Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s no secret that, when it comes to elevated casuals, Todd Snyder runs the menswear game. From comfortable jeans and shirt jackets to easy suiting, Mr. Snyder has a lock on attainable, well-crafted clothing that looks like a million bucks and won’t let you down. Hell, it kind of looks like stuff number 44 would wear…which probably explains why the Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale is so damn good.

It’s true: Todd Snyder’s P-Day sale is straight heat. With hundreds of discounts up to 70% off select styles, the army of on-sale menswear from Todd — not to mention discounted stock from sartorial favorites like Converse, Beams Plus, Drake’s and more — means that there’s a stellar deal on anything and everything you and your soon to be enviable wardrobe could possibly need.

To set you on the right path, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals from the Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale — pieces that’d look the part on a Kennedy or Rosevelt. We all but guarantee that there will be something that piques your interest. Not satisfied with just our top picks? Check out the full sale here. Below, the best menswear deals from the huge Todd Snyder Presidents Day sale.

Todd Snyder Italian Suede Snap Dylan Jacket Crafted with the body of a jean jacket and remade in 100% Italian calf suede, the Dylan Snap Jacket will add an air of sophistication to virtually any look. Buy Here : $998 $649