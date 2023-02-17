The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
Presidential discounts on suede jackets, sweatpants, sneakers and more
It’s no secret that, when it comes to elevated casuals, Todd Snyder runs the menswear game. From comfortable jeans and shirt jackets to easy suiting, Mr. Snyder has a lock on attainable, well-crafted clothing that looks like a million bucks and won’t let you down. Hell, it kind of looks like stuff number 44 would wear…which probably explains why the Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale is so damn good.
It’s true: Todd Snyder’s P-Day sale is straight heat. With hundreds of discounts up to 70% off select styles, the army of on-sale menswear from Todd — not to mention discounted stock from sartorial favorites like Converse, Beams Plus, Drake’s and more — means that there’s a stellar deal on anything and everything you and your soon to be enviable wardrobe could possibly need.
To set you on the right path, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals from the Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale — pieces that’d look the part on a Kennedy or Rosevelt. We all but guarantee that there will be something that piques your interest. Not satisfied with just our top picks? Check out the full sale here. Below, the best menswear deals from the huge Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale.
Todd Snyder Solid Adirondack Fleece Vest in Camel
Presidents Day — the unofficial start of vest season.
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Madison Trouser in Brown
Corduroy never says die…especially when it’s half off.
Todd Snyder Check Madras Work Shirt
Check, please.
Todd Snyder Italian Moleskin Carpenter Pant in Brown
Tired: workwear pants. Wired: workwear pants in very anti-work fabrics.
Todd Snyder Roll Neck Sweater in Warm Cognac
Keep rolling! We repeat! Do not stop rolling!
Todd Snyder Velour Polo in Snyder Olive
Take it back to Regan in this swanky velour polo.
Todd Snyder Cotton Sweater Vest
Layering: a truly presidential move.
Todd Snyder Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
The secret to Todd’s heavenly midweight joggers is the 18 oz. garment-dyed French terry, which gives the sweatpants just the right amount of heft, without any unwanted swampiness.
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Olive Banker Stripe Poplin Shirt
Nothing to see here, just a very good dress shirt on sale.
Todd Snyder Donegal Crewneck Sweater
A knit so nice, it wouldn’t look out of place at the State of the Union.
Suicoke DEPA-CAB Sandal
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: unless there’s snow on the ground, it’s socks and sandals season for us.
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket
Crafted with the body of a jean jacket and remade in 100% Italian calf suede, the Dylan Snap Jacket will add an air of sophistication to virtually any look.
Todd Snyder Mohair Argyle Cardigan in Bitter Gold
This spring, try the extra hairy knit.
