cognac
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater in Warm Cognac

Keep rolling! We repeat! Do not stop rolling!

Buy it now : $268$144
Todd Snyder Velour Polo in Snyder Olive
Todd Snyder Velour Polo in Snyder Olive

Take it back to Regan in this swanky velour polo.

Buy it now : $158$84
Todd Snyder Cotton Sweater Vest
Todd Snyder Cotton Sweater Vest

Layering: a truly presidential move.

Buy Here : $248$94
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant

The secret to Todd’s heavenly midweight joggers is the 18 oz. garment-dyed French terry, which gives the sweatpants just the right amount of heft, without any unwanted swampiness.

Buy it now : $118$54
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Olive Banker Stripe Poplin Shirt
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Olive Banker Stripe Poplin Shirt

Nothing to see here, just a very good dress shirt on sale.

Buy it now : $148$84
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck Sweater
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck Sweater

A knit so nice, it wouldn’t look out of place at the State of the Union.

Buy it now : $178$119
Suicoke DEPA-CAB Sandal
Suicoke DEPA-CAB Sandal

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: unless there’s snow on the ground, it’s socks and sandals season for us.

Buy Here : $140$94
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket

Crafted with the body of a jean jacket and remade in 100% Italian calf suede, the Dylan Snap Jacket will add an air of sophistication to virtually any look.

Buy Here : $998$649
Todd Snyder Mohair Argyle Cardigan in Bitter Gold
Todd Snyder Mohair Argyle Cardigan in Bitter Gold

This spring, try the extra hairy knit.

Buy it now : $368$259

